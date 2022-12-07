MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – If all goes as planned, WVU Medicine and Owens & Minor (NYSE: OMI) will employ about 100 in a 350,000-square foot distribution center in WestRidge valued at $50 million by February of 2024. WVU Medicine Chief Supply Chain Officer Paul Gallagher said crews will excavate the site through the winter months and work on the building should begin in the spring of 2023.

