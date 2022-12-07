Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
news9.com
Authorities On Scene Of Midwest City Rollover Crash
Midwest City emergency crews are responding to a rollover crash involving two vehicles that happened at around 7 a.m. Wednesday near Southeast 29th street and South Midwest Boulevard. It is unknown if there are any injuries at this time. This is a developing story.
news9.com
Norman Man Dies In Crash Near Wagoner
The highway patrol says a Norman man died after crashing his semi Monday morning outside Wagoner. OHP says it happened along Highway 69 just north of the Muskogee Turnpike. OHP says Jeremy Daley went off the road, hit a utility and then an embarkment. He was pronounced dead on the...
news9.com
Oklahoma City Man Killed In Kay County Crash
An Oklahoma City man has died from his injuries after a crash in Kay County on Monday. According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Darrel Warren was driving westbound on State Highway 15 towing a 24-foot bumper pull-style trailer. At some point, the truck veered off the roadway causing Warren to overcorrect which troopers say steered the truck into a broadside and enter the eastbound lane. Then, a second vehicle slammed into Warren's car spinning it almost 180 degrees.
news9.com
Southbound I-44 Has Been Reopened After Semitruck Wreck
Southbound I-44 has been reopened after a wreck involving a semitruck closed the ramp leading from westbound to southbound I-44. Oklahoma City Police and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to a semitruck wreck early Tuesday morning on I-44 just west of North May Avenue. The ramp leading from I-44 westbound...
news9.com
OCPD Announces Death Of Detective Following Medical Emergency
Oklahoma City Police announced the death of Master Sgt. Loc Nguyen on Wednesday. Nguyen, a 20-year veteran of the department, had served as a detective in the Sex Crimes Unit. OCPD said due to a "medical emergency," Nguyen was transported to the hospital, where he died Tuesday night. " We...
news9.com
EF2 Tornado Causes Damage In Wayne, Okla.
The National Weather Service confirmed Tuesday morning that an EF2 tornado hit the town of Wayne, Okla., in McClain County. It's a storm News 9 Meteorologist Lacey Swope had been tracking since 4 a.m. on News 9 This Morning. Tornado warnings were issued in several counties across Oklahoma, dominating much of the western and southern parts of the state Monday night through Tuesday morning.
news9.com
I-40 Westbound Closed Due To Pothole, Severe Weather Near Calumet
Monday night storms caused an hours-long backup on I-40 near Calumet on Tuesday morning. The main lane was closed due to bridge construction, and traffic lanes were routed to the shoulder. That one open lane developed a 20ft by 4ft long pothole and had to be closed as well. It opened around 5:30 am and crews were able to fill it back in by 12:30 PM.
news9.com
Cleveland Co. Sheriff Investigating Sunday Shooting In Newalla
The Cleveland County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that happened Sunday morning in Newalla. CCSO said at around 10:15 a.m., Cleveland County Deputies responding to a shooting call near Bob McDonald Road and East Indian Hills Road where they said an argument between two brothers escalated into a shooting.
news9.com
Cleveland County In-Custody Death Raises Questions About Mental Health Resources
The death of a well-known Norman baker and mental health advocate has the community mourning and in shock. Shannon Hanchett died while in custody at the Cleveland County Detention Center. We now know she was struggling with her mental health. There are still a lot of questions surrounding the investigation,...
news9.com
Governor Stitt Announces Mexican Consulate To Open In OKC By 2023
A Mexican consulate is scheduled to open in Oklahoma City next spring, announced Governor Kevin Stitt on Tuesday. Stitt says the Consulate of Mexico will provide services to the growing Mexican community in Oklahoma. “As Oklahoma’s Mexican community grows, I’m glad that these Oklahomans can get the services they need...
Comments / 0