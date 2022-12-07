ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanover Township, PA

Lisa’s Kitchen: Life skills learning center named for longtime employee

By Mark Hiller
WBRE
WBRE
 3 days ago

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local high school annex is being converted for a new purpose. It will help dozens of students with intellectual disabilities learn to become independent.

The annex also has a new name which serves as a tribute to a valued district employee.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qq5vI_0jayOra300
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10Ac3u_0jayOra300

“We’re going to learn so many skills that are going to be beneficial through our entire life,” said Nathan Barrett, superintendent of the Hanover Area School District.

DRBC proposes fracking ban; public meetings slated

These Hanover Area High School life skills students will learn those skills at the district’s new independent living program center.

The building will soon feature furnishings that typically fill a regular home, it will help students like Erodith Mejia Jaime hone their domestic skills.

“I’m just excited to work here,” stated Jaime.

“They’re going to be able to set the table. They’re going to be able to make a bed, arrange their furniture, be able to clean. The basic skills of cleaning. Washing dishes. And there’s laundry in there,” explained Barrett.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QwzEu_0jayOra300

“And they get so much more out of it when they actually get to do the activities so now with this building we’ll have the opportunity to do those things more often,” added life skills teacher Kim Franks.

The only lingering question was what to call the center. That was settled Tuesday night at the school board meeting.

“We couldn’t see anybody else this being named after,” stated Barrett.

It’s now called Lisa’s Kitchen.

“It was a total surprise. I can’t explain to you what it means to me,” said honoree Lisa Kitchen.

Lisa Kitchen is her real name and Barrett says she works really hard as his administrative assistant. But after three decades as a diligent district employee, her working days will be done by the end of the year.

While her career may be coming to a close, her legacy will continue long after her retirement thanks to this honor.

“It feels surreal to me. It really does. It still has not sunk in,” described Kitchen.

As she grasps for just the right words to sum up such an honor, Kitchen makes one thing crystal clear.

“I just want to say thank you to everybody at Hanover Area. It’s been a pleasure to work here and I’m truly going to miss it,” said Kitchen.

Lisa’s kitchen should be fully furnished and ready for students in January.

Kitchen says she hopes to spend time with the life skills students and help them learn to cook and clean.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Times Leader

Geisinger Medical Centers certified as Comprehensive Heart Attack Centers

DANVILLE – Representatives from The Joint Commission and American Heart Association recently met Geisinger Heart and Vascular Institute leaders in Danville to award Geisinger Medical Center, Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center and Geisinger Community Medical Center for achieving Comprehensive Heart Attack Center certification. The medical centers were the first...
DANVILLE, PA
wvia.org

University housing program removes barrier for single mothers

Katherine Pohlidal, director of the Ruth Matthews Bourger Women With Children Program at Misericordia University, sits in the cozy living room of the newest house available to women with young children who want to continue their education. “This is Anne’s House. It’s one of four homes that we have here...
DALLAS, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Local nonprofits create new programs with PPL grant funds

Several local nonprofit organizations are expanding opportunities for the community thanks to grant funding through the PPL Foundation. American Rescue Workers in Williamsport received a grant of $50,000 to support the installation of a kitchen in the men’s shelter to provide a space that helps life-skills development. Children's Museum in Bloomsburg received $27,500 for a STEM ambassador program and conference focused on increasing girls’ interest and participation in science, technology,...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Lehigh Valley flight takes off again for families battling pediatric cancer (PHOTOS)

Holiday spirit soared once again Saturday, as Lehigh Valley International Airport hosted the return of its “North Pole Express” for families with children battling cancer. The Lehigh-Northampton Airport Authority’s airport in Hanover Township, Lehigh County, joined United/Air Wisconsin in presenting the charity flight for 14 families with the nonprofit Pediatric Cancer Foundation of the Lehigh Valley Inc.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Veterans service van visits Wilkes-Barre YMCA

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — In an effort to shine a light on veterans, a mobile service van visited the Wyoming Valley. The greater Wyoming valley YMCA hosted the Veteran Affairs Administration Mobile Assistance Center outside their Northampton Street location. The Veteran’s Affairs mobile center focuses on outreach. The YCMA and the Mobile Assistance Center […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WBRE

