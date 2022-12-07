Read full article on original website
Yankees "Working On Something Big" - What That Could BeAnthony DiMoro
Millions of dollars for NY as part of new food program: Contact now if you need moneyMark StarNew York City, NY
Apply to now get your money: Eric Adams paying millions to selected candidateMark StarNew York City, NY
Plans For IKEA Closings in 2023Joel EisenbergNew York City, NY
Change is coming: New wage laws in NY could help you earn more moneyMark StarNew York City, NY
CBS Sports
Warriors' Anthony Lamb accused of rape in civil lawsuit; team says it did 'due diligence' before signing him
Golden State Warriors forward Anthony Lamb has been accused of rape in a civil lawsuit filed against the University of Vermont by three former students, who allege that the school showed a "deliberate indifference" to "student-on-student harrassment and sexual assault." Lamb is not a defendant in the lawsuit. The Warriors...
CBS Sports
Zion Williamson's thunderous 360 windmill dunk in waning seconds irritates Suns in Pelicans' win
Unwritten rules. Sports can't live with them, and they can't live without them. As confusing as it may be to keep track of all the things that athletes are and are not allowed to do in order to avoid "showing up" the opponent or "disrespecting the game," these unspoken agreements have existed since the advent of sport to help keep highly competitive, athletically superior human beings from tearing each other limb from limb.
Miami Heat's Udonis Haslem Has Stern Message For Teammates: `We Ain't That Good'
After loss to San Antonio Spurs, Haslem tells team it isn't good enough to play well half the time
CBS Sports
Bucks' Brook Lopez: Drops game-winning layup
Lopez accumulated four points (1-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and three blocks across 29 minutes during Friday's 106-105 victory over Dallas. Khris Middleton set the screen to give Lopez a clear path for the clinching layup. Lopez's late-game heroics made his otherwise subpar stat line an afterthought, but the Mavericks successfully contained him for most of the game. He'll look for a better result against the Rockets over the weekend.
CBS Sports
Warriors' Stephen Curry, Serena Williams among celebrities named in Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT lawsuit
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry and tennis legend Serena Williams are among the celebrities named in a class-action lawsuit against the creators of the NFT company Bored Ape Yacht Club. The complaint filed earlier this week in California alleges that celebrity endorsement artificially increased the interest and value of the BAYC NFTs and Yuga Labs' Apecoin crypto tokens, which resulted in "staggering losses" for buyers.
CBS Sports
Stephen Curry leaves LeBron James off his all-time starting five, takes Magic Johnson as backcourt partner
Stephen Curry was just named Sports Illustrated's 2022 Sportsperson of the Year, and during his conversation with SI he was asked to put together his all-time starting lineup. There was one stipulation: Curry had to include himself, which isn't really a stretch as it is getting harder and harder to make a case for anyone else as the greatest point guard ever.
Girls Basketball preview, 2022-23: Preseason Player of the Year watchlist
With a new girls basketball season right around the corner, players across the state are gearing up to lead their teams on the hardwood. Here is a look at NJ.com’s Preseason Player of the Year Watchlist, which consists of 25 players that are coming off impressive campaigns and will look to take their games to the next level this season.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Huge triple-double Saturday
Jokic recorded 31 points (11-20 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 8-10 FT), 12 rebounds, 14 assists, four blocks and one steal in 35 minutes during Saturday's 115-110 win over the Jazz. Jokic was simply amazing once again Saturday, adding five combined defensive stats to another triple-double for the reigning MVP. He is starting to warm up, scoring 26.9 points per game over the past two weeks, up from his 23.8 points per game for the season. While there is a chance he doesn't end up as the number one player this season, managers need not worry too much given he is a near lock to finish inside the top five.
CBS Sports
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Another big scoring effort Saturday
Lillard ended Saturday's 124-118 win over Minnesota with 36 points (9-22 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 15-15 FT), three rebounds, eight assists and two steals in 41 minutes. After scoring 40 points against Denver on Thursday, Lillard stormed out of the gate with 11 points in the first quarter Saturday. He kept the scoring going throughout the contest, though his best work came from the charity stripe, where he went 15-for-15. Lillard also dished eight dimes, giving him 20 assists, 76 points and four thefts over his past two games.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Nails game-winner Thursday
Murray totaled 21 points (8-21 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, eight assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Thursday's 121-120 win over the Trail Blazers. Murray capped off a strong performance Thursday by connecting on the game-winning three-pointer. After easing his way back to begin the season, Murray has quickly rediscovered some of his best form. His efficiency from the field remains a slight issue, the only real negative we have seen of late. Given the sample size, there is no reason to think Murray won't be able to flirt with top-50 value the rest of the way.
