PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Pike Central High School senior Hunter Adkins is planning for the future, with a dream of working in radiology. “The way I really got into this career is one of my friend’s fathers is a radiologist, and I always saw that he always had time for his kids- and like what they do- so, I see that I can have time to have a career and a family,” Adkins said.

PIKE COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO