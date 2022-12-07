ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

WSAV-TV

Bulloch Co. assistant principal arrested following ‘inappropriate’ disciplining of child

An assistant principal at Mattie Lively Elementary School was arrested and is facing termination for inappropriately disciplining a child in mid-November. Bulloch Co. assistant principal arrested following …. An assistant principal at Mattie Lively Elementary School was arrested and is facing termination for inappropriately disciplining a child in mid-November. Hit-and-run...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Authorities to compare fake school shooting calls in Georgia

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Hoax active shooter calls are increasingly becoming a problem for school districts and law enforcement across the country. A series of prank calls Nov. 30, 2022, across the state of Georgia shut down as many 20 schools, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The hoax prompted law enforcement to put Savannah High School on lockdown. Fearful parents waited for an update and to be reunited with their children.
GLYNN COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Bryan Co. community hosts Christmas parade

PEMBROKE, Ga. (WTOC) - The festivities also carried over into Pembroke Saturday. The north Bryan County community rang in the holidays with their own Christmas parade earlier this evening. The parade ran through the heart of the city along highway 280. Nearly 100 businesses and community partners also took part...
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
Grice Connect

Georgia Southern prepares for commencement ceremonies

Georgia Southern is gearing up to celebrate as 2,100 graduates from 10 colleges will collect their diplomas this month. The university will hold two commencement ceremonies at its main locations, Savannah and Statesboro, on Dec. 10 and 13. Savannah ceremony – Dec. 10. A ceremony for undergraduate and graduate...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Walthourville police officer hurt after car wreck

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Walthourville Police officer was released from the hospital Saturday morning after getting into a car accident Friday Night on West Oglethorpe highway in Walthourville. The accident happened around 9:30 p.m. when the officer was attempting to make a U-turn, and was hit by a Ford...
WALTHOURVILLE, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah-Chatham school board votes on 2023 policy priorities

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah-Chatham County Board of Education has several issues they want addressed by state lawmakers in next year’s legislative session. The board voted to adopt those legislative priorities during its monthly meeting on Wednesday. Board members say they want legislators to look at early childhood...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Mary’s Place annual Reindeer Run held Saturday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Runners from the area braved the cold and rain today to support a good cause. Mary’s Place, formerly known as the Rape Crisis Center, held their annual Reindeer Run Saturday. The organization has reach all across the Coastal Empire working with victims of sexual violence,...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Rescue Me Friday: Hewey

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Sometimes people rescue animals from the Humane Society for Greater Savannah, sometimes the Humane Society is the one coming to the rescue. They did that with Hewey, who is getting a second chance to be someone’s pet because he was transferred to the Humane Society as a medical emergency after being hit by a car.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Calling local artists: Design Savannah’s St. Patrick’s Day to-go cup

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Downtown Business Association (SDBA) is looking for local artists to help celebrate the city’s biggest holiday. The association is inviting artists to submit their design proposals for a St. Patrick’s Day-themed Savannah to-go cup by Saturday, Dec. 31. The chosen artist will receive a cash prize of $1,000 with […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Chatham EMS start their annual Santa detail

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham Emergency Services are fiving Santa Claus a ride through town. Throughout the month of December they will be riding through each of their districts on the weekends. Crews will be throwing out candy and giving kids a chance to take pictures with Santa. This week...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

New police headquarters opened in Claxton

CLAXTON, Ga. (WTOC) - Police and staff in Claxton have a new home. The city officially dedicated their new 9,000 square foot police station on Thursday. Claxton’s new police station not only offers space and function and safety to officers and staff, but also the people who come here needing their help.
CLAXTON, GA
allongeorgia.com

12/08/2022 Booking Report for Bulloch County

These records are matters of public information provided by the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office. Booking reports are details of arrests only. All persons below are considered to be innocent unless proven otherwise in a court of law.

