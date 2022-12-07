Read full article on original website
Opinion: Gaslighting Phrases Manipulators Use Against Their Victims
Information in this article is based on opinion, personal experience, and medical websites, which are cited within the story. Fire Photo and Silhouette Photo by Unknown Authors are licensed under CC BY.
Opinion: A Narcissist With an Addiction Will Not Be Fixed With Love
Years ago I poured my heart and soul into someone who did not deserve any part of me, as many people do when they end up falling for a toxic/narcissistic romantic partner. These days I tell my story to help other victims of narcissistic abuse realize that they are not alone, and hopefully guide them in their healing journey.
oprahdaily.com
How to Identify the 3 Types of Narcissists
Calling someone a narcissist is one of those terms we tend to throw around without really knowing much about it. If you've ever had a friend open up about a bad romantic relationship, chances are they may have used this term in a fleeting way to describe their former partner without ever really explaining what they mean by it.
Female monkeys prioritise friends and ‘actively reduce’ social circle as they age, study finds
Female rhesus monkeys prioritise friends and family as they get older and “actively reduce” their social networks, according to a new study.The findings, published in the journal PNAS, also suggest that the older females aren’t shunned in their later lives, but that their social circle changes are driven by themselves.Having fewer friends in old age is seen as harmful, including among humans, due to concerns about social isolation and loneliness in the elderly.But recent studies have suggested that this narrowing of social networks in humans might be proactive and provide benefits in some ways.Researchers from the University of Exeter in...
psychologytoday.com
13 Ways Narcissistic Parents Sabotage Their Children
Narcissistic parents may compulsively undercut their children, both intentionally and collaterally. Adultifying, infantilizing, and gaslighting are just a few of the common forms of sabotage narcissistic parents may engage in. Educating children about narcissism, trauma, and emotional literacy can help improve family dynamics for future generations. People with narcissistic personalities...
Eater
Great! AI Can Generate All the Diaspora Food Writing Tropes
As if there weren’t already enough “stinky lunchbox” stories in the canon of diaspora food writing, another argument in favor of putting that tired trope to rest: ChatGPT, an OpenAI chatbot that can algorithmically generate pieces of writing and conversation, is capable of nailing down the narrative exactly, churning out an essay I wouldn’t be surprised to read in a food publication during a heritage month.
Why you could have ‘face-ism’ – an extreme tendency to judge people based on their facial features
You’ve finally got an interview for your dream job. Dozens of applications, dozens of rejection letters – but now you’ve got a shot at the job you really wanted. In you go. Maybe you shake hands with the person who will decide your future, pour a glass of water to steady your nerves.
How asexuals navigate romantic relationships
This article was originally published on The Conversation. Though an estimated 1% of people identify as asexual – a sexual orientation most commonly defined as lacking sexual attraction – asexual people remain relatively invisible and are rarely researched. For these reasons, they're frequently subjected to discrimination and stereotyping.
Washington Examiner
Word of the Week: 'Goblin mode'
It’s getting to be that time of year when we try to think back about what this orbit of the sun all meant. That means looking back for some. And for dictionaries, it means the word of the year. Merriam-Webster’s word of the year runner-up a decade ago was a former “Word of the Week”: malarkey. In 2012, then-Vice President Joe Biden used the charmingly old-timey term, later to be part of his primary campaign sloganeering, in his debate with Paul Ryan. 2022’s word of the year from Merriam-Webster (and another previous “Word of the Week”) is a synonym to malarkey (or at least a related concept): gaslighting. According to the American dictionary publisher, “in this age of misinformation — of ‘fake news,’ conspiracy theories, Twitter trolls, and deepfakes — gaslighting has emerged as a word for our time. A driver of disorientation and mistrust, gaslighting is ‘the act or practice of grossly misleading someone especially for one’s own advantage.’”
wmar2news
Oxford Dictionaries reveals 'goblin mode' as its word of the year
Oxford Dictionaries has unveiled "goblin mode" as its word of the year. The Oxford University Press defined the term as "a type of behavior which is unapologetically self-indulgent, lazy, slovenly, or greedy, typically in a way that rejects social norms or expectations." In a news release, Oxford University Press said...
