Los Lunas to repair streetlights next week
LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – Lighting up the roadway can be important for those who have a hard time driving at night. Crews will soon begin repairing streetlights in Los Lunas.
The work will focus on the lights on the northbound and southbound off-ramps at the I-25 and Highway 6 interchange.
Crews will be out next Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Drivers are urged to use caution.
If you have a streetlight issue you'd like to report, visit the city's website or PNM's website.
