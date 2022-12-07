ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Woman followed into Brooklyn apartment building and strangled: NYPD

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A man followed a woman into an apartment building in Brooklyn and strangled her from behind Tuesday night, police said. The random attack happened near Washington Avenue and Montgomery Street in Crown Heights around 11:30 p.m., according to the NYPD. The 26-year-old victim entered her apartment building and was strangled […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Shore News Network

Bronx deli robbed at gunpoint

NEW YORK, NY – Detectives with the New York City Police Department are searching for three suspects who robbed a Bronx deli at gunpoint Wednesday morning. According to police, the three suspects entered the deli at 1278 Morrison Avenue in the Bronx. Detectives with the 43rd Precinct said the suspects pulled a gun and assaulted two workers inside the business before stealing cash and property. The suspects fled the scene. No arrests have been made. The employees suffered minor injuries during the assault. The post Bronx deli robbed at gunpoint appeared first on Shore News Network.
BRONX, NY
pix11.com

Thief breaks in and steals from summer camp facility in Brooklyn: NYPD

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — An unknown thief broke into a summer camp in Brooklyn and stole $500, a book bag, and sunglasses on Sunday, police said. The suspect threw a rock into the glass front door around 3:40 a.m. at the Kings Bay Y facility located on Nostrand Ave, authorities said. Once inside, he stole $500 cash, a book bag, and sunglasses then fled the facility, police said.
BROOKLYN, NY
Shore News Network

NYC food delivery driver beaten, robbed in broad daylight

NEW YORK, NY – A food delivery driver was attacked and robbed this week in the Bronx. On Friday, police released a video of the suspects captured on a nearby video surveillance system. According to police, the two suspects approached the 50-year-old male food delivery worker and assaulted him without provocation. The man was punched in the head. When he fell to the ground, police said the attackers began kicking him before robbing him of his possessions. The two men fled. At this time no arrests have been made and police are searching for two suspects, asking the public to The post NYC food delivery driver beaten, robbed in broad daylight appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

Philadelphia police said this man even stole a child’s piggy bank during home burglary

PHILADELPHIA, PA – A child’s piggy bank was just one of many items stolen from a Philadelphia home last week. Police are now asking the public to help identify a commercial burglary suspect who robbed a homeowner of their valuables. The Philadelphia Police Department reported that on December 4, at 2:30pm, an unknown person forced their way into the rear door of a residential property on the 31xx block of Montgomery Ave. While inside the suspect took a TV, safe, jewelry, phone, piggy bank and clothing. The suspect was operating a dark color Ford Fusion with damage to the rear The post Philadelphia police said this man even stole a child’s piggy bank during home burglary appeared first on Shore News Network.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
hudsoncountyview.com

Police: Brooklyn man busted with loaded 9mm handgun and folding knife in Secaucus

A Brooklyn man was busted with a loaded 9 millimeter handgun and a folding knife in Secaucus early this morning after a resident reported an unknown man in her backyard. Ronald Brown, 35, of Brooklyn, New York, was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a defaced firearm, possession of a high-capacity magazine, certain persons not to possess a firearm, two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of a knife for an unlawful purpose, possession of drug paraphernalia, contempt of court, and trespassing, said Police Chief Dennis Miller.
SECAUCUS, NJ
PIX11

Teen girl grazed by bullet in Brooklyn shooting: NYPD

EAST WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A 16-year-old girl was wounded when a bullet grazed her in Brooklyn Thursday, police said. The shooting happened at White Street and Moore Street in East Williamsburg, according to the NYPD. The teen was taken to a hospital by private vehicle, police said. She’s the only victim that police are […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Chinese food deliveryman attacked in the Bronx, $300 and food stolen

THE BRONX (PIX11) — A Chinese food deliveryman was attacked and robbed while working Tuesday afternoon in the Bronx, police said. The unidentified victim, 50, showed up to deliver food at an address on East Clarke Place when a man walked up to him and hit him in the head, knocking him to the ground, […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Group attacks Bronx deli workers, steals $4,000

SOUNDVIEW, the Bronx (PIX11) — A group of robbers attacked deli workers in the Bronx just after midnight on Wednesday, police said. After entering the Morrison Avenue deli near East 172nd Street, one of the robbers pulled out a gun, officials said. The group beat two men working at the store. They took $4,000 and […]
BRONX, NY
Shore News Network

NYPD officers rescue man who fell onto tracks inside Brooklyn subway station

NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department said two of its officers acted quickly on Friday after they observed a man fall onto the tracks at a Brooklyn subway station. Police body camera footage shows the officers rushing to the man and pulling him from the tracks before a train could enter the station. The incident happened at an unidentified Brooklyn station. Police did not say which station the incident happened at. They both sprinted to the man and grabbed his arms to pull him safely back onto the platform. The man appeared to be uninjured. The post NYPD officers rescue man who fell onto tracks inside Brooklyn subway station appeared first on Shore News Network.
BROOKLYN, NY
shelterforce.org

After the Fire: Bronx Residents Return to Building that Burned

On the freezing Sunday morning of Jan. 9, 2022, fire swept through the third floor of Twin Parks North West, a 19-story public housing complex in the Fordham Heights neighborhood of the Central Bronx. Panicked screams pierced the air as residents tried to escape through the thick black smoke that eventually filled the building. Accounts of that day from survivors described how some jumped over bodies, while others waited for fire rescue teams, who carried them to safety.
BRONX, NY
Schneps Media

Schneps Media

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
1
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

New York City's chief publisher of community news.

Comments / 0

Community Policy