CBS Sports
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Remains out
Markkanen (illness) will sit out Saturday's game against the Nuggets, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports. Markkanen will miss a third consecutive contest due to a non-COVID illness which should allow for Malik Beasley and Walker Kessler to remain in the starting lineup. Markkanen's next chance to play will come Tuesday against New Orleans.
CBS Sports
Warriors' dominant win over Celtics shows glimpse of potential postseason juggernaut waiting to be unleashed
SAN FRANCISCO -- Klay Thompson's washed. Jordan Poole was a one-year wonder. The defense isn't the same. The young guys just aren't ready. The rotation is a mess. We've all heard some version of these storylines as the Golden State Warriors plodded along to a .500 record through the first six weeks of the season, seemingly nursing a lingering hangover from last June's championship run. And on Saturday night they were scheduled to run into a buzzsaw, a 21-5 Boston Celtics team that was leading the league in wins, offensive efficiency and net rating. The meeting was the first since Golden State beat Boston in last season's NBA Finals. A Celtics win, and they'd be hearing the "changing of the guard" narrative every day until their next matchup in Boston in mid-January.
CBS Sports
Warriors being rewarded for patience with Jonathan Kuminga, who is starting to shine on both ends
The Golden State Warriors blew a four-point lead the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night, dropping a game they had completely in hand, 124-123, to fall back to .500 for the season at 13-13. Nobody was happy about the meltdown. Least of all Steve Kerr, who spoke with palpable frustration afterward.
CBS Sports
Boxing results, highlights: Terence Crawford scores brutal knockout; Teofimo Lopez gets questionable win
A loaded night of boxing was capped off with two of the sport's most explosive fighters in dueling main events. Both Terence Crawford and Teofimo Lopez picked up wins, but wins of a very different nature. Crawford defended his WBO welterweight title against David Avanesyan in Omaha, and as a...
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Freddie Swain: Joining active roster at Chargers
Miami elevated Swain from its practice squad to the 53-man roster Saturday ahead of Sunday's game at the Chargers. After working through an injury for most of the start of the season, Swain appears set to potentially make his 2022 debut Sunday night. The 2020 sixth-rounder caught 25 of 40 targets for 343 yards and four touchdowns with Seattle in 2021.
CBS Sports
Reds' Silvino Bracho: Joining Cincinnati
Bracho agreed to a minor-league contract with the Reds on Thursday that includes an invitation to major-league spring training. Bracho was let go by Atlanta in November and will now have a chance to secure a roster spot in Cincinnati. The 30-year-old appeared in three big-league games in 2022 and spent most of the campaign at the Triple-A level, where he had a 2.67 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 70:10 K:BB across 57.1 innings.
CBS Sports
Falcons' Jalen Mayfield: Practice window expires
Mayfield (back) reverted back to IR on Thursday after his practice window's expiration, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports. Mayfield will spend the rest of the season on IR after the Falcons failed to activate him within his 21-day practice window. The veteran started 16 games at left guard for Atlanta last season, so with Chuma Edoga (knee) dealing with injury, Mayfield's presence could have been a legitimate boost.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Harrison Smith: Not in line to start Sunday
Smith (neck) isn't expected to start Sunday's contest at Detroit, Ben Gossling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. Listed as questionable for Week 14 action due to a neck injury, Smith at the very least is in line to yield his starting spot at strong safety to Josh Metellus, but whether or not he's active won't become known until 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. Considering Smith has racked up 73 tackles and five interceptions in 11 appearances this season, the potential for him to have no guaranteed snaps Sunday may force managers in IDP leagues to look elsewhere for a replacement.
CBS Sports
Bills' Reggie Gilliam: Sidelined during practice
Gilliam (ankle) was a non-participant in practice Thursday, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports. This is the second consecutive DNP for Gilliam, as the team preps for a divisional showdown with the Jets on Sunday. The 25-year-old has yet to miss a game this season, so although his offensive snaps are limited, it's unclear what the team would do without the only fullback on it's roster. Gilliam will work to return to the practice field Friday, where his status will likely provide a better outlook for his potential availability Week 14.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Matt Strahm: New contract announced
Strahm's signing of a two-year, $15 million contract with the Phillies was formally announced by the team Friday. It's a nice raise for Strahm, who pitched under a one-year, $3 million deal with the Red Sox in 2022. He earned the multi-year pact after posting a 3.83 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 52:17 K:BB across 44.2 innings. The southpaw should serve in a setup role in Philadelphia.
