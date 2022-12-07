ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

U.S. Constitution on display in Raleigh for first time in decades

By Judith Retana
CBS 17
CBS 17
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vh5TN_0jayQRbt00

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — For the first time in decades, a privately held original print of the United States Constitution has been put on display for the public.

Just 14 known copies of the official printing of the Constitution are still in existence. Two copies of the first printing remain in private hands.

One of those was put on display for one day at the North Carolina Museum of History before it heads to public auction next week. That copy has been privately held by the same family for 125 years. This is its first public display in 35 years.

“It’s just exciting to think that this is a document that’s over 230 years old that governs our country. So, it’s just a phenomenal opportunity to have it at the museum and we are so pleased and so grateful to Sotheby’s for offering it to us on loan,” said Ken Howard, director of the museum.

The document was displayed next to North Carolina’s original copy of the Bill of Rights. It is currently held in the permanent collection of the State Archives of North Carolina. The Bill of Rights was stolen at the end of the Civil War and recovered in a 2003 FBI sting. Howard said this is likely the first time both documents have been together in years.

Howard said the museum had to take careful steps to ensure the documents remain in their best possible condition.

“North Carolina’s Bill of Rights particularly is faded and cannot take much light at all. The Constitution is in a little bit better shape so its a little easier to read. So yes, we had to be very careful about the amount of light,” Howard.

On Dec. 13, the Constitution will go to auction in New York. It’s estimated to go for between $20 million and $30 million.

In November 2021, Sotheby’s facilitation of the only other official first printing of the Constitution sold for $43.2 million. The company says that sale established a new record for any book, manuscript, or printed text sold at auction.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRAL News

Saturday rally in downtown Raleigh will protest death penalty

RALEIGH, N.C. — A rally protesting the death penalty in downtown Raleigh on Saturday is expected to be North Carolina's largest gathering against executions in over a decade. People against the death penalty are expected to march from Central Prison to the N.C. Governor's Mansion at noon. In attendance...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Foodie News: Popular Raleigh restaurants announce expansions

RALEIGH, N.C. — This may be the best news to hit RTP since IBM arrived in 1955. Downtown Raleigh’s Manhattan Cafe shared the news this week that they are growing and will be moving into a second location off Miami Blvd. at 1004 Lower Shiloh Way in the old Singas Pizza location. Owned by the Vorbeck brothers (Casey, Mick and Nate), Manhattan Cafe has been the go-to spot for lunch and corporate catering in downtown Raleigh since 2014. Now the working folks in RTP will have the same opportunity. Expect the menu, look and feel to be very similar to their original location. And don’t expect this to be their last announcement! Keep up with the opening (likely end of the first quarter in 2023) on their Instagram, Facebook and website.
RALEIGH, NC
jocoreport.com

Johnston County Farm-City Week 2022

The Johnston County Board of Commissioners declared November 18-24th as Farm-City Week in Johnston County. Farm-City Week is part of a nationwide celebration of the partnership of farmers, agribusinesses, processors, truckers, wholesale operations, and retail that it takes to feed the American people. All of the parts of the food chain are important and viable in Johnston County.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
country1037fm.com

My 2022 Visit to The North Carolina Chinese Lantern Festival

Put the North Carolina Chinese Lantern Festival on your calendar if you are planning a trip to the Triangle area soon. Thousands of lights and lanterns illuminate the night sky during this festival. This year I was really excited to visit the festival with my significant other and friends. This would be our third year visiting!
CARY, NC
WRAL News

No sweat: Raleigh-based brothers launch 'Meat Sweats'

RALEIGH, N.C. — Many an idea was born out of the COVID-19 pandemic, when cooking trends like grilling out took on a new purpose. Neighbors would gather around their back patios as that time served as the lone means of socializing during widespread uncertainty and anxiety. But stemming from...
RALEIGH, NC
raleighmag.com

What Even Is a Bar?

What you need to know when voting for your fave Raleigh bars/bartender in our Best Bars Awards. So you’re voting your favorite bars and bartender in our annual Best Bars Awards… but you’re tripping up on a certain question (or questions). Have no fear! We’re gonna spell it alllll out for ya, including what a bar even is—yes, really. Keep in mind that you don’t have to answer every question (so if you don’t have a fave dive bar, just skip it!), but you cannot repeat the same bar in your answers more than three times. Voting closes at midnight on Dec. 15, 2022. Read our simplified guide below then cast your votes here!
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Raleigh Chick-fil-A workers help extinguish car fire

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A car caught on fire at a new Chick-fil-A in Raleigh Saturday evening and employees helped extinguish the flames. A car caught on fire shortly after 6:30 p.m. at the Chick-fil-A located on Six Forks and Wake Forest roads, an employee confirmed to CBS 17.
RALEIGH, NC
jocoreport.com

Hobby Lobby, Other Well-Known Retailers Will Locate In Selma’s Eastfield

SELMA – Adventure Development, LLC, has announced its first retail tenants at Eastfield, a mixed-use development in Selma, North Carolina. Hobby Lobby, Old Navy, Ulta Beauty, Marshalls, Ross, Burlington, and Five Below will be the first tenants in Phase 1 of a 200,000 square foot retail development in Eastfield, located at Exit 97 and 98 off I-95. Construction will begin in Spring 2023 with planned opening dates in 2024.
SELMA, NC
WXII 12

Did you feel it? 2.7 magnitude earthquake rocks parts of North Carolina

VALLEY HILL, N.C. — The United States Geological Survey (USGS) said a magnitude 2.7 earthquake rocked part of North Carolina. The USGS said the earthquake was reported northwest of Valley Hill in Henderson, North Carolina near the Asheville area. The earthquake was reported late Wednesday just before 10:30 p.m. The epicenter is underground at a depth of 2.3 miles.
HENDERSON, NC
newsfromthestates.com

A quick look at the death penalty in North Carolina as clemency month continues

Advocates will march two miles Saturday, from Central Prison to the governor’s mansion in downtown Raleigh, calling on Gov. Roy Cooper to commute North Carolina’s 135 death sentences. The efforts complement an ongoing vigil outside the mansion demanding the governor use his clemency powers to address the disparate...
RALEIGH, NC
publicradioeast.org

Lab-grown meat manufacturer opening first U.S. facility in North Carolina

A company that makes lab-grown meat products is establishing it’s first commercial-scale food manufacturing facility in Wilson. Believer Meats said they will invest $123 million in the facility, which is expected to create up to 100 new jobs. “We’re pleased to welcome Believer Meats to North Carolina,” said Governor...
WILSON COUNTY, NC
raleighmag.com

16 Things to Do in Raleigh This Week, Dec. 8–14

Mix, mingle and chill with Kris Kringle at Capital City Clauses’ annual Jingle Ball at the Museum of Natural Sciences. The joyful evening will feature unlimited beer, wine and cocktails (!); food from Rocky Top Catering; jewelry raffles; a Dogwood Country Club golf swing simulator; and so much more. Holly jolly, indeed! capitalcityclauses.org.
RALEIGH, NC
CBS 17

CBS 17

26K+
Followers
4K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 17 is the local CBS affiliate serving Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville and surrounding communities in North Carolina. We share award-winning journalism, professional-quality content, and powerful human stories.

 https://www.cbs17.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy