WILX-TV

Michigan officials using beet juice as road salt alternatives

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - As it starts to snow Friday night, driving on slippery roads is a concern for many drivers. Mid-Michigan road officials are looking for alternatives to using salt to melt the ice and snow to clear the roads. We spoke with experts who are making choices they hope will keep both our roads and environment safe.
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

Lake Superior gains astounding 6 trillion gallons in same time Lakes Michigan, Huron lose 7 trillion

Lake Superior’s water level has moved dramatically in the opposite direction from the other four Great Lakes. The Great Lakes are in the normal seasonal decline. As the air turns colder, precipitation amounts are lower. At the same time, the big temperature difference between near the water surface and higher altitudes creates more evaporation. Lake Superior water levels and the rest of the Great Lakes usually decline from November to December.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

DTE Energy retires 2 coal power plants in SE Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) - DTE Energy announced Thursday it is closing down two coal plants as it works to become more carbon-free in Southeast Michigan.According to a press release, the company retired the Trenton Channel and St. Clair coal power plants. Employees from both locations were offered opportunities to continue working with the company.This comes after DTE announced it would retire three coal power plants in two years. In May 2021, the company retired the River Rouge coal power plant, which went into operation in 1958."Retiring these plants is another step in DTE's plan to deliver affordable, reliable and clean energy...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Michigan officials urge residents working with livestock to be cautious following parasitic illness outbreak

(CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is urging residents to take precautions as it investigates an outbreak of a parasitic illness in Livingston, Ingham and Oakland counties.According to MDHHS, the reported illness is believed to be caused by a parasite, Cryptosporidium, which is typically found in the stool of infected people and animals. A total of 12 people between the ages of 19 and 56 were reported to be sick between Nov. 15-21. Symptoms include diarrhea, stomach pain and cramping, nausea, vomiting, dehydration, fever and weight loss. Officials say it can last for several weeks.  Health...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Mauna Loa lava no longer imminent threat to Hawaii highway

HONOLULU – Lava from the world's largest volcano is no longer an imminent threat to the main highway across the Big Island of Hawaii, scientists said Thursday, a development that was a welcome reprieve for motorists who depend on the road. Mauna Loa was still erupting Thursday morning, but...
HAWAII STATE
Detroit News

This Michigan amphitheater is ranked No. 1 in the world by Pollstar

Pollstar, a trade publication for the concert and live music industry, has ranked Pine Knob Music Theatre number one on the list of Top 100 Amphitheaters in the world. The Clarkston venue reported $36.9 million in overall gross ticket sales for the 2022 season. It’s the cherry on top of...
CLARKSTON, MI

