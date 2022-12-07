Read full article on original website
BigdaddyT
6d ago
they better sue the devil they made a deal with and the guy who ran off and they got a handcuffed they the one should be charged with murder and the guy who died that was part of the deal you commit crime if you lose your life so be it.
Pat the Bunny
7d ago
Waiting for the lawsuit to be filed blaming the police rather than the driver that fled.
kjluradio.com
Washington teen seriously injured in car crash about 60 miles south of St. Louis
A Franklin County teen is seriously injured when the car he’s riding in wrecks about 90 miles southeast of his hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the driver, Emma Henry, 20, of St. Louis, was driving on Highway 67 near Fredericktown on Wednesday evening when her car traveled off the side of the road. The patrol says Henry’s car then struck a driveway and overturned.
CBS42.com
Two Bay St. Louis police officers killed in shooting
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities said two Bay St. Louis police officers were killed during an officer-involved shooting. The shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday, December 14 at the Motel 6 on Highway 90. According to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI), the officers responded to...
St. Louis Civil Courts Building struck by gunfire, man critically injured
ST. LOUIS — The Civil Courts Building in downtown St. Louis was struck by gunfire from a nearby park in a shooting that left a man critically injured Tuesday afternoon. St. Louis Sheriff Vernon Betts said the incident happened at around 2 p.m. He said two sheriff's deputies witnessed gunfire at the Fireman's Memorial across Tucker Boulevard from the courts building.
Would-be Riverview burglar killed; cohort charged with his death
ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office declined to file charges against a local man who shot and killed a burglar over the weekend in self-defense. However, prosecutors charged the woman who helped organize the burglary that ended with the burglar’s death. According to Evita...
KMOV
Windows of the Civil Courts building in downtown St. Louis damaged by afternoon gunfire
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Windows of the Civil Courts Building in downtown St. Louis were damaged by gunfire Tuesday afternoon. Joel Currier, Chief Communications Officer with the 22nd Judicial Circuit, reported that shots were fired at Tucker and Market Street around 2 p.m. One of the bullets went through a west-facing window of the St. Louis City Sheriff’s Office on the eighth floor. A second bullet went through a window of a sixth-floor courtroom on the west side of the building.
Gunfire in downtown St. Louis closes courthouses early Tuesday
ST. LOUIS — Gunfire in downtown St. Louis closed courtrooms early on Tuesday. Police are still looking for the person who fired shots near Tucker and Market Street. Officials don't think the Civil Courts Building or anyone inside was the intended target, but bullets did go through two windows on two separate floors.
abc17news.com
Source: Murder suspect had escaped detention center weeks prior
ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) — A teenager taken into custody in connection to the murder of a St. Louis dad, was not supposed to be out on the streets, according to a police source. On Monday, 43-year-old Carlos Morton was shot and killed at a B.P. gas station off...
Man accused of stealing, burning vehicle in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – A man accused of stealing and burning a vehicle in Jefferson County is behind bars. Davon Yount, 21, of Dittmer, Missouri, was booked into the Jefferson County Jail on Monday. Prosecutors have charged Yount with two felonies, tampering a motor vehicle and knowingly burning a vehicle.
FOX2now.com
Missouri man grazed by bullet after confronting car thief
The Fenton man went outside Sunday night after noticing suspicious activity and found a suspect rummaging through the center console of his car, authorities said. That led to a physical struggle. Missouri man grazed by bullet after confronting car …. The Fenton man went outside Sunday night after noticing suspicious...
Three teens arrested after man shot, killed outside St. Louis gas station
Police have arrested three teenagers accused in the shooting death of a man outside a St. Louis gas station Monday morning.
Customer shot St. Louis KFC employee after being told store ran out of corn, police say
ST. LOUIS — Police are working to identify a suspect who they said shot a KFC employee Monday evening after being told the business was out of corn. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened at around 6:30 p.m. at the KFC restaurant on 5020 Delmar Blvd.
17-year-old from Fenton dies in single-vehicle crash
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — A 17-year-old boy has died after a single-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in Jefferson County. The incident occurred shortly before 11:30 a.m. on southbound Missouri Route 21 near Four Ridge Road. The driver of the 2003 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling too fast for the conditions and...
Delivery driver found passed out on drugs in St. Louis County
The Ballwin Police Department found a delivery driver passed out behind the wheel of the parked vehicle.
Man killed, 2 others in critical condition after crash on I-55 in south St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — One person was killed, and two others were injured in a crash on Interstate 55 in south St. Louis Monday night. Police said the crash happened at about 8:30 p.m. near the Bates exit of northbound I-55. Investigators said the driver of a Bentley Continental was...
Michael Sack not selected for St. Louis police chief after interim term
Interim St. Louis Police Chief Michael Sack will not inherit the role on a full-time basis, FOX 2 has confirmed.
Lyft driver carjacked by rider Saturday night in north St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating a carjacking Saturday night that left a 59-year-old Lyft driver without his car and belongings. It happened at about 10 p.m. just down the street from Barrett Brothers Park in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood in St. Louis, according to police. The St. Louis Metropolitan...
Man found dead after St. Louis gas station shooting
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Police responded to a fatal shooting south of Downtown St. Louis. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reports it happened at a BP gas station at Chouteau Avenue and 14th Street. Police got the call around 6:20 a.m., and found the dead man with a bullet wound to his head.
KMOV
Robert Tracy named SLMPD Police Chief
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Robert Tracy has been named the new Chief of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones made the announcement Wednesday morning. Tracy has served as police chief in Wilmington, Delaware since April 14, 2017. Before leading Wilmington OPD, Tracy, a Bronx native, worked with the New York Police Department (NYPD), commanding the Firearms Suppression Division; he also worked with the Organized Crime Investigation Division. He previously also held the position of Crime Control Strategist in Chicago.
starvedrock.media
Man on trial for crash death of Metro East cop talks of ‘unusual’ orange juice, hazy memory
EDWARDSVILLE — The murder trial over a crash that killed a Metro East police officer ended Wednesday after three days that included the defendant acting as his own attorney, speculating he’d been drugged by orange juice at a strip club and claiming he had no memory of the crash.
Community reacts to hiring of new St. Louis Police Chief Robert Tracy
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis has a new top cop. Wednesday, city officials announced Robert Tracy, the current chief of Wilmington, Delaware, will lead the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. There's growing reaction over that announcement, including reaction from those who work with Tracy in Delaware. "Coming in with...
5 On Your Side
