ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seagraves, TX

‘Recording device’ left in girls locker room in West Texas case, warrant said

By James Clark
ABC Big 2 News
ABC Big 2 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pkLZh_0jayS7DQ00

SEAGRAVES, Texas — An arrest warrant provided new details Wednesday afternoon on the accusations leading to the arrest of School Superintendent Joshua Neil Goen, 43, of Seagraves.

Goen was arrested Monday, according to officials. The FBI and other law enforcement agencies searched his home Tuesday. He was charged with Invasive Visual Recording – which is a state jail felony.

Images and details of recovery shared: stabbing victim was set on fire in Lubbock

The warrant said Gaines County sheriff’s deputies were called to the Seagraves High School in mid-November.

“A digital recording device had been found and removed from the visiting girls locker room,” the warrant said. School security video was then reviewed.

“Superintendent Joshua Neil Goen … enters the locker room from the hall but is not seen leaving,” the warrant said. The same security camera then showed a girls basketball team show up for a game.

Angry customer ran over store employee, Lubbock Police report said

The original recording device which was found in the locker room was examined, according to the warrant. Three videos were examined; the first showed an empty locker room, and a second one showed a girls’ team entering.

“The third video is interrupted by the device being unplugged,” the warrant said. Other videos on the storage card of the device showed Goen, the warrant said.

“Goen was positively identified by [an] FBI Special Agent…,” the warrant said.

“The recording device was placed in a changing room with the intent to record people without their consent,” the warrant said.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AH9fO_0jayS7DQ00
    Gaines County near Seagraves (Nexstar/Staff)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JPfRB_0jayS7DQ00
    Gaines County near Seagraves (Nexstar/Staff)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A13QF_0jayS7DQ00
    Gaines County near Seagraves (Nexstar/Staff)

Previous Coverage

Officials previously said Goen was informed of the investigation on November 22. On November 28, officials publicly said Goen was placed on administrative leave.

EverythingLubbock.com reached out to school officials on Tuesday for an update. If the Seagraves ISD provides new information, we will then provide updated coverage.

Click here to react comment or share on Facebook or here for Twitter.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.

Comments / 0

Related
KCBD

LPD expands perimeter around Executive Inn on Avenue Q

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A total of nine units with the Lubbock Police Department is on the scene of a barricaded subject at the Executive Inn on 44th and Avenue Q. Police initially received a call at 2:49 p.m. for a domestic disturbance and established a perimeter around the hotel. A total of nine LPD units are At around 3:20 p.m., LPD reported that the responding officers had the situation under control.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Seagraves ISD Superintendent Found Dead

The Seagraves ISD Superintendent accused of leaving recording devices in the visiting girls' locker room before a basketball game in November is dead. According to multiple reports, Joshua Neil Goen was found dead with a single self-inflicted gunshot wound. The week began with Goen's arrest on Monday. On Tuesday, the...
SEAGRAVES, TX
FMX 94.5

Lubbock Woman Passes Slow Driver On The Road and Gets Shot At

A Lubbock woman was shot at multiple times after she passed someone who was going 15 miles an hour on the road. KAMC News reports that the victim was driving in the 3200 block of 34th Street on Tuesday, December 6th when she approached another vehicle going around 15mph. The victim changed lanes, passed the vehicle, and then merged back into the original lane.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

17-Year-Old in Lubbock Accused of Murder and Aggravated Robbery

A 17-year-old in Lubbock has been accused of murdering a 50-year-old man and now faces an aggravated robbery charge. Back on Tuesday, September 27th, Lubbock Police responded to a car that was blocking an alley in the 2600 block of 46th Street. That's where officers found the dead body of 50-year-old Robert Stewart.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Additional Details on the Arrest of the Seagraves ISD Superintendent

More details have been provided concerning the recent arrest of 43-year-old Joshua Neil Goen, the Seagraves ISD Superintendent. KAMC News reports that in mid-November of 2020, Gaines County Sheriff's Deputies were called to Seagraves High School after a digital recording device had been found in the visiting girls' locker room. On security footage from the school, Goen can be seen entering the locker room from the hall but not leaving. The footage then shows a girls' basketball team arrive for a game.
SEAGRAVES, TX
KCBD

1 killed, 1 injured in Plains, Texas crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Troopers with the Department of Public Safety responded to a single-vehicle crash on U.S. Hwy 380, eight miles west of Plains that left one person dead and another injured. According to a preliminary report from DPS, driver Manuel Rafael Ortega, 40, of Midland, Texas, and passenger...
PLAINS, TX
fox34.com

2 pedestrians struck by vehicle near Texas Tech

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LFR and LPD are responding to a call where two pedestrians have been struck by a silver passenger car as they were walking on the crosswalk near Glenna Goodacre and University Avenue. According to LPD, the two pedestrians sustained minor and moderate injuries. It could not...
LUBBOCK, TX
ABC Big 2 News

14-year-old boy in coma after emergency brain surgery

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Family of 14-year-old, Alfredo Zavala, known to his loved ones as ‘Juju’, said he was taken to the ICU in Lubbock the day after Thanksgiving after an infection spread to his brain, causing him to have a seizure. The family said he has been in a coma ever since, and they’re […]
LUBBOCK, TX
seminolesentinel.com

Tahoka Man Fatally Injured in Seminole Area Wreck

Louise H. Salinas, 67 of Tahoka was fatally injured in a two vehicle accident involving his vehicle, a 2008 Pontiac Grand Prix and a 2022 Jeep Wagoneer driven by Jewey Darryl Ramon, 48 of Lodi. The accident took place on State Highway 214 and CR 206, December 1 at approximately 2:11 p.m. Salinas was prodeceased after being transported to Seminole Hospital District. According to preliminary…
TAHOKA, TX
FMX 94.5

Wes Nessman Spiffs Up The New Lubbock Logo [NAUGHTY!]

It appears this logo arrived with a resounding thud, mostly because it's well, a little underwhelming. It says nothing about the town, what it means, what we're about, or why you should come here. Again, this is a "community-wide branding initiative" (spear-headed by the Chamber, LEDA, and Market Lubbock. It is not the City Of Lubbock)
LUBBOCK, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Andrews County crash victim remembered

ANDREWS COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Friends and family spent Monday paying their final respects to 19-year-old Fabian Tercero who was killed last weekend in a rollover truck crash on Highway 385 near Andrews. A close friend of Fabian’s mother told ABC Big 2 News what made the young man so special to his family and […]
ANDREWS COUNTY, TX
everythinglubbock.com

You can get a double cheeseburger for 50 cents at McDonalds on Thursday and Friday

LUBBOCK, Texas — If you love a good deal, you’ll probably love this. McDonald’s said it is selling its double cheeseburgers for 50 cents on Thursday and Friday. Customers who order through the app can take advantage of the deal on December 8 and December 9. The deal would be available again on Thursday, December 22 and Friday, December 23.
LUBBOCK, TX
ABC Big 2 News

ABC Big 2 News

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

www.yourbasin.com: Basin trusted, Basin proud.

 https://www.yourbasin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy