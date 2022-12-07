ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
D.A. Bragg Announces Indictment of Two Individuals Who Fraudulently Obtained More Than $1.6M Through Pandemic Program Loans

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr. today announced the indictment of WILLIAM FELCON, THOMAS A. FELCON and their companies for stealing more than $1.6 million from pandemic relief programs. The defendants are charged in a New York Supreme Court indictment with Conspiracy, Scheme to Defraud, Grand Larceny and Falsifying Business Records. [1]
Six Rent-Stabilized Buildings Sell in the Bronx for $34M

PH Realty Capital and Rockledge paid $33.6 million for six South Bronx residential buildings featuring a combined 267 units, Commercial Observer has learned. Arthur Leeds Real Estate, the seller according to property records, had owned 111-119 Tudor Place, 1170-1176 Walton Avenue and 309 East 164th Street since at least 1990, with the majority of units — 196 — being two-bedroom apartments.
Could New York City Buses Become Free for All?

As other cities experiment with fare-free transit, some MTA board members are calling on elected officials to come up with new funding sources that would allow the financially strapped agency to let New Yorkers ride buses for free. Jose Martinez, The City This article was originally published on Dec 8 5:00am EST by THE CITY […] The post Could New York City Buses Become Free for All? appeared first on W42ST.
A housing lottery closes soon for 14 apartments in Greenpoint

Housing lottery applications close soon for 14 newly constructed apartments at 150 Bayard St., not far from McCarren Park in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. Eligible applicants for this lottery must earn $47,520 to $187,330. Rents start at $1,288 for a studio. There are four two-bedroom units, which can accommodate up to five...
Nurses Give Poor Prognosis to Adams Psych Plan, Citing Staff Shortages

At Montefiore Medical Center in The Bronx, the psychiatric unit is “usually at capacity,” according to a resident doctor. At Interfaith Medical Center in northeast Brooklyn, where the electronic medical records system has been offline for more than two weeks, the psychiatric unit is “almost full” of patients on a daily basis, according to a nurse.
