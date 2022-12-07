Read full article on original website
Related
KSNB Local4
Grover to resign as Grand Island school superintendent
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Public Schools Superintendent Tawana Grover announced Friday that she’s resigning effective Jan. 11, 2023. Grover has been GIPS superintendent since 2016, but the last year has been controversial. In April, Grover fired former Grand Island mayor Jeremy Jensen as Islander boys soccer...
KSNB Local4
Grand Island Chamber hosts Legislative Kickoff
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Grand Island Chamber of Commerce held their annual “Legislative Kickoff” this morning at the First National Bank. The kickoff allowed constituents of senators Ray Aguilar, Tom Briese, Steve Halloran, Loren Lippincott, and John Lowe to hear what each senator had to say about the upcoming Nebraska legislative session.
News Channel Nebraska
Diode Communications receives grants to expand fiber broadband
DILLER, NE — Areas of eastern Jefferson and western Gage counties in Nebraska will soon benefit from round two of the Nebraska Broadband Bridge Program recently announced Dec. 6, 2022. Diller, Neb.-based Diode Communications will be receiving partial grant funding to assist in placement of 60 miles of buried...
KSNB Local4
Nebraska State Association of Secondary School Principals announces Assistant Principal of the Year: Ryan Hogue, Kearney Public Schools
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska State Association of Secondary School Principals has selected Ryan Hogue as the 2022 Assistant Principal of the Year. In a press release, the NSASSP said this award is presented annually to a Principal who has demonstrated outstanding leadership in their school, region, and at the state level. The winner will have demonstrated their enthusiasm for the Assistant Principalship by support from students, parents, teachers and peers.
KSNB Local4
Two Northeast teachers honored during Inclusive Schools Week
HASTINGS, Neb. (Press Release) - Kitt Wells and Jenny Knipping were honored by Down Syndrome Advocates in Action during Inclusive Schools Week for promoting inclusion in Northeast Elementary school. The teachers were nominated by the family of Jordyn Lucius, a student at the school writing:. “Kitt is an understanding, compassionate,...
Water users file lawsuit and protest against proposed merger of power districts
LINCOLN — A group of central Nebraska irrigators, upset over the proposed merger of two public power and irrigation districts, have now taken legal steps to block it. A lawsuit filed Friday by a group called “Citizens Opposed to the Merger” maintains that public meeting laws were violated when the governing boards of the Central […] The post Water users file lawsuit and protest against proposed merger of power districts appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
News Channel Nebraska
Southeast Community College names two learning center directors
BEATRICE - Southeast Community College has hired two new learning center coordinators. Wendy Friesen will serve as the new coordinator for the SCC Learning Center at Hebron, while Lisa Hunzeker is taking over at the Falls City Learning Center. Friesen earned her bachelor’s degree in Art Studies from Grace College...
KSNB Local4
St. Paul wrestling wins Wood River Invite
WOOD RIVER, Neb. (KSNB) - Wood River hosted a 16-team wrestling invitational Friday. St. Paul won the team title, while the Eagles placed fifth overall. Watch the embedded video for featured highlights of area grapplers from several different local schools. Full results can also be seen in the video.
NebraskaTV
Alumni from now-closed GI elementary school connect over old pictures online
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Alumni from the old Lincoln Elementary School in Grand Island are reminiscing about their time in school through a Facebook page where more than 500 members are sharing pictures from the past. The page was created by Peggy Bosley-Konen who said she originally made it...
KSNB Local4
Live Reindeer at Hy'Vee
If you’re trying to stay warm this winter and save some money in the process, the Nebraska Public Power District has a few tips. Grover to resign as Grand Island school superintendent. Updated: Dec. 9, 2022 at 6:00 PM CST. Grand Island Public Schools Superintendent Tawana Grover announced Friday...
KSNB Local4
School Delays and Closings
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Snow and ice in the area are leading to the closing or delay of a number of schools in our area. CLICK HERE full the list of active closings and delays that have been reported to us.
KSNB Local4
Hastings boys basketball hunted by Omaha Skutt Catholic
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings boys basketball hosted Omaha Skutt Catholic Saturday. The Tigers lost by 30 in the jungle, 65-35. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
Central Community College Winter Commencement graduates 75 students
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Central Community College held its winter commencement ceremony on Friday. The school graduated 75 students during the ceremony. The graduates soaked in the moment with all their family, friend, and loved ones in attendance to see them in their crowning moment as students. Students who graduated with a 3.7 GPA or higher received a high academic achievement medal for their dedication to academics.
KSNB Local4
Children's Museum of Central Nebraska host first ever 'Merry Grinchmas' event
Keeping heating bills affordable in the winter months. If you’re trying to stay warm this winter and save some money in the process, the Nebraska Public Power District has a few tips. John's Friday Evening Forecast. Updated: Dec. 9, 2022 at 7:12 PM CST. Local 4 Weather. Grover to...
News Channel Nebraska
Two Mary Lanning family care clinics merging
HASTINGS, NE - Two Mary Lanning Healthcare clinics will merge into one effective December 21. The Community Health Center (CHC) will become part of Hastings Family Care (HFC) and relocate to 223 E. 14th Street, #100 on December 20. Dave Long, MLH Vice President of Clinic Operations, said this alliance...
KSNB Local4
St. Cecilia boys basketball holds off Blue Hill
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings St. Cecilia boys basketball hosted Blue Hill Saturday. The Bluehawks defeated the Bobcats 40-36. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
klkntv.com
Lancaster County fugitive asks police for a gun permit, gets arrested instead
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Grand Island Police Department says a man who knew he was wanted in Lancaster County tried to get a Nebraska Handgun Purchase Certificate. Authorities say they discovered that Lakota Hawkes had an active warrant during his background check. Police say Hawkes admitted to knowing...
KSNB Local4
St. Cecilia girls basketball soars past Blue Hill
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings St. Cecilia girls basketball hosted Blue Hill Saturday. The Hawkettes soared to a 58-22 victory. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
Doniphan-Trumbull boys basketball earns narrow road win over St. Cecilia
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Doniphan-Trumbull boys basketball traveled to Hastings Friday for a matchup with St. Cecilia. The Cardinals defeated the Bluehawks 40-35. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island girls basketball picked apart in loss to Silverhawks
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Senior High girls basketball hosted Lincoln Southwest Friday. The Islanders were picked apart by the Silverhawks in a 57-15 loss. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
Comments / 0