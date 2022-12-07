Read full article on original website
Snow heading toward Metro Detroit Friday, this weekend: What to know
Everything appears to be playing out as expected thus far with today’s approaching snow, although the overall trend is for a bit slower timing -- which means we may be able to salvage the afternoon rush hour!. We are starting our Friday dry, and I expect us to be...
Storm to bring rain, snow to Metro Detroit on Friday: What we’re tracking
4Warn Weather – After a week of shifting computer models, we have a better handle on what to expect from the next storm system affecting part of your Friday. Dry and cold with lows in the upper 20s to right around 30. We could see some brief clearing before clouds fill back in by morning.
Snow is heading for Metro Detroit and it 'could cause some slippery travel' this weekend
We’re a week into meteorological winter, and forecasters in Metro Detroit are fittingly calling for snow this weekend. But how much can we expect?
Morning 4: Winter storms taking aim at SE Michigan to end the week -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Weather: Tracking winter storms that could bring accumulating snow to Metro Detroit: What to expect. 15-year-old seriously hurt in Westland crash that closed Newburgh Road.
Important storm coming: It sets the stage for which weather model to trust this winter
We meteorologists have many weather computer models to look at for deriving a forecast. One model is known to consistently be the most accurate. Let’s grade this model versus the second most used model on the tracking of Friday’s mini snowstorm. The European Model is usually the most...
Michigan officials using beet juice as road salt alternatives
MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - As it starts to snow Friday night, driving on slippery roads is a concern for many drivers. Mid-Michigan road officials are looking for alternatives to using salt to melt the ice and snow to clear the roads. We spoke with experts who are making choices they hope will keep both our roads and environment safe.
Weekend construction guide: Closures on I-75 in Detroit and I-94 in Macomb County
DETROIT – MDOT has released information on closures across Metro Detroit starting Friday. Some work is dependent on the weather and could be delayed. Bridging North America will close I-75 between Springwells and Clark streets to set bridge beams as part of the Gordie Howe International Bridge project. Detours will be posted.
Lake Superior gains astounding 6 trillion gallons in same time Lakes Michigan, Huron lose 7 trillion
Lake Superior’s water level has moved dramatically in the opposite direction from the other four Great Lakes. The Great Lakes are in the normal seasonal decline. As the air turns colder, precipitation amounts are lower. At the same time, the big temperature difference between near the water surface and higher altitudes creates more evaporation. Lake Superior water levels and the rest of the Great Lakes usually decline from November to December.
MI Dream Home: Harrison Twp. house has view of bay from swimming pool
A custom home on a lagoon near Lake St. Clair with a boat house, seven additional boat wells and a swimming pool that overlooks a bay is up for sale. Built in 1976, the house is located at 38371 Huron Pointe Drive near Lakeshore Drive and South River Road in Harrison Township. The home sits on a lagoon on Black Creek.
Viral Keweenaw County News Clip Perfectly Sums Up Michigan’s U.P.
The Keweenaw Peninsula is the northernmost part of Michigan's Upper Peninsula and is referred to as the third snowiest part of the country. With over 80 inches of snow already this season, a news station decided to talk to some of the residents in Keweenaw County to see how they were feeling about all the snow.
Macomb leaders furious about zoo canceling big nature center near lake
The Detroit Zoo’s decision to cancel plans to build a nature center near Lake St. Clair for at least $20 million has Macomb County officials as angry as a northern pike fighting an angler’s hook. County leaders said they had no warning that the prize cultural asset, announced with fanfare in early 2018,...
Michigan's Pine Knob Voted Best Amphitheater In The World
Pine Knob Music Theatre had nearly $37 million in reported ticket sales to rank as the world’s No. 1 concert amphitheater in 2022. Howard Handler, who is the president of 313 Presents, said in a press release,. “It gives us immense pride to have Pine Knob Music Theatre recognized...
Why orange stickers are left on cars on the side of Michigan roads, highways
DETROIT – You see them frequently, tacked onto the rear windows of lone vehicles parked on the sides of roads and highways. But what exactly do those bright orange stickers mean?. Their purpose is likely exactly what you think: The bright orange stickers mean that a vehicle or vehicle...
DTE Energy retires 2 coal power plants in SE Michigan
(CBS DETROIT) - DTE Energy announced Thursday it is closing down two coal plants as it works to become more carbon-free in Southeast Michigan.According to a press release, the company retired the Trenton Channel and St. Clair coal power plants. Employees from both locations were offered opportunities to continue working with the company.This comes after DTE announced it would retire three coal power plants in two years. In May 2021, the company retired the River Rouge coal power plant, which went into operation in 1958."Retiring these plants is another step in DTE's plan to deliver affordable, reliable and clean energy...
Where Da Heck Did Michigan’s “Yooper” Dialect Come From, Eh?
The "Yooper" dialect is one of the most recognizable speech patterns anywhere. Anyone who lives in Michigan knows about the "Yooper" dialect. Heck, even most of the country knows that you will only hear this dialect in Michigan's Upper Peninsula and parts of Wisconsin. But, where did it come from?
Reportedly 5 Bodies We Found Since May Near Lake Mead In Michigan, and Apparently It’s Also Very Haunted
Not sure I’d personally investigate around there...
Letter from the Editor: Get ready, Michigan – climate migrants will be seeking ‘a pleasant peninsula’ in droves
I have lived my entire life in Michigan, from the Detroit area to the shadow of Mighty Mac to a curious region called Michiana and many places in between. I love the culture, the northern woods and the pristine lakes, from Great to small. What’s not to like, right?
Michigan officials urge residents working with livestock to be cautious following parasitic illness outbreak
(CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is urging residents to take precautions as it investigates an outbreak of a parasitic illness in Livingston, Ingham and Oakland counties.According to MDHHS, the reported illness is believed to be caused by a parasite, Cryptosporidium, which is typically found in the stool of infected people and animals. A total of 12 people between the ages of 19 and 56 were reported to be sick between Nov. 15-21. Symptoms include diarrhea, stomach pain and cramping, nausea, vomiting, dehydration, fever and weight loss. Officials say it can last for several weeks. Health...
Mauna Loa lava no longer imminent threat to Hawaii highway
HONOLULU – Lava from the world's largest volcano is no longer an imminent threat to the main highway across the Big Island of Hawaii, scientists said Thursday, a development that was a welcome reprieve for motorists who depend on the road. Mauna Loa was still erupting Thursday morning, but...
This Michigan amphitheater is ranked No. 1 in the world by Pollstar
Pollstar, a trade publication for the concert and live music industry, has ranked Pine Knob Music Theatre number one on the list of Top 100 Amphitheaters in the world. The Clarkston venue reported $36.9 million in overall gross ticket sales for the 2022 season. It’s the cherry on top of...
