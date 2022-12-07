ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

FOX Sports

USC quarterback Caleb Williams wins 2022 Heisman Trophy

Caleb Williams brought sizzle, excitement and star power back to Southern California football. And now the Heisman Trophy, too. Williams, the dynamic quarterback who was the catalyst for the Trojans’ turnaround season, won the Heisman on Saturday night to make USC the first school to take home college football’s most prestigious player of the year award eight times.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Fans give Deion Sanders standing ovation, chants at Colorado basketball game

Deion Sanders has been Colorado's head coach for less than a week, but the Coach Prime effect has already taken hold in Boulder. Sanders and his son Shedeur Sanders, who is expected to follow his father to Colorado from Jackson State via the transfer portal, arrived at a Colorado men's basketball game versus rival Colorado State on Thursday to a raucous standing ovation.
FORT COLLINS, CO
FOX Sports

Heisman Trophy: The top 25 candidates to win it in 2023

The Heisman Memorial Trophy is college football's best-known and most-followed pageant, a popularity contest that rarely awards the sport’s most respected trophy to the best player in the sport — merely the best offensive player in the sport. The last defender to win the Heisman was Michigan defensive...
COLORADO STATE
The Spun

Prominent Quarterback Coach Reveals 'Next' Patrick Mahomes

The unprecedented success of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has just about every NFL team scrambling to find a prospect who can become as good as him. For quarterback guru Tom House though, there's a clear candidate for "the next Mahomes." Appearing on the Adam Schefter Podcast, House made the case that USC quarterback Caleb Williams will be "the second coming of Pat Mahomes."
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

Princeton hosts Ruth and Monmouth

Monmouth Hawks (1-8) at Princeton Tigers (7-2) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Princeton -16; over/under is 141. BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth faces the Princeton Tigers after Myles Ruth scored 21 points in Monmouth's 76-69 win against the Manhattan Jaspers. The Tigers have gone 2-1 at home. Princeton has a 1-1 record in games...
PRINCETON, NJ
FOX Sports

Jaguars QB Lawrence feels 'good' after returning to practice

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is listed as questionable to play at Tennessee despite returning to practice Friday. Lawrence missed two days of practice because of a badly sprained big toe on his left foot, watching from the sideline as C.J. Beathard took all the repetitions with the first-team offense. But Lawrence reclaimed his position Friday and is expected to start against the Titans (7-5) on Sunday, a game the Jaguars need to win to keep alive slim playoff hopes in the AFC South.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
FOX Sports

Alcorn State plays Southern Illinois, looks to break road skid

Alcorn State Braves (3-6) at Southern Illinois Salukis (5-4, 1-1 MVC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Southern Illinois -15; over/under is 128.5. BOTTOM LINE: Alcorn State will look to stop its four-game road skid when the Braves visit Southern Illinois. The Salukis have gone 2-1 in home games. Southern Illinois is eighth...
CARBONDALE, IL
The Spun

Lane Kiffin Reportedly Makes Important Hire At Ole Miss

With an extension locked-in and moves to make, Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin made a new hire on Saturday. Per The Athletic's Bruce Feldman (via Matt Zenitz), "Ole Miss is hiring NC State offensive line coach John Garrison to coach the Rebels OL." Noting, "The former Nebraska lineman worked with Lane Kiffin at FAU in 2018."
OXFORD, MS
NBC Sports

Fox reveals he’s been playing with foot injury for over a month

After having an All-Star-caliber start to the 2022-23 NBA season, Kings guard De’Aaron Fox has gone quiet the last couple of games. Of course, his impact is more than what a stat sheet shows, but something still has felt off lately about the leader of this rising Kings squad.
SACRAMENTO, CA
The Spun

Look: Dan Dakich Out From Prominent Media Job

Dan Dakich will no longer work host an Indianapolis sports radio show on 107.5 The Fan. The former college basketball coach confirmed Thursday that he wrapped up his last show with the radio station. In a statement posted on Twitter, he said he's leaving after 14 years to focus on his OutKick show.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX Sports

No. 17 Illinois plays Penn State after Mayer's 21-point game

Penn State Nittany Lions (6-3, 0-1 Big Ten) at Illinois Fighting Illini (7-2, 0-1 Big Ten) BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 Illinois hosts the Penn State Nittany Lions after Matthew Mayer scored 21 points in Illinois' 85-78 overtime win against the Texas Longhorns. The Fighting Illini are 5-0 on their home...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
FOX Sports

Cal Poly hosts Portland State following Saterfield's 24-point outing

Portland State Vikings (5-4) at Cal Poly Mustangs (4-3) San Luis Obispo, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Portland State visits the Cal Poly Mustangs after Jorell Saterfield scored 24 points in Portland State's 68-64 win against the Air Force Falcons. The Mustangs are 3-1 on their home court....
PORTLAND, OR

