ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adams County, NE

Comments / 0

Related
KSNB Local4

Grover to resign as Grand Island school superintendent

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Public Schools Superintendent Tawana Grover announced Friday that she’s resigning effective Jan. 11, 2023. Grover has been GIPS superintendent since 2016, but the last year has been controversial. In April, Grover fired former Grand Island mayor Jeremy Jensen as Islander boys soccer...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Grand Island Chamber hosts Legislative Kickoff

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Grand Island Chamber of Commerce held their annual “Legislative Kickoff” this morning at the First National Bank. The kickoff allowed constituents of senators Ray Aguilar, Tom Briese, Steve Halloran, Loren Lippincott, and John Lowe to hear what each senator had to say about the upcoming Nebraska legislative session.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Diode Communications receives grants to expand fiber broadband

DILLER, NE — Areas of eastern Jefferson and western Gage counties in Nebraska will soon benefit from round two of the Nebraska Broadband Bridge Program recently announced Dec. 6, 2022. Diller, Neb.-based Diode Communications will be receiving partial grant funding to assist in placement of 60 miles of buried...
GAGE COUNTY, NE
KSNB Local4

Nebraska State Association of Secondary School Principals announces Assistant Principal of the Year: Ryan Hogue, Kearney Public Schools

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska State Association of Secondary School Principals has selected Ryan Hogue as the 2022 Assistant Principal of the Year. In a press release, the NSASSP said this award is presented annually to a Principal who has demonstrated outstanding leadership in their school, region, and at the state level. The winner will have demonstrated their enthusiasm for the Assistant Principalship by support from students, parents, teachers and peers.
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Two Northeast teachers honored during Inclusive Schools Week

HASTINGS, Neb. (Press Release) - Kitt Wells and Jenny Knipping were honored by Down Syndrome Advocates in Action during Inclusive Schools Week for promoting inclusion in Northeast Elementary school. The teachers were nominated by the family of Jordyn Lucius, a student at the school writing:. “Kitt is an understanding, compassionate,...
HASTINGS, NE
Nebraska Examiner

Water users file lawsuit and protest against proposed merger of power districts

LINCOLN — A group of central Nebraska irrigators, upset over the proposed merger of two public power and irrigation districts, have now taken legal steps to block it. A lawsuit filed Friday by a group called “Citizens Opposed to the Merger” maintains that public meeting laws were violated when the governing boards of the Central […] The post Water users file lawsuit and protest against proposed merger of power districts appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Southeast Community College names two learning center directors

BEATRICE - Southeast Community College has hired two new learning center coordinators. Wendy Friesen will serve as the new coordinator for the SCC Learning Center at Hebron, while Lisa Hunzeker is taking over at the Falls City Learning Center. Friesen earned her bachelor’s degree in Art Studies from Grace College...
LINCOLN, NE
KSNB Local4

St. Paul wrestling wins Wood River Invite

WOOD RIVER, Neb. (KSNB) - Wood River hosted a 16-team wrestling invitational Friday. St. Paul won the team title, while the Eagles placed fifth overall. Watch the embedded video for featured highlights of area grapplers from several different local schools. Full results can also be seen in the video.
SAINT PAUL, NE
KSNB Local4

Live Reindeer at Hy'Vee

If you’re trying to stay warm this winter and save some money in the process, the Nebraska Public Power District has a few tips. Grover to resign as Grand Island school superintendent. Updated: Dec. 9, 2022 at 6:00 PM CST. Grand Island Public Schools Superintendent Tawana Grover announced Friday...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

School Delays and Closings

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Snow and ice in the area are leading to the closing or delay of a number of schools in our area. CLICK HERE full the list of active closings and delays that have been reported to us.
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

Central Community College Winter Commencement graduates 75 students

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Central Community College held its winter commencement ceremony on Friday. The school graduated 75 students during the ceremony. The graduates soaked in the moment with all their family, friend, and loved ones in attendance to see them in their crowning moment as students. Students who graduated with a 3.7 GPA or higher received a high academic achievement medal for their dedication to academics.
HASTINGS, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Two Mary Lanning family care clinics merging

HASTINGS, NE - Two Mary Lanning Healthcare clinics will merge into one effective December 21. The Community Health Center (CHC) will become part of Hastings Family Care (HFC) and relocate to 223 E. 14th Street, #100 on December 20. Dave Long, MLH Vice President of Clinic Operations, said this alliance...

Comments / 0

Community Policy