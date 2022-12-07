Read full article on original website
NYC civil service exams open for December: Here are the salaries for each job
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The New York City civil service exam schedule is open for December, and some jobs pay more than others. The application period for exams opened on Dec. 1. Exam applications currently open include: associate correctional counselor (NYC H+H); carpenter; carpenter (NYC H+H); child protective specialist;...
New York officials announces Bronx Metro-North plan to build new stations, 6,000 homes
The ultimate goal is to reduce commute times and generate job growth.
State official pushes back against NYC’s congestion pricing plan
Rep. Josh Gottheimer pushed back Friday against New York City's new congestion pricing plan. The plan would slam drivers with a $23 a day tax just to drive into Manhattan south of 60th Street. That amount would translate to roughly $5,000 a year per driver, which would all go to the MTA.
Apply to now get your money: Eric Adams paying millions to selected candidate
The job needs your immediate attention. New York City is one of the largest and most popular cities in the United States. It is popular for its hustle and bustle, Wall Street legends and Broadway shows.
D.A. Bragg Announces Indictment of Two Individuals Who Fraudulently Obtained More Than $1.6M Through Pandemic Program Loans
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr. today announced the indictment of WILLIAM FELCON, THOMAS A. FELCON and their companies for stealing more than $1.6 million from pandemic relief programs. The defendants are charged in a New York Supreme Court indictment with Conspiracy, Scheme to Defraud, Grand Larceny and Falsifying Business Records. [1]
Millions of dollars for NY as part of new food program: Contact now if you need money
Only a few days are left to apply. A lot is happening in New York to provide people with financial assistance. Some programs have been initiated to help people buy food, and others will help you land a well-paying job.
Republicans push to ease gas pipeline regulations; some Democrats refuse to let bill through
DC Bureau Reporter Basil John reports. Republicans push to ease gas pipeline regulations; …. DC Bureau Reporter Basil John reports. Harlem tenants may become homeless for the holidays …. A group of Harlem tenants have been ordered to move out of their apartments after a real estate dispute between their...
Six Rent-Stabilized Buildings Sell in the Bronx for $34M
PH Realty Capital and Rockledge paid $33.6 million for six South Bronx residential buildings featuring a combined 267 units, Commercial Observer has learned. Arthur Leeds Real Estate, the seller according to property records, had owned 111-119 Tudor Place, 1170-1176 Walton Avenue and 309 East 164th Street since at least 1990, with the majority of units — 196 — being two-bedroom apartments.
Could New York City Buses Become Free for All?
As other cities experiment with fare-free transit, some MTA board members are calling on elected officials to come up with new funding sources that would allow the financially strapped agency to let New Yorkers ride buses for free. Jose Martinez, The City This article was originally published on Dec 8 5:00am EST by THE CITY […] The post Could New York City Buses Become Free for All? appeared first on W42ST.
A housing lottery closes soon for 14 apartments in Greenpoint
Housing lottery applications close soon for 14 newly constructed apartments at 150 Bayard St., not far from McCarren Park in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. Eligible applicants for this lottery must earn $47,520 to $187,330. Rents start at $1,288 for a studio. There are four two-bedroom units, which can accommodate up to five...
Former workers of group of high-end Italian restaurants in New York City say their wages were stolen
Eyewitness News has found that the owners of a group of popular, high-end Italian restaurants in New York City have been sued for wage theft by their former workers in at least 11 different class action lawsuits.
MTA reassigns last remaining subway token booth agents
The employees have been reassigned to work as station agents to support customer service needs more effectively.
Nurses Give Poor Prognosis to Adams Psych Plan, Citing Staff Shortages
At Montefiore Medical Center in The Bronx, the psychiatric unit is “usually at capacity,” according to a resident doctor. At Interfaith Medical Center in northeast Brooklyn, where the electronic medical records system has been offline for more than two weeks, the psychiatric unit is “almost full” of patients on a daily basis, according to a nurse.
Bronx has highest poverty rate in NY; rate across state higher than national average
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Poverty rates in New York are higher than the national average, with nearly 14 percent of residents facing economic hardship, Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli found in a report released Thursday. Nationwide, the poverty rate in 2021 was 12.8 percent, DiNapoli said. New York has had a higher rate than the national average […]
Activists, East New York residents call for end to new homeless shelters in neighborhood
Five other shelters are located less than a mile away from where Friday's rally took place.
Change is coming new wage laws in NY could help you earn more money
With an approximate population of 8.468 million, New York City is highly established. Here the minimum wage is better than in other cities, counties, and states of the United States.
Comptroller Report: Nearly 14% of New Yorkers Live In Poverty And Almost 24% of People In Bronx Are In Extreme Poverty
According to a recent report from state comptroller Tom DiNapoli, The Bronx has the worst rate of poverty in the state, and minorities are twice as likely to experience financial hardship than white New Yorkers.
Just one vote separates candidates in Assembly District 23 race, with incumbent in lead
If there was ever an election to prove the power of one single vote, it is the race to represent Queens’ 23rd Assembly District. Just one vote separates incumbent Assemblymember Stacey Pheffer Amato and her Republican challenger Thomas Sullivan following a hand recount in the tight race, which the city’s Board of Elections completed last week.
Jersey City Mayor Announces Plans to Complete Courthouse Park in Journal Square, New Jersey
Jersey City mayor Steven Fulop has revealed new details for a three-acre public park at 567 Pavonia Avenue in Journal Square, New Jersey. Known as Courthouse Park, the space will debut as the neighborhood’s largest public park. The lot sits within the Hudson County Justice Complex along Newark Avenue....
Groundbreaking held at site of old White Plains Mall for new $650 million mixed-use property
It's the future site of what's being called Hamilton Green, as the south side of the property runs along Hamilton Avenue.
