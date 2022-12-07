Read full article on original website
The Game Awards 2022: Death Stranding 2, Diablo 4, Hades II, Armored Core 6, More Announced
The Game Awards 2022 were held earlier today, marking the epic conclusion to this year’s season of games, and promising more in the years to come. The lengthy three-and-a-half-hour show was held at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, with returning host Geoff Keighley, backed by a tremendous musical orchestra and an even louder in-person audience. With Elden Ring taking home the coveted Game of the Year award, prime celebrity appearances, a slew of new title reveals, and an individual who snuck up on stage before they were arrested, this year’s celebration felt like quite a grand affair. The most notable announcements this time include Hideo Kojima’s Death Stranding 2, the studio’s first-ever sequel in Hades II, gameplay for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Diablo 4, a release date for Street Fighter 6, and more.
PS4 Players Slam PlayStation Over Controversial Decision
Many PS4 players aren't very happy with PlayStation at the moment following a controversial decision from the latter that came to the surface this week. It's almost 2023, and the PS5 has entered its third year on the market. Many assumed PS4 support would be borderline non-existent at this point, but this hasn't been the case. Not only do many games continue to come to the PS4, but many games from PlayStation itself. For example, God of War Ragnarok just released on both PS4 and PS5. Meanwhile, earlier this year, Horizon Forbidden West did the same. And it's the latter that is at the heart of the controversy.
Retro Studios reportedly pitched an ‘XCOM’-style ‘Metroid’ game
The Wii was nearly home to a tactical Metroid title inspired by Firaxis’ XCOM series. That’s according to a video from Did You Know Gaming (via VGC), which claims that Metroid Prime developer Retro Studios conceived of a Metroid Tactics title, which was pitched to the higher-ups at the studio.
4 new PS5 demos launch ahead of The Game Awards
PlayStation is getting in on the indie demo fest action
Cancelled PS4 Game Stealth Released
A previously canceled PS4 game was stealth released yesterday. The PS4 continues to be supported despite the PS5 entering its third year. Not only has PlayStation been releasing many of its major games, like the recent God of War Ragnarok and the semi-recent Horizon Forbidden West, on PS4, but third-party developers continue to support the previous generation of consoles as well. Why? Well, money. There are still plenty of PlayStation fans playing on PS4 for a variety of reasons. And while this is still true, many games will continue to come to the second best-selling PlayStation machine of all time. One of the latest is Metal: Hellsinger, which was previously coming to PS4 before being cancelled during and deep into development.
PS1 Classic Reportedly Getting Remake on PS5
A new rumor about an upcoming PS5 game rumor will have PS1 fans, in particular, excited if it's true. And if you've been paying attention to the PS5 rumor mill the past couple of years, it's a rumor we've heard rumblings of before here and there. More specifically, according to a new rumor, a remake of Metal Gear Solid is in the works and has been in the works "for years." And like some previous scuttlebutt has suggested, the remake is a PS5 exclusive.
The Game Awards 2022: The full list of nominees
The complete list of nominees The Game Awards 2022, presented December 8th, 2022, is below. The Game Awards are being presented from Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles. Authenticated voting is open to the public on www.thegameawards.com and the official TGA Discord server. NOMINEES. GAME OF THE YEAR. A Plague Tale: Requiem...
Watch The Game Awards here at 7:30PM ET
Get ready for two and a half hours of game trailers, announcements, gameplay and maybe even a few award acceptance speeches. The ninth edition of is upon us. We'll be covering all the big news from tonight's event, which you can also watch live below starting at 7:30PM ET. Vying...
Best trailers, announcements, and moments at The Game Awards 2022
The Game Awards 2022 was packed with announcements - here are the best.
EA announces Star Wars Jedi Survivor release date at The Game Awards
The Star Wars Jedi Survivor release date was pretty much an open secret after it accidentally showed up on Steam ahead of The Game Awards 2022, but EA made it official now. The next stage of Cal Kestis’ journey will launch on March 17, 2023, for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.
