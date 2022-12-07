ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Futurism

Another Crypto Exchange Is Laying Off 1,100 Employees

The so-called "crypto winter" has claimed even more victims. Kraken, one the the cryptosphere's largest exchanges, just announced a major round of layoffs. "Today we're announcing one of the hardest decisions at Kraken to date," Kraken CEO Jesse Powell, a noted scumbag who's still the organization's CEO despite using racial slurs with employees and writing in a company Slack channel that "American ladies" are "brainwashed," announced in a company blog post.
ValueWalk

How To Business Plan For 2023

Writing a business plan is a vital part of any business. After all, it helps you establish your company’s vision and mission while clarifying exactly how you plan to grow. It can also help create more work-life balance at home if you have a plan for your work. Besides...
Fortune

Amazon plans to lay off 10,000 employees this week, the largest cuts in its history: Report

Amazon is reportedly planning a massive wave of layoffs in its corporate and technology division, which would be the largest cuts in the company’s history. The New York Times reports the retailer will lay off approximately 10,000 workers, largely in its devices organization. That’s the unit that makes the Echo (and voice assistant Alexa), Kindle, and other consumer products.
TheStreet

Carvana Defiant in Face of Alarms About Possible Bankruptcy

Carvana undoubtedly is facing the biggest crisis in its 10 years of existence. For several weeks now the online car dealership has been the subject of speculation about its financial condition and the prospect of a bankruptcy filing. The private-equity firm Apollo Global Management (APO) - Get Free Report and...
kalkinemedia.com

UPDATE 1-Nitro Software gets sweetened bid from top shareholder Potentia

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Australia's Nitro Software Ltd said on Friday it got a higher A$2 per share offer with a scrip alternative from private equity firm Potentia Capital, matching a rival bid from KKR Inc's Alludo. Nitro said it would consider the offer from Potentia, its biggest shareholder with...
ValueWalk

What’s Oaktree Reading? 2022 Year-End Book Recommendations

Books introduce us to fresh ideas and new perspectives, helping us to better understand the world and our place within it. This was especially useful in 2022 – a year marked by geopolitical shocks, rapid reversals in long-term trends, and tremendous uncertainty. Check out ten books that taught Oaktree...
The Associated Press

Faraday Future to Host Virtual Global Investor Business Update on Thursday, December 15th, 2022

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 9, 2022-- Faraday Future (“FF”), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, announced today that it will host a virtual Global Investor Business Update Meeting on December 15, 2022, to announce the company’s global business transformation plan which includes a vehicle delivery plan for FF 91 Futurist. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221209005621/en/ Faraday Future to Host Virtual Global Investor Business Update on Thursday December 15th, 2022 at 3pm PST/ 6pm EST (Photo: Business Wire)
CALIFORNIA STATE

