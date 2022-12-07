Read full article on original website
It's not just Elon Musk. Tech CEOs everywhere are quietly asking their employees to step it up or risk getting fired.
Leaders haven't issued "hardcore" edicts like Musk's, but Big Tech CEOs have warned workers all year that they need to work harder or risk their jobs.
Amazon ‘to lay off 10,000 employees’ as Bezos vows to give away his $124bn fortune
Amazon is planning to axe thousands of jobs this week, according to a new report. Up to 10,000 staffers will be cut from Amazon’s devices organisation, retail division and human resources, according to the New York Times. The layoffs, which are yet to be confirmed by the company, would...
Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
Carvana Co. shares are crashing as investors fear the company is headed for bankruptcy. This article explains why you should avoid CVNA stock even if it's not
A former Facebook exec says an employee at a 'large tech company' once complained to the CEO in an all-hands meeting about the quality of company toilet paper
An ex-Facebook exec said an employee griped to a CEO at an all-hands about the toilet-paper quality. He tweeted that the day Elon Musk told Twitter employees to quit if they wouldn't work long hours. The tweet reflects a growing belief among tech execs that employees have become too lazy.
Another Crypto Exchange Is Laying Off 1,100 Employees
The so-called "crypto winter" has claimed even more victims. Kraken, one the the cryptosphere's largest exchanges, just announced a major round of layoffs. "Today we're announcing one of the hardest decisions at Kraken to date," Kraken CEO Jesse Powell, a noted scumbag who's still the organization's CEO despite using racial slurs with employees and writing in a company Slack channel that "American ladies" are "brainwashed," announced in a company blog post.
Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos Intends to Donate Majority of his $124 Billion Wealth To Support Climate Action, Social Cause
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has announced plans to donate most of his $124 billion fortune during his lifetime at a time when the e-commerce giant is reportedly set to lay off nearly 10,000 workers. Bezos told CNN that the money would go towards fighting climate change and "supporting people who...
Why Are So Many Companies Doing Layoffs Before the Holidays?
The holiday season and company layoffs go hand in hand. As the holidays draw closer, companies are facing lower consumer confidence and are thus evaluating plans for the 2023 fiscal year. See: 95%...
Former FTX boss Sam Bankman-Fried says he thought of himself as 'a model CEO'
The FTX cofounder said he'll appear before the House Committee on Financial Services on Tuesday to discuss the collapse of the crypto exchange.
How To Business Plan For 2023
Writing a business plan is a vital part of any business. After all, it helps you establish your company’s vision and mission while clarifying exactly how you plan to grow. It can also help create more work-life balance at home if you have a plan for your work. Besides...
BuzzFeed laying off 12% of workforce to cut costs amid 'challenging macroeconomic conditions'
Digital media company BuzzFeed said it's reducing its workforce by 12% in order to weather the economic downturn that it expects will continue into next year.
Execs aren't convinced ESG investments deliver profits. The skepticism might undercut sustainability budgets.
Some executives are skeptical of environmental, social, and governance investments despite reporting returns within a few years, according to a survey.
Amazon plans to lay off 10,000 employees this week, the largest cuts in its history: Report
Amazon is reportedly planning a massive wave of layoffs in its corporate and technology division, which would be the largest cuts in the company’s history. The New York Times reports the retailer will lay off approximately 10,000 workers, largely in its devices organization. That’s the unit that makes the Echo (and voice assistant Alexa), Kindle, and other consumer products.
Lawsuit Filed Against Twitter Says Company “Targeted” Women In Layoffs
A class action lawsuit filed against Twitter says that Elon Musk disproportionately targeted female employees at the company, during layoffs in November. The lawsuit, filed in the Northern District of California, alleges that the aggressive cuts at Twitter, which targeted roughly half the company in early November,
Carvana Defiant in Face of Alarms About Possible Bankruptcy
Carvana undoubtedly is facing the biggest crisis in its 10 years of existence. For several weeks now the online car dealership has been the subject of speculation about its financial condition and the prospect of a bankruptcy filing. The private-equity firm Apollo Global Management (APO) - Get Free Report and...
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy told employees that layoffs will extend into the new year
After confirming that layoffs had begun at Amazon on Wednesday, CEO Andy Jassy issued a note to employees made public on Thursday that the layoffs would extend into the new year. Jassy said this was the "most difficult decision" he and his team have made since he succeeded Bezos as...
Warren Buffett just gifted $759 million of Berkshire Hathaway stock to good causes — after donating $4 billion in June
Warren Buffett made a surprise donation of $759 million in stock on Wednesday. The investor split a total of 2.4 million Class B shares between four of his family's foundations. Buffett has gifted 52% of his Berkshire Hathaway shares since 2006, but still holds a 15.5% stake. Warren Buffett must...
UPDATE 1-Nitro Software gets sweetened bid from top shareholder Potentia
Dec 9 (Reuters) - Australia's Nitro Software Ltd said on Friday it got a higher A$2 per share offer with a scrip alternative from private equity firm Potentia Capital, matching a rival bid from KKR Inc's Alludo. Nitro said it would consider the offer from Potentia, its biggest shareholder with...
What’s Oaktree Reading? 2022 Year-End Book Recommendations
Books introduce us to fresh ideas and new perspectives, helping us to better understand the world and our place within it. This was especially useful in 2022 – a year marked by geopolitical shocks, rapid reversals in long-term trends, and tremendous uncertainty. Check out ten books that taught Oaktree...
Faraday Future to Host Virtual Global Investor Business Update on Thursday, December 15th, 2022
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 9, 2022-- Faraday Future (“FF”), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, announced today that it will host a virtual Global Investor Business Update Meeting on December 15, 2022, to announce the company’s global business transformation plan which includes a vehicle delivery plan for FF 91 Futurist. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221209005621/en/ Faraday Future to Host Virtual Global Investor Business Update on Thursday December 15th, 2022 at 3pm PST/ 6pm EST (Photo: Business Wire)
Balfour Beatty – Revenue And Profit Expected Higher, Buybacks To Continue Into 2023
Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY)’s full year revenue is expected to be around 5% ahead of last year, which came in at £8.3bn. That was largely driven by positive changes in exchange rates. The year-end order book is also expected to be around 5% ahead of the prior year’s...
