Shots fired after wreck, Limestone Sheriff’s Office investigating
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office is searching for two people after they say shots were fired following a car accident.
alreporter.com
Correctional officer arrested, charged with using office for personal gain
A correctional officer at Donaldson Correctional Facility was arrested on Monday evening and charged with using his office for personal gain, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. A spokesperson for the ADOC confirmed that Rickey Cunningham was arrested by the ADOC’s Law...
wbrc.com
Man’s body found in abandoned Fairfield home after fire
FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - A fatal house fire at an abandoned home in Fairfield is under investigation. The victim’s name has not yet been released. The fire happened Tuesday, December 13 around 9:10 p.m. on 409 44th Street. Fairfield Fire and Rescue and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded...
ABC 33/40 News
Police ask for help identifying Birmingham robbery suspect
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — The Birmingham Police Department asked for help Tuesday identifying a suspect in a robbery at a cell phone store Saturday. Police said officers were dispatched to EZ Comm, located at 2254 Bessemer Road, on report of a theft. Police said officers arrived on the scene...
cullmantribune.com
Arrests and incidents reported Dec. 13
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported December 12, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. duty upon striking unattended vehicle; Tony Serra Nissan; Cherokee Ave SW; damage to 2012 Nissan Sentra; $4,000. December 12. criminal mischief; 9th St. SE; damaged tires; $644. criminal trespassing-3rd...
WAAY-TV
Madison Police: Suspect in Tuesday bank robbery may have robbed another local Regions in May
Madison Police are searching for a bank robbery suspect, and they believe the suspect may be responsible for a similar crime earlier this year. On Tuesday, the suspect entered the Regions Bank at Madison Boulevard and Sullivan Street, and put a box on a teller's desk with a note. The teller believed there was a bomb inside, and the suspect took cash from the bank before fleeing the scene.
wbrc.com
Sylacauga Police locate burglary suspect hiding underneath desk
SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Sylacauga Police Department served two warrants for Burglary 3rd Degree on Joseph Secoy Burns Sr., aka. “JoJo” Burns, for two occasions where he was caught on camera entering a Sylacauga business. Officers responded to a call on Dec. 10 from the owner of...
wbrc.com
3 people shot following altercation in Bessemer
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer Police are investigating after three people were shot Monday morning. It happened in a home in the 700 block of Southgate Lane near Hickory Road and Academy Drive behind Walmart. Police believe there was some type of altercation inside the garage prior to the shooting....
wbrc.com
Man pleads guilty in Homewood crash that killed mother of 2
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham man has pleaded guilty to reckless manslaughter for the death of a woman killed in a hit and run on Lakeshore last year. Jordan Marktice Ricks was originally charged with reckless murder but charges have since been amended. 42-year-old Robyn Naftel Herring was...
3 arrested for shoplifting in Trussville
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Three people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between Nov. 29, 2022 – Dec. 12, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well find […]
wbrc.com
Hoover Police looking to question two people in felony shoplifting case
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - The Hoover Police Department is searching for two people they want to question in a felony shoplifting case they’re investigating. Police say the incident happened on December 3 at a business in the 1700 block of Montgomery Highway. They say more than $4,000 in merchandise...
wbrc.com
Man accused of assaulting, stealing from 81-year-old man in Sylacauga
SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WBRC) - An 81-year-old man is in the hospital after police say he was assaulted at his home and then tried to drive himself to the hospital. Sylacauga Police were called to an accident on West 4th Street at the Marble City Cemetery on November 26. They found Douglas Jude with injuries that did not come from the minor accident.
3 injured following shooting in Bessemer
BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — Three people are recovering in the hospital after being shot in Bessemer Monday morning. According to Lt. Christian Clemons with the Bessemer Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Southgate Lane on the call of three people shot around 7:50 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found the victims suffering […]
Bomb squad called for Regions Bank robbery in Madison after box placed on counter
The Madison Police Department is investigating a robbery at the Regions Bank on Madison Boulevard after authorities received reports of a man with a box.
Man accused of breaking into and damaging two Hartselle homes
The Hartselle Police Department arrested a Houston, Ala. man after he allegedly broke into and damaged two homes.
wvtm13.com
Overturned dump truck crash causes interstate lane closures in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — UPDATE: 3:51 p.m. An Alabama Department of Transportation camera showed the wreck site has been cleared and traffic is moving normally again. At least one person was injured when a dump truck overturned in a crash on Interstate 59/20 in Birmingham. Police and fire crews responded...
WAAY-TV
Teen from Arab remains in intensive care after accidental shooting
A family from Arab remains grateful as a 16-year-old continues to fight for his life in a Birmingham intensive care unit days after an accidental shooting. Mason Harris was holding a handgun when it went off. He was struck in the head. Mason's mom, Heather Harris, is standing watch with...
wbrc.com
Legislators intent on tackling exhibition driving after 16 injured in crash
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Sixteen people were injured Friday night in Birmingham due to an exhibition driving crash on John Rogers Drive. Two of those people remain in critical condition. Someone who says they were there told us a driver in a Dodge Charger was doing donuts on John Rogers...
Birmingham police chief: ‘Foolish’ to bring 5-year-old to street race where 16 were injured
The investigation is ongoing into a horrific exhibition driving crash that police now say injured a total of 16 people. Initially nine people were in critical condition but as of Monday, only two victims remain critical, said Birmingham police spokesman Officer Truman Fitzgerald. A 5-year-old boy was among those injured.
wbrc.com
5-year-old shot in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a 5-year-old was shot in the Edgewater Community Saturday morning. The shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. on Brooklyn Street. Birmingham Fire and Rescue responded to the scene. When they got there, another agency had already taken the child to the hospital.
