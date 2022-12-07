ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennewick, WA

Man pulled from Kennewick house fire remains in critical condition

By Erin Wencl
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
 3 days ago

KENNEWICK, Wash. – A Kennewick man remained in critical condition Wednesday after he was pulled from a house fire nearly a week ago.

Gavin Conatser, 21, is currently in the intensive care unit at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. Conatser was taken to the burn trauma unit shortly after being pulled from the fire.

According to his GoFundMe page updates , Conatser suffered second and third degree burns on his head, face, neck, arms and hands.

He also suffered severe lung damage due to smoke in the fire.

The fire happened December 2 at a home at 206 South Quincy Street just before 1 a.m.

Jenae Gallegos arrived to to find the home was on fire. She opened the front door to find Conatser, her boyfriend, had collapsed near the front entryway. Gallegos pulled Conatser out of the house and with the help of another woman who was living in the basement area of the home, they pulled him to safety just as firefighters and police officers arrived at the scene.

According to the update given Wednesday, Gallegos and Conatser lost everything in their home. Conatser will also be facing several health care needs in the coming year. If you would like to help the family, click here to go to a funding page where you can donate and keep up to date on his case.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Kennewick, WA
