Saint Louis, MO

BigdaddyT
6d ago

they better sue the devil they made a deal with and the guy who ran off and they got a handcuffed they the one should be charged with murder and the guy who died that was part of the deal you commit crime if you lose your life so be it.

Pat the Bunny
7d ago

Waiting for the lawsuit to be filed blaming the police rather than the driver that fled.

kjluradio.com

Washington teen seriously injured in car crash about 60 miles south of St. Louis

A Franklin County teen is seriously injured when the car he’s riding in wrecks about 90 miles southeast of his hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the driver, Emma Henry, 20, of St. Louis, was driving on Highway 67 near Fredericktown on Wednesday evening when her car traveled off the side of the road. The patrol says Henry’s car then struck a driveway and overturned.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS42.com

Two Bay St. Louis police officers killed in shooting

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities said two Bay St. Louis police officers were killed during an officer-involved shooting. The shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday, December 14 at the Motel 6 on Highway 90. According to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI), the officers responded to...
BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS
KMOV

Windows of the Civil Courts building in downtown St. Louis damaged by afternoon gunfire

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Windows of the Civil Courts Building in downtown St. Louis were damaged by gunfire Tuesday afternoon. Joel Currier, Chief Communications Officer with the 22nd Judicial Circuit, reported that shots were fired at Tucker and Market Street around 2 p.m. One of the bullets went through a west-facing window of the St. Louis City Sheriff’s Office on the eighth floor. A second bullet went through a window of a sixth-floor courtroom on the west side of the building.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Missouri man grazed by bullet after confronting car thief

The Fenton man went outside Sunday night after noticing suspicious activity and found a suspect rummaging through the center console of his car, authorities said. That led to a physical struggle. Missouri man grazed by bullet after confronting car …. The Fenton man went outside Sunday night after noticing suspicious...
MISSOURI STATE
FOX 2

Man found dead after St. Louis gas station shooting

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Police responded to a fatal shooting south of Downtown St. Louis. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reports it happened at a BP gas station at Chouteau Avenue and 14th Street. Police got the call around 6:20 a.m., and found the dead man with a bullet wound to his head.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Robert Tracy named SLMPD Police Chief

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Robert Tracy has been named the new Chief of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones made the announcement Wednesday morning. Tracy has served as police chief in Wilmington, Delaware since April 14, 2017. Before leading Wilmington OPD, Tracy, a Bronx native, worked with the New York Police Department (NYPD), commanding the Firearms Suppression Division; he also worked with the Organized Crime Investigation Division. He previously also held the position of Crime Control Strategist in Chicago.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

5 On Your Side

St Louis, MS
St. Louis local news

