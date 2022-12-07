ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Ski season arrives at three New Hampshire resorts

BENNINGTON, N.H. — With the official start of winter just over a week away, three ski areas in New Hampshire opened for the season on Saturday. Ski managers at Crotched Mountain Resort in Bennington had hoped to open earlier, but opening day had to wait until Saturday, after a lack of snow delayed the start. However, thanks to the resort’s snowmaking machine, skiers and snowboarders alike were able to take to the slopes.
Discover the Deepest Lake in Vermont

Vermont is home to some good sized lakes including Lake Champlain on the border with New York, Lake Bomoseen which is the biggest lake entirely in the state and Lake Memphremagog that crosses over into Canada. These picturesque lakes are the backdrop to some of the most beautiful scenery in Vermont.
Top 5 Most Expensive States to Use Christmas Lights Shockingly Includes 3 New England States

Christmas is coming up and you may have already started to decorate the inside of your house. But, do you also decorate the outside of your home? If it is something that you do, then you know that your electric bill will always be higher in the winter months ( I mean it is anyway with all the heating we have to pay for), but it seems that this year it may even cost you a bit more to put up your Christmas lights.
Northern New England’s Best Holiday Light Displays for 2022

The holiday season in northern New England is an experience like no other. Residents throughout the area can be counted on to channel their inner Clark Griswold and string up hundreds of lights, fill inflatables and plug in the holographic projector. A holiday light display is an opportunity to bring...
How much of what we recycle gets recycled?

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Recycling is mandatory in Vermont but how stringently people separate their recyclables varies. Reporter Elissa Borden went sifting for answers on how much we throw in the bin is actually recycled. It’s fairly easy to toss recyclables in the recycling bin, but some folks aren’t so...
NH Chronicle: Erin and her teens Cook up some cocoa bombs

Thursday, December 15th — Tonight, we head into Erin's kitchen where she and her teens cook up some eye-catching treats you can give as a gift, and their puppy makes an appearance too!. Plus, during the COVID shutdown theatrical performances were forced to get creative in order to allow...
Conservation deal protects 7,400 acres in central Vermont

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — A conservation deal is going to protect nearly 7,400 acres in Vermont’s Addison, Orange, and Windsor counties, the Vermont Land Trust says. The deal includes terrain along the spine and eastern flank of the Northfield Mountains. There are also six significant streams in the area that help form the headwaters of the Third Branch of the White River, a major tributary of the Connecticut River.
Saturday Night Storm Expected to Drop 1-3 Inches Over County

There is snow in the forecast for this Sunday, but it won't be much more than a couple inches. Accuweather is calling the precipitation one of two "mini-storms" moving east from the midwest. The first isn't going to touch us but the second, arriving over Saturday night, will bring some snow.
2 more New Hampshire communities confirm hoax school threat calls

Two more New Hampshire communities have confirmed that they received false reports about a school shooter Thursday. Police departments in Keene and Hudson confirmed to News 9 that they received hoax threat calls. Beginning just before 10 a.m. on Thursday, threats were made to schools in those communities and at...
What challenges filmmakers in Vermont face

Vermont non-profits struggle to hire employees according to a survey. Vt. lawmakers to tee up universal paid family leave bill. Advocates for universal paid family and sick leave in Vermont say they plan to push Vermont lawmakers to pass a plan when they return to the Statehouse next month. Super...
Discover the Coldest Place in Vermont

New England is a unique area in the northeastern United States, but it’s often known specifically for one thing: being cold! Vermont is one of the states that make up New England and is therefore known as one of the coldest states in the entire country. Today, we will see if that reputation holds up when we discover the coldest place in Vermont. Let’s get started!
