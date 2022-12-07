Read full article on original website
W.Va. lawmakers look to incentivize jury duty
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It was perhaps the biggest trial in years for Kanawha County -- a police officer killed, the alleged gunman charged with murder. Both sides were prepared for trial March 28, 2022, and then everything stopped. “This trial can not go forward today as a jury trial...
Vacant District 9 Huntington City Council seat filled
HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The vacant District 9 seat on the Huntington City Council has been filled as announced Saturday by the City of Huntington. The District 9 seat, which has remained vacant for roughly three weeks, will be filled by Ally Layman per Saturday’s announcement. Layman, Director...
W.Va. Commerce secretary: Jackson development to proceed, despite county funding denial
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia Commerce Secretary Mitch Carmichael said Thursday the Jackson County Commission’s decision to deny a share of funding for a water-sewer project needed for a manufacturing company will not stop the project. In September, officials announced that BHE Renewables, a Berkshire Hathaway Energy...
Governor Justice, Mayor Williams announce next phase of city project
“HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – “After a multi-year planning process, Gov. Jim Justice and Mayor Steve Williams announced this morning that the construction contract for the first two phases of the Hal Greer Boulevard Corridor Management Project has been awarded to Triton Construction, Inc., and that road work will begin in March.
Work on Owens & Minor medical distribution center underway in Mon County
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – If all goes as planned, WVU Medicine and Owens & Minor (NYSE: OMI) will employ about 100 in a 350,000-square foot distribution center in WestRidge valued at $50 million by February of 2024. WVU Medicine Chief Supply Chain Officer Paul Gallagher said crews will excavate the site through the winter months and work on the building should begin in the spring of 2023.
WVU finals week is here, commencement preparations underway
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Students on the Morgantown WVU campus are navigating finals week Dec. 12 through Dec. 16. WVU Dean of Students Dr. Corey Farris said the last day of classes was Thursday allowing students to begin exam preparation Friday and continue through the weekend. “We cheer them on...
The Forest Service is hiring in West Virginia
If you've ever wanted to work in the Monongahela National Forest, this might be your chance. The U.S. Forest Service is hiring.
The french immigrant who helped create West Virginia
West Virginia carries a history filled with distinguished figures who brought their own talents into making the mountain state what it is today. However, few were as integral and iconic as the Doddridge County artist and legislator, Joseph Hubert Diss Debar.
Fairmont State continues excellence in financial position, approves new degree program
FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The results from the 2022 audit at Fairmont State University by Suttle and Stalnaker shows the institution concluded the fiscal year in strong financial standing for the fifth consecutive year. Fairmont State achieved the highest status possible and the data was accurately presented with no uncorrected...
Treasurer Moore Announces Final $20,000 Winner In SMART529 20th Anniversary Scholarship Sweepstakes
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – State Treasurer Riley Moore on Wednesday presented a 2-year-old Huntington child and his family a $20,000 SMART529 scholarship – the third and final winner in the program’s 20th Anniversary scholarship sweepstakes. Owen Dennis, son of Rachel and David Dennis of Huntington, was presented...
Five people in northern West Virginia are facing federal COVID fraud charges
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — A federal grand jury has indicted five West Virginians, four of whom are from the northern panhandle. The suspects allegedly fleeced the government out of CARES Act funds. One of them, 27-year-old Dalton Haas of Wheeling, is charged with wire fraud and making false statements.
What did people search for the most in West Virginia in 2022?
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — 2022 is almost over and Google’s “Local Year in Search 2022” has been released. It shows what people all over the United States have searched for. Google says the Charleston, West Virginia, area includes most of the WOWK 13 News viewing area: Portsmouth, Ohio; Ashland, Kentucky; and Huntington, West Virginia. The […]
Sobriety checkpoint on Friday in South Charleston, West Virginia
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The South Charleston Police Department will do a high-visibility sobriety checkpoint on Friday, Dec. 9. The checkpoint will be from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. on MacCorkle Avenue SW in South Charleston, West Virginia. Police did not say which part of the road the checkpoint will be on. The checkpoint […]
Thousands in Marion County without phone service
MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - About 1,800 homes are without phone service in Marion County due to a Frontier outage. According to the Marion County Homeland Security and Emergency Management, the majority of those without phone service are in the Worthington area. Officials said those without service might need to...
Hal Greer Boulevard in Huntington, West Virginia, going through renovations
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Governor Jim Justice (R-WV) announced that Hal Greer Boulevard between 3rd Avenue to Washington Avenue in Huntington, West Virginia, will be going through major renovations. The project will cost more than $13 million to complete. The city of Huntington will contribute 20% of that while the rest will be from a […]
Crash with entrapment in Kanawha County, West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says a single-vehicle crash with entrapment happened on Green Valley Drive in the Jefferson-St. Albans area. According to dispatchers, the car crashed in the 1200 block of Green Valley Drive and went over a nearby hillside by 20 feet. Dispatchers confirmed there is at least one person trapped […]
Morgantown man accused in $500,000 check fraud scheme
WHEELING, W. Va. – A Morgantown man has been indicted following an investigation into the theft nearly a half a million dollars in a check forgery scheme that victimized a a relative. Jaynesh Umesh Patel, 40, faces bank fraud and aggravated identity theft charges, according to United States Attorney...
Another inmate death under investigation at Southern Regional Jail
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Another inmate death was reported at Southern Regional Jail on Friday. According to Steve New, an attorney for her family, Kimberly Gilley of Mercer County died in early December after being booked at Southern Regional Jail on a probation violation. A spokesperson for the Department of...
Power outage planned in Morgantown next week
There will be a planned power outage in a Morgantown neighborhood next week, the Monongalia County Emergency Management Agency announced on Friday.
Wave of West Virginia schools ‘swatted’—here’s what that means
Morgantown High School, along with Robert C. Byrd High School, Fairmont Senior and multiple high schools elsewhere in West Virginia, received hoax calls reporting active shooters on Wednesday morning.
