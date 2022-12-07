Read full article on original website
WMDT.com
Legislative Breakfast brings together Wicomico County Executive Julie Giordano, Eastern Shore Delegation and County, Municipal Leaders
SALISBURY, Md- County Executive Julie Giordano, and the Eastern Shore delegation, met with local leaders from the Wicomico County Council, Salisbury City, Mardela, Delmar, and Sharptown as part of a legislative breakfast ahead of the legislative session. That agenda includes upgrades to the Salisbury Airport, improvements for local schools, and...
Ocean City Today
State’s Attorney’s Office getting new staff for task force
The Worcester County Commissioners on Tuesday approved a grant for the State’s Attorney’s Office to work with Salisbury University to assist the county’s Vulnerable Adult Task Force. State’s Attorney Kristin Heiser said that the grant would provide a little more than $1 million in funding for the...
WBOC
Salisbury Business Adds Lights as Safety Measure for Patrons and Employees
SALISBURY, Md. - Market Street Inn owner Rob Mulford has installed new lights outside the restaurant to keep patrons and employees safe. "Things are different. It's happening in our backyard now," said Rob Mulford. "It's come to a small town, what's happening across America. Thing are different. It's happened in their backyard. At the end of it people are fearful. People are worried. People that were schedule to come here don't want to come here or downtown."
WMDT.com
Santa visits Choices Academy
WICOMICO CO., Md. – Students at Choices Academy in Wicomico County and the Birth to Five Playgroup had a visit from Santa and celebrated with some festive activities. Looks like the little ones enjoyed seeing Old St. Nick and hopefully get everything they asked for on their wishlist this year.
WMDT.com
Wicomico County School District Blueprint Administrator says the district needs flexibility from the state
SALISBURY, Md- As districts across Maryland begin drafting their plans to meet the Blueprint for Maryland’s Change guidelines for education reform, the Wicomico County Blueprint Coordinator says the district will need more time to implement all the mandated changes from the state Accountability and Integrity Board. The program is...
carolinecircle.com
Deborah E. “Debbie” Bowden ’22 Graduates from Leadership Maryland Caroline County Director of Economic Development & Tourism and Hartley, DE resident recognized at December 6 ceremony
Annapolis, Md. (December 6, 2022) – Leadership Maryland announced that Deborah E. “Debbie” Bowden ’22, Caroline County Director of Economic Development & Tourism, hascompleted the professional development program dedicated to building a better Maryland by harnessing the strength of its local business and community leaders. Leadership Maryland honored Bowden, a resident of Hartley, DE, and the entire Class of 2022 at its 29th annual graduation ceremony held December 6 at the Hilton Baltimore BWI Airport. As a graduate, Bowden is now a member of Leadership Maryland’s powerful alumni network, consisting of more than 1,300 esteemed leaders from all industries and regions of the state.
WBOC
County Run Liquor Sales Could be a Thing of the Past in Wicomico County
WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. -- At a meeting on Friday, December 9th, County Executive Julie Giordano proposed a transition to private liquor licenses. It would allow businesses to acquire liquor without going through the county-run dispensary. Giordano said the push for this change is really about leveling the playing field. "We’re...
WBOC
Two Deadly Shootings Has Cambridge Community Grieving
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - A grieving community wanting the violence to end. The violence across Cambridge spanned for three hours last night with police responding to at least two scenes. The first call came in around 7 p.m. to the area of Pleasant and Race streets. Responding officers found 24-year-old Taijay...
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: Maryland State Police Investigating Two Fatal Shootings In Dorchester County
Per the Maryland State Police: Maryland State Police are investigating two fatal shootings which occurred a few hours apart Thursday evening in Dorchester County. At about 7:15 p.m. last night, the Cambridge Police Department responded to the area of Pleasant Street and Race Street in Cambridge, Maryland for a gunshot victim. Officers located the victim, identified as Taijay Brian Daniels, 24, of Cambridge, Maryland, who had been shot multiple times. Daniels was pronounced deceased at the scene.
WBOC
New Wicomico County Program Aims to Remove Unused Chicken Houses
Clean Up Wicomico will give chicken house owners financial help to remove any unwanted buildings. Officials say the program could benefit the county in many ways.
delawarebusinessnow.com
Bank of Delmarva owner has new CEO, weighs options after merger falls through
Partners Bancorp announced that, as planned, John W. Breda has succeeded Lloyd B. Harrison, III as CEO. Partners operates a group of financial institutions that include the Bank of Delmarva, Seaford. In addition, the company announced that Harrison will serve as Senior Executive Vice President. In these roles, Breda and...
Ocean City Today
‘Sustainable Communities’ named
(Dec. 9, 2022) The State of Maryland has announced three new Sustainable Communities, and one of them is located on the lower Eastern Shore. The Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development announced last month that Pittsville in Wicomico County has been named one of Maryland’s newest Sustainable Communities.
Inside Nova
For sale: Private island on Maryland's Eastern Shore
There’s a private island for sale in Berlin, Maryland – and you don’t even need a boat to get there. Connected by its own bridge in the Eastern Shore’s Saint Martins by the Bay community, the 4-acre island features a 4,000-square-foot house and panoramic water views. The list price is $1.75 million. Take a look.
Ocean City Today
New site plan approved at former Ocean City Taylor House property
The site of the historic Talbot House on the corner of Baltimore and Talbot streets finally has a desirable replacement. At a meeting Tuesday, members of the Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously approved a site plan for two single-family condo buildings, each with six bedrooms, to be known as The Southern Belle I and II on the downtown corner lot.
WMDT.com
Confederate Controversy Continues in Georgetown: Holiday party planned at Marvel Museum
GEORGETOWN, Del. – The confederate controversy continues this week in Georgetown after it was learned that the town’s annual holiday party will be held at the Marvel Museum, the same location where the confederate flag flies. Georgetown Mayor Bill West is speaking out in frustration following the months...
Expanding offshore wind power would have ‘multitude of benefits’ for Md., report suggests
Advocates: Costs associated with expanding offshore wind production would be more than offset by the eventual savings and environmental and public health benefits The post Expanding offshore wind power would have ‘multitude of benefits’ for Md., report suggests appeared first on Maryland Matters.
WMDT.com
Santa’s drive-thru workshop a success
SALISBURY, Md. – Santa’s Drive-Thru Workshop was held in Downtown Salisbury Thursday evening. It was right outside our station on Main Street, and reporter Rob Flaks and nightside producer Stefan Funkhouser were there handing out candy and wishing everyone a Merry Christmas. We want to hear your good...
whatsupmag.com
CBF Calls on MDE to Deny Hurlock Spray Irrigation Permit
Hurlock, MD - Chesapeake Bay Foundation (CBF) scientists are concerned a groundwater discharge permit renewal that would enable the Town of Hurlock’s wastewater treatment plant to continue spraying 725,000 gallons of treated wastewater per day onto farm fields puts water quality and wildlife at risk. CBF calls on the...
WBOC
Single Suspect Arrested in Connection with Two Deadly Cambridge Shootings
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Maryland State Police say a single suspect has been arrested in connection with two deadly shootings that took place just hours apart in Cambridge on Thursday evening. Troopers say Tramelle Lamar Williams was arrested on Friday evening in connection with an armed robbery around 10 p.m. According...
WBOC
Neighbors Have Concerns Of Excessive Speeding In Caroline County
RIDGELY, Md. - Neighbors are complaining about how fast people are driving along Central Ave. in Caroline County. People say it's gotten so bad that speeding cars have almost hit their kids while getting onto the school bus. One neighbor said they've seen cars racing each other on both sides...
