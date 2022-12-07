Read full article on original website
KYTV
PICTURES: Rain doesn’t spoil 2022 Downtown Springfield Christmas Parade
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The rain did not spoil the Christmas spirit for the annual Downtown Springfield Christmas Parade. Check out the sights from this year’s parade.
Whataburger to open first location in the Ozarks on Monday
REPUBLIC, Mo. — The area’s first Whataburger location will officially open its doors on Monday, Dec. 12 in Republic. According to a press release from the company, the location off Highway 60 in Republic will open at 11 a.m. on Monday morning. It is the first of five locations planned in the Ozarks. The restaurant […]
Photos show a glimpse of Nixa’s Tour of Lights
NIXA, Mo. – The Nixa Chamber of Commerce announced its 2022 lineup for the Nixa Tour of Lights. The Nixa Tour of Lights is back again with the top 15 Christmas-decorated homes that were voted by residents. This year the chamber reduced last year’s numbers from 25 houses to only 15 to speed up the […]
KYTV
PARADE MAP: See the route and parking for Saturday’s downtown Springfield Christmas parade
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Christmas spirit will fill downtown Springfield on Saturday as the annual Christmas parade returns. The parade’s theme is ‘Hope for the Holidays.’ It will feature floats, high school bands, and a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus. The parade begins at 2...
KYTV
Runners in the Ozarks take part 4th annual Santa run
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Nothing will get you more into the Christmas spirit than seeing a herd of runners dressed as Santa Claus running down the street. Runners participated in the 4th annual Santa Run and were given a five-piece Santa suit to run in. After the 5k, runners were...
bransontrilakesnews.com
SIX hosting annual Christmas area appreciation, food drive
In honor of the season of giving, SIX is hosting their 2022 Area Appreciation and Food Drive this month at Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Theater. Now through Friday, Dec, 30, local residents can see SIX for the admission price of only $6, plus applicable taxes and fees, with a donation of two non-perishable food items. All items collected during the food drive will benefit Christian Associates.
933kwto.com
Downtown Springfield Christmas Parade Information
The Downtown Springfield Christmas Parade takes place Saturday. The theme is “Hope for the Holidays” and it will feature bands, floats, and a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus. The parade gets underway at 2 PM near Elm and South Avenue.
KYTV
SPS celebrates opening of newest storm shelter
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Public Schools celebrated opening a new storm shelter at Field Elementary School. The district cut the ribbon on the 10,000-square-foot building. It also serves as a gymnasium, music room, and more. Voters approved the project in the passage of a bigger bond issue. The Field...
Award-winning food chain opening new Missouri location this week
If you're in the mood for a sweet treat, you may be excited to learn that an award-winning food chain is opening another new location in Missouri this week. Read on to learn more.
KYTV
Paul Adler goes back to the 80s in charity lip-sync battle
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In case you’re wondering why Paul Adler was not at the anchor desk Friday night, he was lip-syncing... for a good cause. The Community Partnership of the Ozarks held a lip-sync battle featuring many familiar faces in Springfield raising money for the organization. Volunteers took...
Iron Chef host says this Missouri restaurant has best cashew chicken
Food Network star Alton Brown visited Springfield, Missouri, where he says he found the best cashew chicken.
Local historians reminisce about North Springfield’s past
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – “Sharing Stories of the Crossroads” is a history-themed radio program created by The History Museum on the Square on 92.3 FM. This week, host John Sellars spoke with David Eslick, the Birthplace of Route 66 Festival founder. Eslick is also a Springfield native who grew up on the north side. “We just […]
KYTV
Taste of the Ozarks: Christmas Crostinis
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - How about a golden, crisp Christmas crostini?. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Brush bread slices with olive oil and season with garlic salt. Bake in a 350-degree oven until golden and crispy. Using a hand mixer or a blender, combine the feta and the heavy cream and blend or mix until smooth. Spread each toasted bread slice with whipped feta and then top with chopped cranberries and pistachios.
KYTV
Ozark city leaders explain how McCracken Road project will connect the city
OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - Ozark is set to break ground on the McCracken Road project. It’s been in the works for a long time and will elevate a busy intersection and renovate the 95-year-old Old Mill Pond bridge. Many cities in southwest Missouri are growing, and Ozark is no...
KYTV
City of Eureka Springs, Ark., rules nativity scene on display for 70 years may stay
What You Need To Know: Missouri's new marijuana laws go into effect Thursday. Doctors share warning signs of colon cancer and how to prevent it. Contest highlights Christmas decor enthusiasts in Nixa, Mo. The spirit of Christmas and competition shines bright in Nixa.
bransontrilakesnews.com
2022 Kimberling City Christmas Parade & Tree Lighting
On Saturday, Dec. 3, the communities of Stone County came together for the 2022 Kimberling City Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting. Spectators were able to view the parade, which began at the Kimberling City Library and traveled down Kimberling Blvd., Marina Way and ending at the Nautical Circle. Following the parade attendees were invited down to the Port of Kimberling to enjoy cookies and hot chocolate, photos with Santa Claus, and the lighting of the 2022 Kimberling City Christmas Tree.
KYTV
Local utility offers incentive for furnace tune-ups
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - With colder air on the way next week and the winter months approaching, now is a great time to make sure your furnace or heating system is running properly and ready to go. To help customers out, Joel Alexander, media manager for City Utilities of Springfield,...
KYTV
Falcon, Mo., man dies in Laclede County crash Saturday afternoon
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Falcon, Missouri, died after being ejected from a vehicle in a rollover crash in Laclede County. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, it happened on State Highway 32 east of Lebanon a little before 1 p.m. Troopers report that 31-year-old Cary...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Christmas decorations vandalized in downtown Hollister
Someone’s getting a lump of coal in their Christmas stocking this year. During the night time hours of Wednesday, Dec. 7 or early morning hours of Thursday, Dec. 8, Christmas decorations in downtown Hollister were vandalized. According to Deputy City Administrator Denise Olmstead, the actions taken against the decorations...
KYTV
Winter preparedness event in Springfield Thursday
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - With the official start of winter approaching, officials from Greene County want people to be prepared for any incoming winter weather. The Greene County Office of Emergency Management will be hosting a free event this Thursday, December 8 at 6:30 p.m. in Springfield at the Library Station. Deputy Director Darren White says that while the agency hosts events like this often, it’s the first time they teamed up with the library to put this event on.
