Savannah Bananas baseball team adds another night in Des Moines

By Tommy Birch, Des Moines Register
 3 days ago
When the Savannah Bananas announced their 2023 Banana Ball World Tour was coming to Des Moines, Jesse Cole, the team's owner, left open the possibility of adding an extra night in Iowa.

But there had to be enough enough local interest.

Fans in Des Moines went bonkers for Banana tickets, so the team announced Wednesday it will play a second game at Principal Park in 2023. The Bananas will play at the minor league stadium Aug 25-26.

Savannah Bananas bringing 'Banana Ball' to Principal Park in Des Moines. Here's what you need to know.

It's another opportunity for fans in Des Moines to see the wildly entertaining barnstorming baseball team known for its unusual antics on the field and extraordinarily popular rules.

The team has become a social media sensation for its games, which include choreographed dances, skits and props. Former big-league pitcher Jake Peavy appeared in a game using his Gold Glove. A player once strolled to the plate with his bat on fire.

There are also Banana Ball rules, which include no stepping out of the batter's box, no bunting, no walks and no mound visits. Games are limited to two hours, batters can steal first base, and fans can catch foul balls for outs. There is also a one-on-one tiebreaker showdown.

