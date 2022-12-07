ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 8

Alexis Wiser
3d ago

Awesome! Last April our pup Jesse died from a brain tumor. We had his sister too. She was devastated. She stopped eating, playing, would not play with us. In May the breeder we got them from surprised us with a puppy. Wow our girl loved him the minute she saw him. They are inseparable!

Reply
9
Related
pethelpful.com

Husband's Reaction to Being Surprised With His Dream Dog Is the Best

Dogs can bring immeasurable joy to their paw-rents' lives, even when they've only known one another for a few seconds. This precious mixed-breed puppy is the perfect proof! He had the perfect reaction to meeting his dad for the first time, and we're simply obsessed. The best part about this...
pethelpful.com

Dog's Annoyance Over Fur Sibling's Squeaky Toy Has Us Cracking Up

As an older sibling, you love your younger brothers and sisters no matter what, even if they do get on your very last nerve. And yes, they will get on your nerves. But at least there's comfort in knowing that doggy siblings can act the same way. Just take a...
pethelpful.com

Golden Retriever's Reaction to Getting Her Own Puppy Is Beyond Precious

Feeling lonely is natural for most beings. When a family adopts a pet, they can sometimes get lonely as the only animal in the house, especially if everyone is at work or school all day. One family noticed this about their pup, and the solution they came up with is perfect.
pethelpful.com

'Mean' Little Dog About to Be Put Down Has Incredible Transformation After Being Loved

Animal shelters have a process they go through to test the temperament and behavior of dogs before they allow them to be adopted. Sadly, some dogs don't pass these tests and have to be euthanized. This is why the video posted by TikTok user @dilliut is so remarkable. All this tiny dog needed was some extra patience and time before he totally transformed.
pethelpful.com

Precious Dog About to Be Returned to Shelter Has Us in Tears

Adopting a pet is a major responsibility because being a pet parent is not a simple job. Not only is it a years long commitment, but some animals can be more work than others, and adopting without doing prior research on the type of animal or breed can lead to some unpleasant surprises. One pup was briefly adopted by a family that was not prepared for her and was returned to the shelter a few days later.
PASCO, WA
Dspeaker

Lady Who Adopted A Hungry Street Dog Arrested And Sent To 6 Months In Jail ‘You're Not The Rightful Owner’

This is a Nonfictional article based on true facts provided by a family friend who was present at the time; it is used with permission. Anita is a huge fan of pets; when she was younger, she would steal snacks from her mother's shop in order to feed people's hungry dogs. Anita has always wanted to have many pet animals, including cats, dogs, and even parrots, but she was always unable to do so due to her parents' strict rules and regulations.
pethelpful.com

Parrot Throws Toddler-Style Tantrum Upon Realizing He's Out of Snacks

There's nothing like relaxing and enjoying your favorite snack, and everyone knows the pain of being out of your favorite snack and wanting more. Just ask any toddler with an empty bag of Goldfish crackers. Well, pets are a lot like people, and they feel that running-out-of-snack disappointment like the rest of us. Just ask this hungry parrot who gets big mad when he's done with snack time.
New York Post

Little boy has ‘wrong’ answer when mom asks who made him ‘so cute’

When Jessica Kusske, who goes by @downiemomma on TikTok, was practicing speech skills with her four-year-old son Jax Theis, the Minnesota mom thought she had gotten him to say the cutest thing.  “Jax loves to watch videos of himself and repeat things,” Kusske told Fox News Digital. So all day long, Kusske asked him the question “Who made you so cute?”  “He said, ‘mom’ every single time,” Kusske said.  Until of course, Jax’s dad was coming home and it was time to take one last video. That’s when Jax decided to switch it up and answer, “daddy.” He took sympathy on his mom though, adding that she’s “so cute too.” “The shock you hear in my voice is genuine,” she said. “He [Jax] had never answered ‘daddy’ until that moment. Now he only answers, ‘daddy.'” Kusske said the reaction to her video, viewed 350,000 times on TikTok, has been overwhelmingly positive. She said she’s happy to share Jax’s videos with the world.  “He’s got quite a following,” Kusske added. Previous 1 of 2 Next
MINNESOTA STATE
Distractify

Dolly Parton Usually Wears Wigs — What Does Her Real Hair Look Like?

Few celebrities have endeared themselves more thoroughly to the public in recent years than Dolly Parton. She always seems to have a positive, chipper attitude, and she has done genuinely important charity work for decades now. Even as Dolly has continued to earn the reputation she has, though, many have also wondered about her real hair, which is usually hidden beneath a voluminous wig.
TENNESSEE STATE
pethelpful.com

12-Year-Old Senior Dog Surrendered to Shelter All Because His Owner Got Pregnant

Because the shelter environment is so scary and new, it can be hard to tell what kind of life an animal had before they arrived. Many are found as strays or rescues, but other unfortunate pets are surrendered by their own families. 12-year-old Lonnie is a sweet senior dog who had a family and a home before he was surrendered himself---all because his owner got pregnant.
pethelpful.com

Tiny Chihuahua's Precious Little Song Is Just Irresistible

We’ll never not be impressed with all the tricks dogs can do. And think about how far the tricks have come from just teaching them to sit. No longer is ‘sit’ impressive though because well, dogs are now singing. Yes, singing!. The latest singing dog to take...

Comments / 0

Community Policy