Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fiction: I Thought My Mother Was Too Poor To Buy Me A Graduation Present, But She Surprised MeDspeakerAlachua, FL
Keystone Heights man arrested for grand theft auto, drug possession, deputies sayZoey FieldsKeystone Heights, FL
Clay County curbside recycling collection resumes Dec. 5 after year-long suspensionZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Former Cowboys QB Jon Kitna Arrested on Child Porn ChargesLarry LeaseGainesville, FL
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com
Florida transfer DB, former 4-star recruit, visiting Mizzou after entering portal
Florida may not be done seeing Avery Helm. The third-year defensive back is looking to continue his college football career elsewhere and is considering staying in the SEC East. Saturday, Helm revealed his location to be on Missouri campus, presumably making his way to Mizzou Arena for the Border Showdown...
Gators QB Room Has Undergone Quick and Drastic Facelift Under Billy Napier
In just over a year on the job, Billy Napier has completely flipped the Gators quarterback room from players he inherited to his handpicked prospects.
Hurricanes Offer Gators Safety
Miami is going after former Florida safety Donovan McMillon.
Vols LB commit Telander puts up big numbers in state title game loss
After winning their first 14 games this season, Jeremiah Telander and his Gainesville (Ga.) High School team fell just short of winning Georgia's Class 6A state championship Friday night. But the Tennessee commitment still put on an impressive performance in the final game of his high school career. Telander, a...
wildkats.org
Junior quarterback draws national attention with college decision, five-star status
Lagway announces commitment to the University of Florida. The attention of Willis and the nation were on five-star 2024 quarterback DJ Lagway as he commited to play football at the University of Florida on Wednesday. Lagway chose the Gators over Clemson, Alabama, Texas A&M, and many other top-tier D1 programs.
thetouristchecklist.com
15 Best & Fun Restaurants in Starke (FL)
Starke is a city in Bradford County, Florida, and also its county seat. With just around a population of 6000 residents, this picturesque city boasts a homely and welcoming vibe. Visiting Starke, Florida, you will find famous museums, historic sites, parks, lakes, and fine restaurants. These Starke restaurants set the...
Pedestrian involved crash in Clay County ends fatal
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Florida Highway Patrol state that at approximately 10 p.m. Sunday night, a driver was traveling north on Hibernia Road at the same time a pedestrian was attempting to cross an intersection. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. FHP states that the front...
Early morning crash in Putnam ends fatal: Vehicle torn in half
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Florida Highway Patrol state that at approximately 1:20 a.m. Saturday morning, a motorcyclist was traveling south on Highway 17 when, for reasons still unknown at this time, he lost control of his bike. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Reports state that...
riverbendnews.org
Tragic Live Oak collision results in death
Florida Highway Patrol troopers reported a deadly crash in Suwannee County. On Thursday, Dec. 1, at 6 p.m. The accident occurred on State Road 51 and County Road 250 near Live Oak. Troopers say the crash involved a vehicle with several occupants and a motorcycle. The motorcycle, whose driver was...
WCJB
Gainesville men sentenced to decades behind bars on gun charges
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two men from Gainesville are each sentenced to nearly two decades in prison on firearm charges after they tried to run from traffic stops. According to the State’s Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Florida, Keith Puryear, 42, and Alphonso Richardson, 43, were sentenced to 18 and 19.5 years respectively for felony gun offenses. Both men have a combined 40 felony charges prior to these new convictions.
WCJB
One person killed and another injured in Alachua shooting
ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - One person has been killed after a shooting in Alachua on Friday evening. Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies say two people were shot, and one was trauma-alerted to a hospital, where they later died. It happened on northwest 150th road, and was reported a little after...
alachuachronicle.com
Law enforcement agencies report shootings overnight
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Two local law enforcement agencies reported shootings last night. At about 5:55 p.m., a drive-by shooting in the 500 block of SW 68th Terrace, in the Holly Heights neighborhood, injured one person. Alachua County Sheriff’s Office reported that the person’s injuries were not life-threatening, no arrests were made, and witnesses in the area were not cooperative. The case is still under investigation.
WCJB
States attempt to recoup $3 million from a Suwannee County sawmill is on hold
LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - The state’s attempt to recoup $3 million from a sawmill in Suwannee County is being put on hold. Klausner Holding USA filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy this week, pausing a lawsuit the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity filed against the company. The lawsuit stems...
FHP issues motorist advisory for smoke near Interstate 10 in Suwannee County
The Florida Highway Patrol issued a motorist advisory for Suwannee County early Friday.
bakercountypress.com
Suspect sought in shooting last Saturday afternoon near downtown Macclenny
An arrest warrant has been issued for a 25-year-old Macclenny man in a shooting with no injuries Saturday afternoon several hours prior to the Christmas parade and following an altercation with another male at the Circle K on South 6th Street. Major Randy Crews said the sheriff's office is seeking...
WCJB
One man arrested after Bradford manhunt, two others in custody for another car theft
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Three men in Bradford County are behind bars in connection to a car theft we reported last week. Bradford County Sheriff’s deputies say Darryel Cassels, 34, is the man wanted for fleeing from police on Friday. The manhunt that ensued brought law enforcement, hunters and even a drone together to look for Cassels.
247Sports
64K+
Followers
405K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0