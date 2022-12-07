Read full article on original website
WSAV-TV
Bulloch Co. assistant principal arrested following ‘inappropriate’ disciplining of child
An assistant principal at Mattie Lively Elementary School was arrested and is facing termination for inappropriately disciplining a child in mid-November. Bulloch Co. assistant principal arrested following …. An assistant principal at Mattie Lively Elementary School was arrested and is facing termination for inappropriately disciplining a child in mid-November. Hit-and-run...
WJCL
Authorities to compare fake school shooting calls in Georgia
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Hoax active shooter calls are increasingly becoming a problem for school districts and law enforcement across the country. A series of prank calls Nov. 30, 2022, across the state of Georgia shut down as many 20 schools, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The hoax prompted law enforcement to put Savannah High School on lockdown. Fearful parents waited for an update and to be reunited with their children.
wtoc.com
Bryan Co. community hosts Christmas parade
PEMBROKE, Ga. (WTOC) - The festivities also carried over into Pembroke Saturday. The north Bryan County community rang in the holidays with their own Christmas parade earlier this evening. The parade ran through the heart of the city along highway 280. Nearly 100 businesses and community partners also took part...
wtoc.com
City leaders hold news conference day after Chatham Co. leaves LOST negotiations
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Negotiations regarding Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) within Chatham County have come to a halt. The Chatham County delegation walked out of negotiations Wednesday after not being able to reach an agreement with the eight municipalities within the county. Savannah Mayor Van Johnson, as well as...
Georgia Southern prepares for commencement ceremonies
Georgia Southern is gearing up to celebrate as 2,100 graduates from 10 colleges will collect their diplomas this month. The university will hold two commencement ceremonies at its main locations, Savannah and Statesboro, on Dec. 10 and 13. Savannah ceremony – Dec. 10. A ceremony for undergraduate and graduate...
wtoc.com
Walthourville police officer hurt after car wreck
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Walthourville Police officer was released from the hospital Saturday morning after getting into a car accident Friday Night on West Oglethorpe highway in Walthourville. The accident happened around 9:30 p.m. when the officer was attempting to make a U-turn, and was hit by a Ford...
wtoc.com
Savannah-Chatham school board votes on 2023 policy priorities
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah-Chatham County Board of Education has several issues they want addressed by state lawmakers in next year’s legislative session. The board voted to adopt those legislative priorities during its monthly meeting on Wednesday. Board members say they want legislators to look at early childhood...
wabe.org
Glynn County got its first Black police chief last year. Why did he just resign?
In June 2021 Glynn County Police Chief Jacques Battiste took over a department racked with controversy and plagued by a yawning gap of trust with the community it was sworn to serve. Eighteen months later, the county’s first-ever Black police chief has resigned, telling The Current he was tired of...
wtoc.com
Mary’s Place annual Reindeer Run held Saturday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Runners from the area braved the cold and rain today to support a good cause. Mary’s Place, formerly known as the Rape Crisis Center, held their annual Reindeer Run Saturday. The organization has reach all across the Coastal Empire working with victims of sexual violence,...
wtoc.com
Savannah’s city council went around the Hostess City caroling for Christmas
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Caroling with city council! Some of your aldermen and women were all around Savannah Friday night getting in the Christmas spirit. This is their second year caroling in the community. They took off from Johnson Square with Santa in the driver’s seat and picked up some...
wtoc.com
Rescue Me Friday: Hewey
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Sometimes people rescue animals from the Humane Society for Greater Savannah, sometimes the Humane Society is the one coming to the rescue. They did that with Hewey, who is getting a second chance to be someone’s pet because he was transferred to the Humane Society as a medical emergency after being hit by a car.
Calling local artists: Design Savannah’s St. Patrick’s Day to-go cup
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Downtown Business Association (SDBA) is looking for local artists to help celebrate the city’s biggest holiday. The association is inviting artists to submit their design proposals for a St. Patrick’s Day-themed Savannah to-go cup by Saturday, Dec. 31. The chosen artist will receive a cash prize of $1,000 with […]
wtoc.com
Savannah State University facing possible program cuts for majors like Africana Studies
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah State University leaders are being faced with possibly cutting programs like English, History and Africana Studies. Former Savannah Mayor Otis Johnson who used to attend and teach at Savannah State tells WTOC the school is facing declining enrollment and an $11 million deficit. “Savannah State...
wtoc.com
Chatham EMS start their annual Santa detail
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham Emergency Services are fiving Santa Claus a ride through town. Throughout the month of December they will be riding through each of their districts on the weekends. Crews will be throwing out candy and giving kids a chance to take pictures with Santa. This week...
WJCL
Georgia State Patrol: Walthourville police officer involved in crash
WALTHOURVILLE, Ga. — A Walthourville police officer is recovering after she was involved in a wreck on Friday night. It happened at around 9:30 p.m. on West Oglethorpe Highway in Walthourville. According to Georgia State Patrol, the officer was traveling westbound on the roadway when she spotted a car...
wtoc.com
1 person rescued after watercraft overturns
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham Fire rescued one person from an overturned watercraft in the Ogeechee River at Hwy. 17 Saturday. No injuries were reported.
wtoc.com
New police headquarters opened in Claxton
CLAXTON, Ga. (WTOC) - Police and staff in Claxton have a new home. The city officially dedicated their new 9,000 square foot police station on Thursday. Claxton’s new police station not only offers space and function and safety to officers and staff, but also the people who come here needing their help.
allongeorgia.com
12/08/2022 Booking Report for Bulloch County
These records are matters of public information provided by the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office. Booking reports are details of arrests only. All persons below are considered to be innocent unless proven otherwise in a court of law.
wtoc.com
Neighboring schools, community comes together to help Pinewood coach battling cancer
EVANS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A long-time private school coach in South Georgia has plenty of people on his team as he hopes to beat some health challenges. Stroll the halls of Pinewood Christian today and you’ll see a whole lot of blue, for a school whose colors are green and orange.
Portal community mourning the death of teenager from ATV accident
The Portal community is mourning the loss of a 15 year old Portal High School student who died from injuries sustained in an ATV accident Wednesday evening. A second 12 year old Portal student is being treated at Memorial Medical Center in Savannah. Bulloch County 911 dispatched Bulloch County Sheriff’s...
