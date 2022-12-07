Read full article on original website
wymt.com
‘A great honor’: Pike County student awarded Ralph Gabbard Memorial Scholarship
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Pike Central High School senior Hunter Adkins is planning for the future, with a dream of working in radiology. “The way I really got into this career is one of my friend’s fathers is a radiologist, and I always saw that he always had time for his kids- and like what they do- so, I see that I can have time to have a career and a family,” Adkins said.
WSAZ
Tudor’s Biscuit World holds annual truck giveaway
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Tudor’s Biscuit World is giving some people a lot to be thankful for this holiday season. Elizabeth Epling stopped by Studio 3 to talk about it. This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.
Ohio University Southern celebrates nurse pinning ceremony
IRONTON – Ohio University Southern celebrated the accomplishments of students Thursday, December 8, 2022, with a Pinning Ceremony. Associate Director Michelle Theiss welcomed the graduates and noted the many challenges this class had faced, including COVID-19 moving instruction to online platforms and limiting in person interaction. “Despite this, they formed lasting bonds and lifelong friendships,” Theiss said.
Volunteer fire department displays wreath to honor fallen Kentucky first responders
One volunteer fire department in Floyd County is honoring fallen responders with a custom wreath this holiday season.
wymt.com
Eastern Kentucky high school recognized as Purple Star School
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - State and local leaders were in Floyd County this week to announce a special honor that is only given to schools that meet specific requirements. During a ceremony Thursday, military leaders designated Floyd Central High School as a Purple Star School. In order to qualify...
wymt.com
Deck the halls for Eula Hall: Christmas on the Creek is on the calendar
GRETHEL, Ky. (WYMT) -Eula Hall was dedicated to wrapping her community in love. Sometimes, that came in the form of wrapping Christmas gifts for the kids in need. “She was able to score shoes for her, the people in our community and our patients here at the clinic,” said April Herald. “And then, the following year, she was able to get toys for the children.”
thelevisalazer.com
PERRY’S PUT BACK LIFTS DAWGS TO VICTORY OVER RACELAND
Louisa, Ky. — 8th Grader Hayden Perry rebounded a miss and put it back in to give Lawrence Co. ( 2-2 ) a 67-66 victory over Raceland ( 1-1 ) Monday night. #1 Hayden Perry at the free throw line against Raceland. #2 Andrew Bloomfield and #24 Will Lafferty look on.
WSAZ
Christmas dinner with Honey Baked Ham
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Christmas is just a couple weeks away, and Honey Baked Ham can handle all the stress of cooking. Owners Jeff and Toni Madden stopped by First Look at Four with some of the food they’re offering this season. This segment is sponsored content and not...
Ironton Tribune
Recovery centers focus of South Point council meeting
SOUTH POINT — As is the case in many municipalities across the region, the growth in the number of addiction recovery businesses opening was a focus of discussion at the meeting of South Point’s village council on Tuesday. The topic came up during the public comment portion of...
thelevisalazer.com
Christopher J. Johnson, 40, of Huntington, WV
Christopher J. Johnson, 40, of Huntington, WV went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. Christopher was born October 29, 1982 in Huntington, WV to Steward Longsworth Jordan Jr. and Joan A. Johnson. Christopher is survived by his parents Steward L. Jordan, Jr. and Joan A....
thelevisalazer.com
ARC HIRING SOCIAL WORKERS IN ASHLAND, INEZ
RpnosSeotdf y1:Ytu0i326u0e1sh1Ptm5rua4M018gt2c 0ct degmh1fa0 ·. Are you looking for a meaningful career where you have the opportunity to help someone determine the steps that are needed to put their life back together? If so, being a Targeted Case Manager with ARC may be the right fit for you. We’re hiring...
WSAZ
After school snacks with Cabell County Schools: chips & dip
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Whether your child is in grade school or college, a quick and easy after school snack is a necessity. Refresh Appalachia and some students from Huntington High’s ProStart program stopped by First Look at Four with a recipe for guacamole.
Repeaters, newcomers on all-Ohio football
SCIOTO COUNTY — If it appears in your mirror that Scioto County’s football teams increased —in general terms —their representation on the all-Ohio teams which were announced this past week, then you are correct. Of course, we can equate an element of that to team success...
Lockdown lifted at elementary school in Huntington, West Virginia
UPDATE (Dec. 9, 2022, at 3:55 p.m.): Huntington Police Chief Karl Colder says he is looking into an alleged pursuit in the Enslow Park area related to the lockdown at Meadows Elementary School. At this time, Huntington Police Department (HPD) does not have further details on the pursuit. 13 News also reached out to Cabell […]
thelevisalazer.com
FELTNER PASSES DALTON FOR LEADING ALL-TIME SCORER IN DAWGS VICTORY OVER LETCHER CO. CENTRAL
Feltner scored 43 points on 11-15 shooting, 3-3 from the 3 point line, 13 rebounds, 4 assist, 4 steals, and 1 block. With this game she also surpassed the great Timmy Dalton who was the all time leading scorer here at Lawrence County. She now is the new leader with 3241 points.
thelevisalazer.com
Etta Mae Brewer, 75, of Prichard WV
Etta Mae Brewer, 75, of Prichard WV, left her frail earthly body for a new, glorified one in heaven while sleeping peacefully on the morning of December 7th. The wife of Pastor Darrell Brewer for 56 years, Etta was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She was born...
thelevisalazer.com
Jewell Tingler, 57, of Louisa, KY
Jewell Tingler, 57, of Louisa, KY went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at her home. Jewell was born November 9, 1965 in Louisa, KY. She was preceded in death by her parents James and Judith Roop and her husband Earl William Tingler. Survivors include...
'Red for Colt'; Elementary school students, staff support teacher who lost young son
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — They stepped off the bus layered in red, from t-shirts to hoodies and winter hats down to festive red headbands. Students wore the color proudly, and with purpose, for this was no ordinary Friday at Hite Elementary School. Bridgett Buckner has taught second grade at the...
‘I just walk all night to stay warm’: As more people live on the streets, unsheltered West Virginians struggle to survive
Charleston, Huntington and Morgantown have all seen large increases in their unsheltered homeless populations. Those living outside describe the hardships of eking out life on the margins, especially during the winter. ‘I just walk all night to stay warm’: As more people live on the streets, unsheltered West Virginians struggle to survive appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
wymt.com
Eastern Kentucky Sheriff named Kentucky Sheriff’s Association Sheriff of the Year
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - A Sheriff from Eastern Kentucky was given a prestigious honor at a Kentucky Sheriff’s Association banquet Thursday night. Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt was named the Kentucky Sheriff of the Year Thursday night. Sheriff Hunt was one of several first responders on the scene of...