Marvel's Avengers Could Get 4 Final Heroes Before Losing Support Next Year
Marvel's Avengers could get 4 more heroes before the game loses further support next year. Marvel's Avengers has had a pretty tough go since it launched. Even from its initial reveal, many criticized the looks of the hero as they felt like discount versions of the live-action actors, but many were still optimistic because the gameplay looked solid. Unfortunately, the game was a misfire at launch with tons of bugs, game design philosophies that directly conflicted with each other, and more. Post-launch support got messed up as Crystal Dynamics worked to improve the game, meaning DLC characters got pushed to the side.
Steam Makes One of 2011's Best Games Free for Some Users
Some Steam users are getting one of 2011's best games for free, and we say some because there's a pretty pricey requirement upfront. Next year, 2023, there are some major releases. In fact, if everything delivers and isn't delayed, it could end up being one of the biggest years in gaming history. That's a big "if" though. That said, one thing gamers can presumably count on is one of the first big releases of the year, and that's the remake of Dead Space. Not only is it difficult to mess up a remake, but it's even harder to mess up a remake of a great game, especially if it's as limited in scope and ambition as the first Dead Space is. The free game isn't for the remake though, but for the original Dead Space 2. If you pre-order the remake of Dead Space, you will receive a free Steam copy of Dead Space 2 on release day, which is January 27. This will cost you $60 and requires a leap of faith as you have to purchase the game before reviews come out and public opinion reveals whether or not it's a competent remake.
All winners and nominees from The Games Awards 2022
Every award given out at The Games Awards 2022 and who was nominated for each
The best trailers from The Game Awards 2022: Judas, Death Stranding 2, and more
The Game Awards 2022 was full of awesome reveals, and many of them had amazing trailers that we’re still eager to rewatch after the show. From clever music choices to flashy visuals to stunning cast reveals, these seven trailers stuck out above the rest. If you don’t experience anything else from The Game Awards 2022, make sure you still check out these trailers for Replaced, Judas, Death Stranding 2, and more.
Popular Xbox One Horror Game Now Only $2 for Limited Time
A popular horror game on Xbox One, which at one point was a console exclusive for the Xbox machine, is only $2 for a limited thanks to an 80 percent discount that knocks it down from its usual $10 price point. In other words, the game is never very expensive, but $10 is still substantially more than $2 in terms of percentage. $2 is essentially the price of a candy bar and thus it's hard to get video games at this price, let alone good ones. As for the game, it's Oxenfree, which is on sale for three more days at the moment of publishing and which has a sequel on the way, meaning now is a good time to check it out.
'Street Fighter 6' lands June 2nd, 2023
You'll have to wait a while longer to give Street Fighter 6 a spin. Capcom revealed at The Game Awards that its modernized brawler will be available June 2nd, 2023 for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC (via Steam). Pre-orders are available now. The new title includes favorite series...
ComicBook
Fortnite Leak Reveals Some Major Gameplay Changes
A new Fortnite leak has revealed some movement mechanics coming to the game in the future, presumably sometime during Chapter 4, and if the leak is accurate it could spell some massive changes to the flow and meta of the free-to-play battle royale game. The leak comes the way of HypeX, the most prominent of many Fortnite dataminers, all of which have been digging through the files of the game's Chapter 4 update, which in turn has revealed a variety of things Epic Games is working on for Chapter 4 and beyond.
Tekken 8 reveals more of its roster, including the return of Jun
Bandai Namco brought Tekken 8, the next game in its flagship fighting franchise, to The Game Awards on Thursday, revealing that fighters Paul Phoenix, King, Law, Lars, Jack-8, and Jun Kazama will join Jin and Kazuya in the sequel. A dramatic and destructive new trailer hints at the story to come.
Everything announced at The Game Awards 2022
The Game Awards has rolled around once again, awarding developers who made some of the year’s best games and unveiling a bunch of new trailers and game announcements. Geoff Keighley’s annual event is equal parts award show and video game showcase, and The Game Awards 2022 was no different.
Capcom confirms Street Fighter 6 June release date at The Game Awards
We only have to wait half a year to play Street Fighter 6!
