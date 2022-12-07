Read full article on original website
WMUR.com
Ski season arrives at three New Hampshire resorts
BENNINGTON, N.H. — With the official start of winter just over a week away, three ski areas in New Hampshire opened for the season on Saturday. Ski managers at Crotched Mountain Resort in Bennington had hoped to open earlier, but opening day had to wait until Saturday, after a lack of snow delayed the start. However, thanks to the resort’s snowmaking machine, skiers and snowboarders alike were able to take to the slopes.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Vermont
Vermont is home to some good sized lakes including Lake Champlain on the border with New York, Lake Bomoseen which is the biggest lake entirely in the state and Lake Memphremagog that crosses over into Canada. These picturesque lakes are the backdrop to some of the most beautiful scenery in Vermont.
Top 5 Most Expensive States to Use Christmas Lights Shockingly Includes 3 New England States
Christmas is coming up and you may have already started to decorate the inside of your house. But, do you also decorate the outside of your home? If it is something that you do, then you know that your electric bill will always be higher in the winter months ( I mean it is anyway with all the heating we have to pay for), but it seems that this year it may even cost you a bit more to put up your Christmas lights.
Northern New England’s Best Holiday Light Displays for 2022
The holiday season in northern New England is an experience like no other. Residents throughout the area can be counted on to channel their inner Clark Griswold and string up hundreds of lights, fill inflatables and plug in the holographic projector. A holiday light display is an opportunity to bring...
Southwestern Vermont Health Care moves to join Dartmouth network
The affiliation would give the smaller network access to a shared electronic medical record platform and joint purchasing, among other benefits, it says. Read the story on VTDigger here: Southwestern Vermont Health Care moves to join Dartmouth network.
WCAX
How much of what we recycle gets recycled?
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Recycling is mandatory in Vermont but how stringently people separate their recyclables varies. Reporter Elissa Borden went sifting for answers on how much we throw in the bin is actually recycled. It’s fairly easy to toss recyclables in the recycling bin, but some folks aren’t so...
country1025.com
Snow Forecasted For Boston Area – When? How Much? Here’s What We Know
It was inevitable, huh? To be fair some areas of Mass have already seen a little snow – BUT – the Boston area’s first snowfall looks to be coming together as we speak. Before you freak out and start swallowing bread and milk, it’s going to be ok.
Massachusetts weather: Here’s how much snow is forecast Saturday, Sunday
It might be time to bust out that snow shovel from storage. Minor snowfall is expected in parts of Massachusetts this weekend. Some showers are possible Saturday, but the bulk of the wintry precipitation is forecast Sunday, according to meteorologists. There are two chances for accumulating snow in the next...
WMUR.com
NH Chronicle: Erin and her teens Cook up some cocoa bombs
Thursday, December 15th — Tonight, we head into Erin's kitchen where she and her teens cook up some eye-catching treats you can give as a gift, and their puppy makes an appearance too!. Plus, during the COVID shutdown theatrical performances were forced to get creative in order to allow...
WMUR.com
Moose spar, splash and swim: These are the top New Hampshire moose videos from 2022
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Many u local users shared their videos of moose sightings across New Hampshire this year. Some were swimming, others were fighting and some were splashing around in wetlands. There are about 3,300 moose in the state, according to Fish and Game. They are found in all...
WCAX
Conservation deal protects 7,400 acres in central Vermont
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — A conservation deal is going to protect nearly 7,400 acres in Vermont’s Addison, Orange, and Windsor counties, the Vermont Land Trust says. The deal includes terrain along the spine and eastern flank of the Northfield Mountains. There are also six significant streams in the area that help form the headwaters of the Third Branch of the White River, a major tributary of the Connecticut River.
iBerkshires.com
Saturday Night Storm Expected to Drop 1-3 Inches Over County
There is snow in the forecast for this Sunday, but it won't be much more than a couple inches. Accuweather is calling the precipitation one of two "mini-storms" moving east from the midwest. The first isn't going to touch us but the second, arriving over Saturday night, will bring some snow.
mynbc5.com
2 more New Hampshire communities confirm hoax school threat calls
Two more New Hampshire communities have confirmed that they received false reports about a school shooter Thursday. Police departments in Keene and Hudson confirmed to News 9 that they received hoax threat calls. Beginning just before 10 a.m. on Thursday, threats were made to schools in those communities and at...
Visit This New Hampshire Christmas Light Display That Raises Money for a Good Cause
Each year, we see videos of homes with an extravagant Christmas light display think one of two things: “How did they do that??” and “Man, I’m glad I don’t live across the street.”. Okay, maybe both. But in the case of one house in New...
mynbc5.com
Holiday Tractor Parade returns to St. Albans for its fourth holiday season
SAINT ALBANS CITY, Vt. — The fourth annual Holiday Tractor Parade took to the streets on Friday night, raising food and money donations for a local food shelf. More than 50 farmers participated by decorating their tractors, other farm equipment, and vehicles. This year's participation is the highest it has ever been.
How Much Snow Could Come Down Over the Berkshires This Weekend?
In case you haven't looked at the most recent forecast, it looks like we could be seeing a little bit of snow coming through the Berkshires this weekend. To be more specific, it's looking like this Sunday could bring some accumulations of the white stuff. But just how much can we expect?
WCAX
What challenges filmmakers in Vermont face
Vermont non-profits struggle to hire employees according to a survey. Vt. lawmakers to tee up universal paid family leave bill. Advocates for universal paid family and sick leave in Vermont say they plan to push Vermont lawmakers to pass a plan when they return to the Statehouse next month. Super...
Sununu Floats New ‘Version’ of Failed Northern Pass Hydro In Face of High Energy Costs
CONCORD – Gov. Chris Sununu has been doing a deep dive into the exploding heat and energy costs looking at the region’s grid into the future, renewables, and said he believes that hydropower is one of the state’s best options for inexpensive, renewable energy. “This is the...
Visiting Instagram-Worthy Lighthouse Lit Up for the Holidays Should Top Maine Bucket List
Nothing quite stands out the way a lighthouse does. The iconic structures sit idly by, almost stoic-like, through changing seasons and the fickle weather. Maine is no stranger to these historic protectors of seafarers. In fact, the state has 65 of them still standing. While Portland Head Light gets the...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Vermont
New England is a unique area in the northeastern United States, but it’s often known specifically for one thing: being cold! Vermont is one of the states that make up New England and is therefore known as one of the coldest states in the entire country. Today, we will see if that reputation holds up when we discover the coldest place in Vermont. Let’s get started!