‘Rae of Sunshine’ memorial held in support of family

WEST PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County school community came together to honor a young girl who passed away last weekend. 10-year-old Raeann Merlino of West Pittston passed away on Sunday after her family says she battled a combination of RSV and the flu. People from across the Wyoming Valley came all wearing […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Bread Basket of NEPA uses DoorDash to distribute food to those in need

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — According to the non-profit Feeding America, 34 million people are food insecure. A local organization has been trying to solve that problem in Northeastern Pennsylvania for decades. Now it’s getting help to extend its reach. The rustling of bags being filled with food is a familiar sound at Bread Basket of […]
SCRANTON, PA
getnews.info

Location Convenient Storage Solution in Scranton

Storage is handy in keeping away things that aren’t necessary for the house without having to dispose of them since they are still helpful. The storage enables one to store the valuables such as furniture and access them whenever they require them for specific purposes. Among the things one should consider when choosing storage include the location and security so as not to get worried about their valuables getting lost.
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Scranton holiday gift distribution for kids

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Thanks to an outreach program more than 750 families in Lackawanna County will have toys for their kids to unwrap on Christmas. The Christmas Gifts for Kids Program kicked off Wednesday morning at the LCBC church in Dickson City. Pre-registered families got the chance to select toys to bring home […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

‘Darts for Tots’ helps make the holidays a little brighter

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A private club in Scranton is in the giving spirit to help make the holiday season brighter for local children. Scranton Liederkranz hosted a “Darts for Tots” event Saturday afternoon. It cost $10 to get in, and $15 to play in the darts tournament. The proceeds will go to Toys […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

‘Autism Awareness NEPA’ hosts inaugural gala

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County non-profit hosted its inaugural gala with a masquerade twist Thursday to raise awareness and support for individuals with autism. Thursday night’s gala was a special milestone for the Autism Awareness NEPA organization. Dozens of people danced the night away in Downtown Wilkes-Barre in support of its mission. […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
thevalleyledger.com

Inclement Weather reschedules the North Whitehall Township Tree Lighting Ceremony!

The Greater Northern Lehigh Chamber, proud partner of the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce, is gearing up for a memorable 2022 holiday season!. The Greater Northern Lehigh Chamber, proud partner of the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce, is proud to present the 2nd Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony in North Whitehall Township on December 13, 2022 from 5-7 PM. The rain date was announced on December 9th when snow and rain predictions present the potential for dangerous conditions for the region on Sunday evening.
NORTH WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, PA
thebvnewspaper.com

University president involved in lawsuit

BY CASSIDEY KAVATHAS, EDITOR-IN-CHIEF, and HADLEY THOMPSON, NEWS EDITOR. Jeff Gingerich, president of St. Bonaventure University, has been named a defendant in a civil lawsuit regarding alleged wrongful termination of an employee at The University of Scranton. As provost at Scranton, Gingerich participated in the termination of Benjamin Bishop, a...
SAINT BONAVENTURE, NY
WBRE

Remembering WYOU’s Derry Bird

The family of Derry Bird confirms the journalist who was seen throughout northeastern and central Pennsylvania for nearly three decades passed away on Friday. A look back now on Derry’s days with WYOU. Derry Bird was seen on TV for 29 years throughout northeastern and central Pennsylvania. He did it all as a reporter, a […]
CLARKS SUMMIT, PA
WBRE

Pocono Organics previews their Winter Wonderland event

LONG POND, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A health and wellness organization in the Poconos is bringing some holiday cheer this weekend all part of its Winter Wonderland event. Friday morning, officials from Pocono Organics showed Eyewitness News a preview of the fun and how they’re tying farming education into the mix. Holiday cheer is the […]
LONG POND, PA
WBRE

Community mourns loss of fallen firefighters

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The investigation into a fire that led to the deaths of two firefighters in Schuylkill County is moving forward Friday night at the same time a community is mourning the tragic loss. The fire happened in West Penn Township, Wednesday afternoon. The loss of the two firefighters has really touched the […]
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Central Columbia High School graduate works on Mars

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Pa. — Not everyone can say they spend their workday on Mars, but that's the reality for Roberta Beal. Beal graduated from Central Columbia High School near Bloomsburg in 2000 and now works for the Los Alamos National Laboratory in New Mexico. She is currently with NASA, where she works on laser instruments on Mars.
BLOOMSBURG, PA
WBRE

WBRE

34K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy