Monday night storms caused an hours-long backup on I-40 near Calumet on Tuesday morning. The main lane was closed due to bridge construction, and traffic lanes were routed to the shoulder. That one open lane developed a 20ft by 4ft long pothole and had to be closed as well. It opened around 5:30 am and crews were able to fill it back in by 12:30 PM.

CALUMET, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO