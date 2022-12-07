ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brendan Fraser Wants 'The Whale' to Change People's Views on Obesity (Exclusive)

 3 days ago
“Extra’s” Melvin Robert spoke with Brendan Fraser, Hong Chau and Sadie Sink as they promoted their film "The Whale."

Fraser said he felt “the calling” to "take on the risk” of playing an obese English teacher,who has decided to eat himself to death after dealing with the pain and misery that stems from the abandonment and death of his gay lover.

He noted that there may be only one opportunity in an actor’s life to “give it everything you got.”

Brendan thinks Charlie is a relatable character, saying, “He’s a person, he’s not how he merely presents. We’re so quick to be cynical and dismiss people who live with obesity, and we can do better.”

He stressed, “Vindictive speech is painful.”

Working on this movie also changed Hong and Sadie for the better!

Sadie admitted, “I was really, really emotional on the last day of filming. When I went back to my hotel, like, I was just so sad to leave this role... I just so deeply empathize with every single character and with just the whole story.”

Hong pointed out, “I read the script for the first time soon after having my first child, so I was so moved by this story and empathize deeply with Charlie and his struggle to connect with his daughter.”

The movie also makes Chau “weepy.” She added, “I cry at strange times. I cried during a Q&A the other day.”

With the movie, Brendan hopes they can “change some hearts and minds.” He elaborated, “I know it’s just a movie, but it’s a powerful medium. This changes the conversations. It shapes the culture that we live in.”

“The Whale” is in theaters December 9.

