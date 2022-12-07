Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Zion Williamson's thunderous 360 windmill dunk in waning seconds irritates Suns in Pelicans' win
Unwritten rules. Sports can't live with them, and they can't live without them. As confusing as it may be to keep track of all the things that athletes are and are not allowed to do in order to avoid "showing up" the opponent or "disrespecting the game," these unspoken agreements have existed since the advent of sport to help keep highly competitive, athletically superior human beings from tearing each other limb from limb.
Cavs back to winning at home, beating Thunder
Caris LeVert scored 22 points, Evan Mobley had 21 points and 12 rebounds and the Cleveland Cavaliers never trailed in a 110-102 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday night.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Huge triple-double Saturday
Jokic recorded 31 points (11-20 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 8-10 FT), 12 rebounds, 14 assists, four blocks and one steal in 35 minutes during Saturday's 115-110 win over the Jazz. Jokic was simply amazing once again Saturday, adding five combined defensive stats to another triple-double for the reigning MVP. He is starting to warm up, scoring 26.9 points per game over the past two weeks, up from his 23.8 points per game for the season. While there is a chance he doesn't end up as the number one player this season, managers need not worry too much given he is a near lock to finish inside the top five.
CBS Sports
Warriors' Anthony Lamb accused of rape in civil lawsuit; team says it did 'due diligence' before signing him
Golden State Warriors forward Anthony Lamb has been accused of rape in a civil lawsuit filed against the University of Vermont by three former students, who allege that the school showed a "deliberate indifference" to "student-on-student harrassment and sexual assault." Lamb is not a defendant in the lawsuit. The Warriors...
Miami Heat's Kyle Lowry Expected Back Saturday Against San Antonio Spurs
Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry is expected back for Saturday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Lowry missed Thursday's against the Los Angeles Clippers because of rest purposes. Here's the game preview:. Game time: 5 p.m., ET. Where: Miami. TV: Bally Sports Sun. Betting line: Heat N/A. VITALS: : The...
CBS Sports
No. 11 Auburn puts unbeaten mark on the line vs. Memphis
No. 11 Auburn will look to remain undefeated when it faces Memphis in the Holiday Hoopsgiving on Saturday in Atlanta. Auburn (8-0), which is off to its best start since opening the 2019-2020 season 15-0, is coming off a 93-66 win over visiting Colgate on Friday. Memphis (7-2) extended its winning streak to five games with an 87-71 victory over visiting Little Rock on Tuesday.
CBS Sports
Stephen Curry leaves LeBron James off his all-time starting five, takes Magic Johnson as backcourt partner
Stephen Curry was just named Sports Illustrated's 2022 Sportsperson of the Year, and during his conversation with SI he was asked to put together his all-time starting lineup. There was one stipulation: Curry had to include himself, which isn't really a stretch as it is getting harder and harder to make a case for anyone else as the greatest point guard ever.
CBS Sports
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Another big scoring effort Saturday
Lillard ended Saturday's 124-118 win over Minnesota with 36 points (9-22 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 15-15 FT), three rebounds, eight assists and two steals in 41 minutes. After scoring 40 points against Denver on Thursday, Lillard stormed out of the gate with 11 points in the first quarter Saturday. He kept the scoring going throughout the contest, though his best work came from the charity stripe, where he went 15-for-15. Lillard also dished eight dimes, giving him 20 assists, 76 points and four thefts over his past two games.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Tee Higgins: Expected to play Sunday
Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said Friday that Higgins (hamstring) is expected to play Sunday against the Browns, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports. Per Baby, Higgins was in uniform for Friday's walk-through session after being limited in practice Thursday due to a hamstring injury. The Bengals' upcoming practice report will reveal whether Higgins heads into the weekend with an official injury designation or if he's fully cleared to play against Cleveland.
CBS Sports
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Remains out
Markkanen (illness) will sit out Saturday's game against the Nuggets, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports. Markkanen will miss a third consecutive contest due to a non-COVID illness which should allow for Malik Beasley and Walker Kessler to remain in the starting lineup. Markkanen's next chance to play will come Tuesday against New Orleans.
CBS Sports
Heat might be wise to trade Jimmy Butler and start over, but we would also be wise to stop counting them out
The Miami Heat just wrapped up a rough week in what has, so far, been a rough season, losing to the Detroit Pistons, the Memphis Grizzlies -- who were without a Ja Morant, Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. -- and finally the Spurs on Saturday night to fall to 12-15 overall. If the postseason stared today, Miami would squeak into the last play-in spot.
