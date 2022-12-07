Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Zion Williamson's thunderous 360 windmill dunk in waning seconds irritates Suns in Pelicans' win
Unwritten rules. Sports can't live with them, and they can't live without them. As confusing as it may be to keep track of all the things that athletes are and are not allowed to do in order to avoid "showing up" the opponent or "disrespecting the game," these unspoken agreements have existed since the advent of sport to help keep highly competitive, athletically superior human beings from tearing each other limb from limb.
numberfire.com
Utah's Mike Conley (knee) available for Friday's game against Minnesota
Utah Jazz point guard Mike Conley (knee) is available for Friday's contest against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Conley will return on Friday night after the veteran was inactive for nine games with a left popliteus strain. In 28.2 expected minutes, our models project Conley to score 28.8 FanDuel points. Conley's projection...
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Huge triple-double Saturday
Jokic recorded 31 points (11-20 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 8-10 FT), 12 rebounds, 14 assists, four blocks and one steal in 35 minutes during Saturday's 115-110 win over the Jazz. Jokic was simply amazing once again Saturday, adding five combined defensive stats to another triple-double for the reigning MVP. He is starting to warm up, scoring 26.9 points per game over the past two weeks, up from his 23.8 points per game for the season. While there is a chance he doesn't end up as the number one player this season, managers need not worry too much given he is a near lock to finish inside the top five.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray hits game-winner to stun Damian Lillard, Trail Blazers in Western Conference thriller
The Denver Nuggets and Portland Trail Blazers always seem to produce magic when they step on the court together, and Thursday night's thriller would fit right in with their instant classic quadruple-overtime game in the 2019 playoffs and the double-overtime affair from the 2021 postseason. As the final contest of...
CBS Sports
Wizards' Kyle Kuzma: Lights up scoreboard
Kuzma totaled 35 points (14-27 FG, 7-11 3Pt), 12 rebounds, three assists and one steal across 38 minutes during Saturday's 114-107 loss to the Clippers. Kuzma was feeling good from beyond the arc in this one, setting a new season high with seven made triples. He also registered his first double-double since Nov. 20 against Charlotte. Kuzma is averaging 27.3 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists over his last four matchups.
CBS Sports
No. 11 Auburn puts unbeaten mark on the line vs. Memphis
No. 11 Auburn will look to remain undefeated when it faces Memphis in the Holiday Hoopsgiving on Saturday in Atlanta. Auburn (8-0), which is off to its best start since opening the 2019-2020 season 15-0, is coming off a 93-66 win over visiting Colgate on Friday. Memphis (7-2) extended its winning streak to five games with an 87-71 victory over visiting Little Rock on Tuesday.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Likely to play Saturday
Murray is probable for Saturday's game against the Jazz due to a left knee contusion. Murray has appeared in the last seven games, and he'll likely be able to play through his knee injury Saturday. Over his last seven appearances, he's averaged 21.1 points, 5.9 assists and 3.7 rebounds in 31.6 minutes per game.
numberfire.com
Davion Mitchell starting for Kings Friday in place of injured De'Aaron Fox
Sacramento Kings guard Davion Mitchell will start Friday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Mitchell has been coming off the bench when the Kings are at full strength. However, on Friday, they will not be; De'Aaron Fox is out due to right foot soreness. In the All-Star's stead, Mitchell will step into a starting role in the backcourt.
Jazz hit with Collin Sexton injury setback as Mike Conley returns
Friday the Utah Jazz will welcome back veteran guard Mike Conley from a nine-game absence due to a knee injury. But just hours after that was announced, the team was hit with a tough update on backcourt mate Collin Sexton. Per Tim MacMahon of ESPN, he’ll now miss a minimum of one week because of a hamstring strain.
CBS Sports
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Streak now at 13 games
Stamkos scored a breakaway goal in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Panthers. It came at 16:45 in the third to cap a three-goal period for the Bolts after the teams were knotted 1-1 after two frames. Stamkos' point streak now stands at 13 games and 20 points (eight goals, 12 assists).
