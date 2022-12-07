ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Yardbarker

With additions of Kenley Jansen and Masataka Yoshida looming, Red Sox face possible roster crunch

The Red Sox will be facing a roster crunch of sorts in the coming days after a busy week at the Winter Meetings in San Diego. After officially signing veteran reliever Chris Martin to a two-year, $17.5 million contract on Thursday, Boston’s 40-man roster is now at full capacity. Earlier this week, the Sox reportedly agreed to a two-year, $32 million deal with closer Kenley Jansen and a record-setting five-year, $90 million deal with Japanese outfielder Masataka Yoshida.
Red Sox Lose Out On Longtime Star Shortstop Xander Bogaerts To Padres

The Boston Red Sox got the worst news possible Wednesday night. Boston kicked off the day Wednesday by making its biggest moves of the offseason to date inking deals with three-time All-Star closer Kenley Jansen and Japanese star outfielder Masataka Yoshida to a five-year deal worth $90 million. The day...
The Associated Press

Red Sox sign reliever Chris Martin to $17.5M, 2-year deal

BOSTON (AP) — Right-handed reliever Chris Martin and the Boston Red Sox finalized a $17.5 million, two-year contract on Thursday. Martin gets a $4 million signing bonus, of which $1 million is payable this month, $1.5 million next June and $1.5 million in June 2024. He has salaries of $6 million next season and $7.5 million in 2024. The 36-year-old went 4-1 with two saves and a 3.05 ERA for the Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers last season. In his career, he is 9-16 with a 3.84 ERA in 269 relief appearances for six teams, winning the World Series with the Atlanta Braves in 2021. He joins Hall of Famer Dennis Eckersley as the only pitchers since 1900 who have had more than one season with at least 50 innings pitched and five walks or fewer.
