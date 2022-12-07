ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monongalia County, WV

WSAZ

W.Va. lawmakers look to incentivize jury duty

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It was perhaps the biggest trial in years for Kanawha County -- a police officer killed, the alleged gunman charged with murder. Both sides were prepared for trial March 28, 2022, and then everything stopped. “This trial can not go forward today as a jury trial...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Vacant District 9 Huntington City Council seat filled

HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The vacant District 9 seat on the Huntington City Council has been filled as announced Saturday by the City of Huntington. The District 9 seat, which has remained vacant for roughly three weeks, will be filled by Ally Layman per Saturday’s announcement. Layman, Director...
HUNTINGTON, WV
wajr.com

Work on Owens & Minor medical distribution center underway in Mon County

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – If all goes as planned, WVU Medicine and Owens & Minor (NYSE: OMI) will employ about 100 in a 350,000-square foot distribution center in WestRidge valued at $50 million by February of 2024. WVU Medicine Chief Supply Chain Officer Paul Gallagher said crews will excavate the site through the winter months and work on the building should begin in the spring of 2023.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wajr.com

WVU finals week is here, commencement preparations underway

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Students on the Morgantown WVU campus are navigating finals week Dec. 12 through Dec. 16. WVU Dean of Students Dr. Corey Farris said the last day of classes was Thursday allowing students to begin exam preparation Friday and continue through the weekend. “We cheer them on...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WOWK 13 News

What did people search for the most in West Virginia in 2022?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — 2022 is almost over and Google’s “Local Year in Search 2022” has been released. It shows what people all over the United States have searched for. Google says the Charleston, West Virginia, area includes most of the WOWK 13 News viewing area: Portsmouth, Ohio; Ashland, Kentucky; and Huntington, West Virginia. The […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WDTV

Thousands in Marion County without phone service

MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - About 1,800 homes are without phone service in Marion County due to a Frontier outage. According to the Marion County Homeland Security and Emergency Management, the majority of those without phone service are in the Worthington area. Officials said those without service might need to...
MARION COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Crash with entrapment in Kanawha County, West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says a single-vehicle crash with entrapment happened on Green Valley Drive in the Jefferson-St. Albans area. According to dispatchers, the car crashed in the 1200 block of Green Valley Drive and went over a nearby hillside by 20 feet. Dispatchers confirmed there is at least one person trapped […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Morgantown man accused in $500,000 check fraud scheme

WHEELING, W. Va. – A Morgantown man has been indicted following an investigation into the theft nearly a half a million dollars in a check forgery scheme that victimized a a relative. Jaynesh Umesh Patel, 40, faces bank fraud and aggravated identity theft charges, according to United States Attorney...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Another inmate death under investigation at Southern Regional Jail

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Another inmate death was reported at Southern Regional Jail on Friday. According to Steve New, an attorney for her family, Kimberly Gilley of Mercer County died in early December after being booked at Southern Regional Jail on a probation violation. A spokesperson for the Department of...
MERCER COUNTY, WV