Model sparks debate after describing ‘disadvantages’ of ‘pretty privilege’
A model and business owner has sparked a debate after opening up about the “disadvantages” of “pretty privilege,” and the way her appearance has negatively impacted nearly every aspect of her life.Emily Adonna, who goes by the username @emilyadonnaa on TikTok, candidly addressed the downsides of being conventionally attractive in a series of videos shared in October. In the first clip, Adonna shared examples of some of the dismissive things that she has been told throughout her career, including that she’s “too pretty to be in the corporate world”.According to Adonna, her appearance also means she’s not taken seriously,...
Refinery29
I Thought Being Nice Would Shield Me From Racism At Work — I Was Wrong
It will come as no surprise that I don’t have much in common with “Hot Girl” rapper Megan Thee Stallion. But, turns out, we are the same height, and at least once in our lives, have both felt we are “too nice”. Upon the release of her new album, Traumazine, the 27-year-old claimed that, after years of mistreatment in the music industry, she was done with her nice reputation. “When you are nice for so long,” she told The Cut, “and you don’t really ever give too much back talk and nobody’s ever seen you step out of character, they assume what your character is. They assume you’re not going to stand up. That’s when people start to try you.” Megan’s denouncement of niceness is understandable, given what she’s been through over the past few years, including allegedly being shot in the feet by fellow musician Tory Lanez. I wouldn’t want to be nice either. Yet it’s a shame that niceness is the first thing Black women feel we need to let go of in the pursuit of respect, safety and success.
them.us
Dylan Mulvaney Gives Tampons to People Who Need Them. Transphobes Are Mad
Transgender TikToker Dylan Mulvaney is firing back against anti-trans critics who bizarrely accused her of contributing to the tampon shortage. In a video posted to TikTok on Thursday as part of her popular “Days of Girlhood” video diary, Mulvaney explained she was “so tired over sticking up for myself for something that was so pure intention,” referring to her carrying a tampon around in case someone else needs it.
Psychologists and Scientists Discuss the Controversy and Possibility of Communicating With the Dead
Though there remains no proof of the matter from either discipline, studies continue. This article is based on mental health-related postings and accredited media reports. No personal medical advice nor conclusion as to the veracity of this topic is offered herein. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:PsychologyToday.com, Google.com, and OpenAccessGovernment.org.
MedicalXpress
What do evolutionary researchers believe about human psychology and behavior?
Research in evolutionary psychology attracts considerable attention, from both enthusiasts and critics. Evolutionary researchers devote substantial effort to correcting misperceptions of the field, for example that evolutionary researchers studying humans are genetic determinists. Also, the field itself is not monolithic in belief, there are competing theoretical models and phenomena which...
Madame Noire
Merriam-Webster Crowns ‘Gaslighting’ The Word Of The Year For 2022
Heritage dictionary Merriam-Webster has dubbed “gaslighting” its word of the year for 2022. The publisher defines the phrase as the “psychological manipulation of a person, usually over an extended period of time, that causes the victim to question the validity of their own thoughts, perception of reality, or memories.”
Vice
Photographing Gen X club culture of the late 90s
This story originally appeared in i-D’s The Royalty Issue, no. 370, Winter 2022. Order your copy here. In an interview with Channel 4 back in 1994 — his final before passing away — the writer and journalist Dennis Potter shared these poignant words: “We forget or tend to forget that life can only be defined in the present tense; it is, and it is now only... The only thing you know for sure is the present tense”. Dennis had terminal cancer at the time of the interview, but believed that nowness had become “so vivid that, in a perverse sort of way, I’m almost serene.”
Code-switching: the pressure on people to change how they speak
Have you found yourself altering how you speak when you find yourself in a more formal situation? Do you tone down your accent or stay away from words that may only be known in the area you are from? If so, you may already be experienced in code-switching. In linguistics,...
The Stranger
Savage Love
I recently split from a committed, monogamous, extremely long-term relationship. I'm now exploring the dating scene as someone who has never dated online prior to this year. I’m a woman with kids, and I'm not looking for another parent. I want to keep things casual. I haven't had any boyfriends yet, just a couple of regular dicks. I keep getting pissed at my regular dicks for making me feel like I'm not the most important thing in their lives, which is kind of the whole point of keeping things casual. Do you have any slutting advice?