Nuggets guard Jamal Murray spoils Dame Time after dagger stepback triple sinks Damian Lillard, Blazers
The Denver Nuggets entered their Thursday night game against division rivals Portland Trail Blazers losers of their past three games, causing frustrations to mount within the locker room. As is usually the case in matchups between the Nuggets and Blazers, the two were locked in yet another dogfight, with Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic doing their best to hold off Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers.
CBS Sports
Heat might be wise to trade Jimmy Butler and start over, but we would also be wise to stop counting them out
The Miami Heat just wrapped up a rough week in what has, so far, been a rough season, losing to the Detroit Pistons, the Memphis Grizzlies -- who were without a Ja Morant, Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. -- and finally the Spurs on Saturday night to fall to 12-15 overall. If the postseason stared today, Miami would squeak into the last play-in spot.
numberfire.com
Herbert Jones (ankle) to remain out Friday for Pelicans
New Orleans Pelicans small forward Herb Jones will not play Friday versus the Phoenix Suns due to a left ankle sprain. Jones will pick up a fourth consecutive absence and Brandon Ingram (toe) will also remain out. Dyson Daniels figures to draw another start. He played 25 minutes on Wednesday and scored 6 points (2-5 field goals, 2-3 free throws) with 3 boards, an assist, and 2 steals.
numberfire.com
Terence Davis (back) questionable for Kings on Sunday
Sacramento Kings guard Terence Davis is considered questionable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Davis is dealing with lower back soreness. As a result, the team has listed him questionable for Friday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
CBS Sports
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Remains out
Markkanen (illness) will sit out Saturday's game against the Nuggets, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports. Markkanen will miss a third consecutive contest due to a non-COVID illness which should allow for Malik Beasley and Walker Kessler to remain in the starting lineup. Markkanen's next chance to play will come Tuesday against New Orleans.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Harrison Smith: Not in line to start Sunday
Smith (neck) isn't expected to start Sunday's contest at Detroit, Ben Gossling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. Listed as questionable for Week 14 action due to a neck injury, Smith at the very least is in line to yield his starting spot at strong safety to Josh Metellus, but whether or not he's active won't become known until 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. Considering Smith has racked up 73 tackles and five interceptions in 11 appearances this season, the potential for him to have no guaranteed snaps Sunday may force managers in IDP leagues to look elsewhere for a replacement.
CBS Sports
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Efficiency issues persist
McCollum closed with eight points (3-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, four assists and two blocks across 27 minutes during Wednesday's 104-98 win over the Pistons. McCollum has scored less than 10 points in all three games since returning after missing time due to the league's health and safety protocols. The star guard also posted his second-highest turnover tally of the season while picking up four fouls in Thursday's win. Fantasy managers should expect McCollum to take time to work back up to speed, as he is 8-of-33 from the field in his last three contests.
CBS Sports
49ers' Tevin Coleman: Called up for Week 14
The 49ers elevated Coleman from the practice squad Saturday for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, David Lombardi of The Athletic reports. Coleman first joined San Francisco's practice squad in mid-September and was elevated for two games before being signed to the active roster ahead of Week 6. However, the 29-year-old saw his already limited playing time decrease in back-to-back games, and he was ultimately cut after the team acquired Christian McCaffrey in late October. With fourth-string running back Elijah Mitchell (knee) now on IR, it's likely that Coleman will take over his role as a core special-teamer against Tampa Bay. This will mark's the last available activation for Coleman, so he will now require a spot on the active roster to suit up with the 49ers again in 2022.
CBS Sports
Mavericks' Kemba Walker sees his first NBA action in 10 months: 'It just feels really good to be back'
CHICAGO -- The Dallas Mavericks will surely want to forget their 144-115 loss to the Chicago Bulls on Saturday night, where they allowed 82 points in the first half. But there was a bright spot for the Luka Doncic-less Mavs' on an otherwise brutal night. The game saw the debut...
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Freddie Swain: Joining active roster at Chargers
Miami elevated Swain from its practice squad to the 53-man roster Saturday ahead of Sunday's game at the Chargers. After working through an injury for most of the start of the season, Swain appears set to potentially make his 2022 debut Sunday night. The 2020 sixth-rounder caught 25 of 40 targets for 343 yards and four touchdowns with Seattle in 2021.
