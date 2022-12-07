Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman followed into Brooklyn apartment building and strangled: NYPD
CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A man followed a woman into an apartment building in Brooklyn and strangled her from behind Tuesday night, police said. The random attack happened near Washington Avenue and Montgomery Street in Crown Heights around 11:30 p.m., according to the NYPD. The 26-year-old victim entered her apartment building and was strangled […]
Bronx deli robbed at gunpoint
NEW YORK, NY – Detectives with the New York City Police Department are searching for three suspects who robbed a Bronx deli at gunpoint Wednesday morning. According to police, the three suspects entered the deli at 1278 Morrison Avenue in the Bronx. Detectives with the 43rd Precinct said the suspects pulled a gun and assaulted two workers inside the business before stealing cash and property. The suspects fled the scene. No arrests have been made. The employees suffered minor injuries during the assault. The post Bronx deli robbed at gunpoint appeared first on Shore News Network.
Thief breaks in and steals from summer camp facility in Brooklyn: NYPD
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — An unknown thief broke into a summer camp in Brooklyn and stole $500, a book bag, and sunglasses on Sunday, police said. The suspect threw a rock into the glass front door around 3:40 a.m. at the Kings Bay Y facility located on Nostrand Ave, authorities said. Once inside, he stole $500 cash, a book bag, and sunglasses then fled the facility, police said.
3 hospitalized in separate Brooklyn shootings overnight
Three men were injured early Saturday morning in separate shootings across Brooklyn, according to police. A 53-year-old man was hit in the right leg on Broadway near Myrtle Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant around 1:15 a.m., officials said.
NYC food delivery driver beaten, robbed in broad daylight
NEW YORK, NY – A food delivery driver was attacked and robbed this week in the Bronx. On Friday, police released a video of the suspects captured on a nearby video surveillance system. According to police, the two suspects approached the 50-year-old male food delivery worker and assaulted him without provocation. The man was punched in the head. When he fell to the ground, police said the attackers began kicking him before robbing him of his possessions. The two men fled. At this time no arrests have been made and police are searching for two suspects, asking the public to The post NYC food delivery driver beaten, robbed in broad daylight appeared first on Shore News Network.
Philadelphia police said this man even stole a child’s piggy bank during home burglary
PHILADELPHIA, PA – A child’s piggy bank was just one of many items stolen from a Philadelphia home last week. Police are now asking the public to help identify a commercial burglary suspect who robbed a homeowner of their valuables. The Philadelphia Police Department reported that on December 4, at 2:30pm, an unknown person forced their way into the rear door of a residential property on the 31xx block of Montgomery Ave. While inside the suspect took a TV, safe, jewelry, phone, piggy bank and clothing. The suspect was operating a dark color Ford Fusion with damage to the rear The post Philadelphia police said this man even stole a child’s piggy bank during home burglary appeared first on Shore News Network.
Mom turns in teen son after Brooklyn subway strangulation, police say
A mother turned in her 16-year-old son who's accused of strangling a woman at a subway station in Brooklyn, police said.
Police: Brooklyn man busted with loaded 9mm handgun and folding knife in Secaucus
A Brooklyn man was busted with a loaded 9 millimeter handgun and a folding knife in Secaucus early this morning after a resident reported an unknown man in her backyard. Ronald Brown, 35, of Brooklyn, New York, was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a defaced firearm, possession of a high-capacity magazine, certain persons not to possess a firearm, two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of a knife for an unlawful purpose, possession of drug paraphernalia, contempt of court, and trespassing, said Police Chief Dennis Miller.
Brooklyn man, 22, arrested for murdering 3 Queens women found near JFK Airport
A 22-year-old Brooklyn man was arrested on Friday and charged with the murder of three Queens women, according to police. Jabari Burrell was arrested in Virginia and extradited to New York.
Sundance Oliver planned to shoot up NYPD precinct before surrender: prosecutors
The man who killed two people and injured a senior in a wheelchair in a 24-hour crime spree across New York City this week had planned to shoot up a NYPD precinct before his girlfriend urged him not to, and he eventually surrendered.
Teen girl grazed by bullet in Brooklyn shooting: NYPD
EAST WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A 16-year-old girl was wounded when a bullet grazed her in Brooklyn Thursday, police said. The shooting happened at White Street and Moore Street in East Williamsburg, according to the NYPD. The teen was taken to a hospital by private vehicle, police said. She’s the only victim that police are […]
Chinese food deliveryman attacked in the Bronx, $300 and food stolen
THE BRONX (PIX11) — A Chinese food deliveryman was attacked and robbed while working Tuesday afternoon in the Bronx, police said. The unidentified victim, 50, showed up to deliver food at an address on East Clarke Place when a man walked up to him and hit him in the head, knocking him to the ground, […]
2 Bronx Men Found with Loaded Ghost Gun with Laser Sight Following New Rochelle Traffic Stop
NEW ROCHELLE, NY (December 8, 2022) — Two men from the Bronx are facing weapons charges after a ghost gun with a laser sight was found in their Mercedes. Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd degree, a C Felony. Unlawful Possession of a Large Capacity Feeding Device, an A...
Shoplifting suspect, guard fall into elevator shaft during fight at N.Y. Target
NEW YORK — A store security guard and a teenage shoplifter were hospitalized with life-threatening injuries Thursday when the pair fell down an elevator shaft of a Target in the Bronx following a violent fight, police and New York City Fire Department officials said. First responders were called to...
Group attacks Bronx deli workers, steals $4,000
SOUNDVIEW, the Bronx (PIX11) — A group of robbers attacked deli workers in the Bronx just after midnight on Wednesday, police said. After entering the Morrison Avenue deli near East 172nd Street, one of the robbers pulled out a gun, officials said. The group beat two men working at the store. They took $4,000 and […]
NYPD officers rescue man who fell onto tracks inside Brooklyn subway station
NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department said two of its officers acted quickly on Friday after they observed a man fall onto the tracks at a Brooklyn subway station. Police body camera footage shows the officers rushing to the man and pulling him from the tracks before a train could enter the station. The incident happened at an unidentified Brooklyn station. Police did not say which station the incident happened at. They both sprinted to the man and grabbed his arms to pull him safely back onto the platform. The man appeared to be uninjured. The post NYPD officers rescue man who fell onto tracks inside Brooklyn subway station appeared first on Shore News Network.
4 suspects in custody after speeding car drives on sidewalk, causes crash in the Bronx
Friday night turned into mayhem in the Bronx where a speeding vehicle drove on a sidewalk and crashed into other cars.
‘Are we in Beirut?’ Philly gas station hires guards with AR-15s
As crime continues to plague Philadelphia, a local gas station owner has taken safety measures into his own hands. After getting robbed multiple times, the man has enlisted the help of heavily-armed guards to patrol the station. SIMILAR STORIES: Pa. House impeaches Philly prosecutor over city’s rising crime. 6...
After the Fire: Bronx Residents Return to Building that Burned
On the freezing Sunday morning of Jan. 9, 2022, fire swept through the third floor of Twin Parks North West, a 19-story public housing complex in the Fordham Heights neighborhood of the Central Bronx. Panicked screams pierced the air as residents tried to escape through the thick black smoke that eventually filled the building. Accounts of that day from survivors described how some jumped over bodies, while others waited for fire rescue teams, who carried them to safety.
Police arrest 3 teens linked to fatal stabbing of Brooklyn man
The NYPD has arrested three people in connection to a Queens stabbing that left one man dead and another recovering at a hospital.
