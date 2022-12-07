Read full article on original website
Podcast is Scheduled for Investigator to Give Update on Missing Michigan Woman Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Deceased Mother Prime Suspect In Her Son's DisappearanceStill UnsolvedLivonia, MI
4 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
In 1994, a mom said she lost her 4-year-old son at the mall but witnesses saw her alone. What happened to D'Wan Sims?Fatim HemrajLivonia, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Indiana Women's Basketball Beats Penn State in First Conference Road Contest of Season
The Hoosiers will bring back their first Big Ten road win of the season after defeating Penn State 67-58 in University Park. Down at the half, Indiana bounced back as senior forward Mackenzie Holmes led the charge with her third double-double of the season.
Thunder Rookie Ousmane Dieng's Impressive Stretch Continues
After spending five games with the Oklahoma City Thunder, 2022 lottery selection Ousmane Dieng returned to the G League on Wednesday night for the team's matchup against the Stockton Kings. Dieng, who was fresh off of a confidence-boosting stint with the Thunder, dominated his first game back with the Blue....
FOX Sports
USC quarterback Caleb Williams wins 2022 Heisman Trophy
Caleb Williams brought sizzle, excitement and star power back to Southern California football. And now the Heisman Trophy, too. Williams, the dynamic quarterback who was the catalyst for the Trojans’ turnaround season, won the Heisman on Saturday night to make USC the first school to take home college football’s most prestigious player of the year award eight times.
FOX Sports
Fans give Deion Sanders standing ovation, chants at Colorado basketball game
Deion Sanders has been Colorado's head coach for less than a week, but the Coach Prime effect has already taken hold in Boulder. Sanders and his son Shedeur Sanders, who is expected to follow his father to Colorado from Jackson State via the transfer portal, arrived at a Colorado men's basketball game versus rival Colorado State on Thursday to a raucous standing ovation.
FOX Sports
Heisman Trophy: The top 25 candidates to win it in 2023
The Heisman Memorial Trophy is college football's best-known and most-followed pageant, a popularity contest that rarely awards the sport’s most respected trophy to the best player in the sport — merely the best offensive player in the sport. The last defender to win the Heisman was Michigan defensive...
Miami Heat's Udonis Haslem Has Stern Message For Teammates: `We Ain't That Good'
After loss to San Antonio Spurs, Haslem tells team it isn't good enough to play well half the time
Prominent Quarterback Coach Reveals 'Next' Patrick Mahomes
The unprecedented success of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has just about every NFL team scrambling to find a prospect who can become as good as him. For quarterback guru Tom House though, there's a clear candidate for "the next Mahomes." Appearing on the Adam Schefter Podcast, House made the case that USC quarterback Caleb Williams will be "the second coming of Pat Mahomes."
College football teams with most Heisman Trophy winners
For almost 90 years, the Heisman Trophy has stood above all other honors as the single most prestigious individual award given to the best college football player of the year. Here's your look at which schools have produced the most Heisman talent in that time. Related: 2022 Heisman Trophy winner, ...
FOX Sports
Princeton hosts Ruth and Monmouth
Monmouth Hawks (1-8) at Princeton Tigers (7-2) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Princeton -16; over/under is 141. BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth faces the Princeton Tigers after Myles Ruth scored 21 points in Monmouth's 76-69 win against the Manhattan Jaspers. The Tigers have gone 2-1 at home. Princeton has a 1-1 record in games...
FOX Sports
Jaguars QB Lawrence feels 'good' after returning to practice
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is listed as questionable to play at Tennessee despite returning to practice Friday. Lawrence missed two days of practice because of a badly sprained big toe on his left foot, watching from the sideline as C.J. Beathard took all the repetitions with the first-team offense. But Lawrence reclaimed his position Friday and is expected to start against the Titans (7-5) on Sunday, a game the Jaguars need to win to keep alive slim playoff hopes in the AFC South.
Ole Miss Basketball Game Nine Opponent Preview: Valparaiso Crusaders
Our basketball preview continues this week with the Ole Miss Rebels ninth game of the season.
FOX Sports
Alcorn State plays Southern Illinois, looks to break road skid
Alcorn State Braves (3-6) at Southern Illinois Salukis (5-4, 1-1 MVC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Southern Illinois -15; over/under is 128.5. BOTTOM LINE: Alcorn State will look to stop its four-game road skid when the Braves visit Southern Illinois. The Salukis have gone 2-1 in home games. Southern Illinois is eighth...
Lane Kiffin Reportedly Makes Important Hire At Ole Miss
With an extension locked-in and moves to make, Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin made a new hire on Saturday. Per The Athletic's Bruce Feldman (via Matt Zenitz), "Ole Miss is hiring NC State offensive line coach John Garrison to coach the Rebels OL." Noting, "The former Nebraska lineman worked with Lane Kiffin at FAU in 2018."
NBC Sports
Fox reveals he’s been playing with foot injury for over a month
After having an All-Star-caliber start to the 2022-23 NBA season, Kings guard De’Aaron Fox has gone quiet the last couple of games. Of course, his impact is more than what a stat sheet shows, but something still has felt off lately about the leader of this rising Kings squad.
Look: Dan Dakich Out From Prominent Media Job
Dan Dakich will no longer work host an Indianapolis sports radio show on 107.5 The Fan. The former college basketball coach confirmed Thursday that he wrapped up his last show with the radio station. In a statement posted on Twitter, he said he's leaving after 14 years to focus on his OutKick show.
Mrazek thankful second groin injury of season was minor
Petr Mrazek's groin injuries have been well-documented at this point, and he suffered another one on Dec. 3 in a 5-2 win over the New York Rangers. He exited at the end of the second period after stopping 21 of 22 shots and was expected to be out for at least one week.
FOX Sports
No. 17 Illinois plays Penn State after Mayer's 21-point game
Penn State Nittany Lions (6-3, 0-1 Big Ten) at Illinois Fighting Illini (7-2, 0-1 Big Ten) BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 Illinois hosts the Penn State Nittany Lions after Matthew Mayer scored 21 points in Illinois' 85-78 overtime win against the Texas Longhorns. The Fighting Illini are 5-0 on their home...
FOX Sports
Cal Poly hosts Portland State following Saterfield's 24-point outing
Portland State Vikings (5-4) at Cal Poly Mustangs (4-3) San Luis Obispo, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Portland State visits the Cal Poly Mustangs after Jorell Saterfield scored 24 points in Portland State's 68-64 win against the Air Force Falcons. The Mustangs are 3-1 on their home court....
Josh Giddey Improving on Rookie Numbers in 2022-23
Josh Giddey is avoiding the sophomore slump through 25 Thunder games this season. While the team has played in 25 games, Giddey has taken part in 22 of those contests due to an ankle sprain, which cost him three games. Giddey this season has continued to excel and provide vital...
