You’ve seen FOX-8′s Wayne Dawson for 40 years, but do you really know him? – Terry Pluto’s Faith & You
CLEVELAND, Ohio – You’re Wayne Dawson. Sometimes you walk away from the FOX-8 cameras and think, “How did this ever happen to me?”. It’s been like that for more than 40 years at the same Cleveland television station. You started as a part-timer; now you are in the prime morning news spot.
Happy 120th Birthday Margaret Hamilton
Today is the the 120th birthday of the actress that played the Wicked Witch of the West in The Wizard of Oz: Margaret Hamilton. She spent the next 45 years of her life frightening every child she came into contact with, not purposely, just because she was the most famous and first witch they ever knew. The world is a better place because she was in it and still feels the loss that she has left.
Susan Krantz
Following in her father’s footsteps, Susan D. Krantz became an accountant, treasurer and president of her temple, and became active on boards serving Cleveland’s Jewish and general community. “So often, it’s because I bring a finance perspective that people need,” Krantz said. “But then you learn to love...
This Ohio actor has given away $600 million
This month, I have been writing a series of 'good news' articles looking at people who have been generous in giving back to their community. This includes entrepreneurs, business leaders, and entertainers. Leading into Christmas, it is nice to read positive articles.
Andrew E. Randall
For Andrew E. Randall, president and CEO of Cleveland Private Trust, giving back is ingrained by his family, strengthened by the community around him and informed by his faith. “My mother and father had this kind of philanthropic volunteerism in their blood,” he said. “I guess they passed it down...
Aaron S. Evenchik
For Aaron S. Evenchik, helping others – in pro bono law work, as a speaker and in any way he can for Jewish organizations – is just part of sharing the blessing. At the same time, he sees struggle as “the other side of blessing.”. “Struggle sometimes...
'Grandpa' Baum, man behind Grandpa's Cheesebarn, dies at 93
ASHLAND, Ohio — "Grandpa" Baum, the man behind Grandpa's Cheesebarn & Sweeties Chocolates, died on Thursday at the age of 93. The beloved business, popular with many who travel between Cleveland and Columbus, posted on Facebook saying Paul Baum passed away just four days after celebrating 73 years of marriage with his wife.
Rabbi Yossi Freedman
Downtown Cleveland may not seem like the Wild West, but for Rabbi Yossi Freedman, it bears some resemblance. As the co-director of Downtown Cleveland Chabad, Freedman and his wife, Chaya (Wilansky), have been engaging Jewishly with people who work and live downtown and in near west side neighborhoods since 2010. They also established Downtown Chabad Young Professionals in 2013.
Heather Schlang
Helping others is a full-time job for Heather Schlang. She has dedicated her days to the betterment of youth lives, specifically those in need, through her work for Share What You Wear, an initiative of the National Council of Jewish Women / Cleveland. Schlang was born in North Olmsted and...
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Cleveland Area
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Cleveland (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you're looking for a great meal to start your day, you can't go wrong with this restaurant in Parma. Check out their eggs benedict, which is covered with their homemade hollandaise sauce; Mediterranean omelet, which is filled with spinach, onions, tomatoes, black olives, and feta cheese; and banana split waffle, which features a Belgian waffle covered with strawberry topping, blueberry topping, whipped cream, banana, and walnuts. You can also build your own omelet and fill it with a variety of ingredients such as ham, tomato, sausage, spinach, mushroom, broccoli, jalapenos, gyro meat, corned beef, chorizo, and more. If you're really hungry, go for their Ultimate Feast, which has two eggs, two bacon strips, two sausage links, your choice of roasted redskin or garlic herb potatoes, and your choice of two hotcakes or French toast.
Rebekah Dorman
Rebekah Dorman has always had a professional and personal focus on improving the lives of children and families facing challenges like poverty and mental illness. Before founding Kadima Consulting, the Beachwood resident was a developmental psychologist. She has held various positions in the nonprofit world, including vice president of Applewood Centers, where she created programs for families of children with chronic health issues, a home visiting program for low-income families and a stress management program for teens in foster care.
Cleveland Jewish News
Neil M. Tramer
Growing up in a two-family home in East Cleveland, Neil Tramer said he witnessed quite a bit of antisemitism, and this, along with having a father who served 18 months in World War II, had a lasting impact on him. When about 10 years ago he went to a morning...
Jim Strassman
Over the decades, Jim Strassman has run his own insurance agency and set an example for corporate giving and citizenship with his commitment to nonprofits in the Jewish and general community. Many charity runs have been sponsored by Strassman Insurance Services – for Jewish and general causes – and he...
Handling the holidays grief workshop Dec. 12
Ohio’s Hospice LifeCare is offering a “Handling the Holidays” grief workshop with David Hargrave, bereavement counseling professional with Ohio’s Hospice LifeCare, from 5:30 to 6:45 p.m. Dec. 12 at 1900 Akron Road in Wooster. The workshop is free and open to the public, but has limited...
10 Books You Should Read This Winter
From murder mysteries to timeless romances, these 10 books are a must-add for your "to be read" pile. By Gracie Wilson. Cleveland does a lot of things well. The comedy scene is on the come up, the food is irresistible and the sports teams always leave us on the edge of our seat. Something else we do well? Write. The region hosts great authors across an array of eclectic genres. This year was a home run for native Cleveland writers, with groundbreaking work from Celeste Ng, classic romances and a reflection of the highs and lows of being a Cleveland sports fan. Here are 10 local or local-inspired must-reads from 2022.
Up and coming leaders to watch in Northeast Ohio
Over the last few years we have seen a wave of leadership change across Northeast Ohio. New leaders are putting their imprint on the region in politics, business, non-profits and other sectors of the economy. Each year, Crain’s Cleveland Business names its class of 40 Under 40 honorees. The class...
Yiddish Vinkl for December 9
Chutzpenik (KHOOTS-pen-ick) • “When that gent starts to pontificate that ‘Jews need the spirit of Christmas rather than Chanukah,’ he needs to be told that he is a bigger chutzpenik than we ever suspected him of being.” (bit.ly/3XVGh6T) • “Chutzpeniks don’t believe the rules apply to...
Cleveland Jewish News
Dr. Daniel I. Simon
Dr. Daniel I. Simon, who became one of Cleveland’s most trusted medical advisers during the COVID-19 pandemic, has a long history of leadership at University Hospitals and Case Western Reserve University. Now in his 16th year at University Hospitals, Simon said he found leading during the pandemic “two and...
Cleveland Jewish News
CJN celebrates tikkun olam with 2022 18 Difference Makers
The Cleveland Jewish News honored the 2022 class of 18 Difference Makers at its signature annual event Dec. 8 at Park Synagogue East in Pepper Pike with an estimated 325 in attendance. Kevin S. Adelstein, president of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company and publisher and CEO of the CJN, opened...
Cleveland APL Pet of the Weekend: Kingston
This weekend, the Cleveland APL is showcasing an adorable 1-year-old lab named Kingston. Every person Kingston interacts with is not a stranger but a friend.