Miami Heat Send Rookie Nikola Jovic To G League
The Miami Heat have said they plan on being patient with rookie Nikola Jovic. That could be the reason the Heat are sending him for another stint with the G League affiliate in Sioux Falls. He is averaging 6.4 points and 2.5 rebounds in 11 appearances. Because of injuries, Jovic has made six starts in his young career.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Harrison Smith: Not in line to start Sunday
Smith (neck) isn't expected to start Sunday's contest at Detroit, Ben Gossling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. Listed as questionable for Week 14 action due to a neck injury, Smith at the very least is in line to yield his starting spot at strong safety to Josh Metellus, but whether or not he's active won't become known until 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. Considering Smith has racked up 73 tackles and five interceptions in 11 appearances this season, the potential for him to have no guaranteed snaps Sunday may force managers in IDP leagues to look elsewhere for a replacement.
CBS Sports
Warriors' dominant win over Celtics shows glimpse of potential postseason juggernaut waiting to be unleashed
SAN FRANCISCO -- Klay Thompson's washed. Jordan Poole was a one-year wonder. The defense isn't the same. The young guys just aren't ready. The rotation is a mess. We've all heard some version of these storylines as the Golden State Warriors plodded along to a .500 record through the first six weeks of the season, seemingly nursing a lingering hangover from last June's championship run. And on Saturday night they were scheduled to run into a buzzsaw, a 21-5 Boston Celtics team that was leading the league in wins, offensive efficiency and net rating. The meeting was the first since Golden State beat Boston in last season's NBA Finals. A Celtics win, and they'd be hearing the "changing of the guard" narrative every day until their next matchup in Boston in mid-January.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Freddie Swain: Joining active roster at Chargers
Miami elevated Swain from its practice squad to the 53-man roster Saturday ahead of Sunday's game at the Chargers. After working through an injury for most of the start of the season, Swain appears set to potentially make his 2022 debut Sunday night. The 2020 sixth-rounder caught 25 of 40 targets for 343 yards and four touchdowns with Seattle in 2021.
Yardbarker
Jamal Murray, Nuggets stun Blazers with last-second 3
Jamal Murray drained a 3-pointer with 0.9 seconds remaining to lift the Denver Nuggets to a 121-120 victory over the host Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday night. Nikola Jokic recorded 33 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists, and Murray scored 14 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter as Denver halted its season-worst three-game slide. Aaron Gordon added 20 points for the Nuggets.
CBS Sports
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Efficiency issues persist
McCollum closed with eight points (3-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, four assists and two blocks across 27 minutes during Wednesday's 104-98 win over the Pistons. McCollum has scored less than 10 points in all three games since returning after missing time due to the league's health and safety protocols. The star guard also posted his second-highest turnover tally of the season while picking up four fouls in Thursday's win. Fantasy managers should expect McCollum to take time to work back up to speed, as he is 8-of-33 from the field in his last three contests.
CBS Sports
49ers' Tevin Coleman: Called up for Week 14
The 49ers elevated Coleman from the practice squad Saturday for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, David Lombardi of The Athletic reports. Coleman first joined San Francisco's practice squad in mid-September and was elevated for two games before being signed to the active roster ahead of Week 6. However, the 29-year-old saw his already limited playing time decrease in back-to-back games, and he was ultimately cut after the team acquired Christian McCaffrey in late October. With fourth-string running back Elijah Mitchell (knee) now on IR, it's likely that Coleman will take over his role as a core special-teamer against Tampa Bay. This will mark's the last available activation for Coleman, so he will now require a spot on the active roster to suit up with the 49ers again in 2022.
CBS Sports
Marlon Davidson: Visits with Niners
The 49ers hosted Davidson (knee) for a tryout Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. San Francisco could consider Davidson as an option to make up for the extended absence of Hassan Ridgeway (pectoral). The 2020 second-round pick has consistently dealt with injury during the early stages of his NFL career.
CBS Sports
Cavaliers' Ricky Rubio: Cleared for 5-on-5 work
Rubio (knee) was granted clearance to do more 5-on-5 work after his most recent meeting with the medical team, Danny Cunningham of 850 ESPN Cleveland reports. Rubio is clearly taking steps toward a return, but the team hasn't set a timetable yet. Even when he eventually retakes the floor, Rubio will likely slowly ramp up his playing time following an ACL injury that required surgery and extensive rehab. When Rubio is cleared for full practice and contact, it should signal that he's nearing his 2022-23 debut.
