Scott Frost returning to sidelines as HC in 2022 US Army Bowl

Scott Frost is officially making his return to the sidelines. The former Nebraska HC is going to be one of the head coaches in the U.S. Army Bowl. The U.S. Army Bowl is a showcase for high school All-Americans from all over the country. Frost will be coaching the gold team and will be coaching against former Ole Miss HC Houston Nutt.
Matt Rhule hammers importance of Nebraska rebuild, tells Husker faithful it's not just another assignment

Matt Rhule addressed the crowd at Pinnacle Bank Arena as Nebraska hoops prepared to take on No. 4 Purdue. The new Huskers HC fired the crowd up. Rhule comes to Nebraska from the Carolina Panthers in the NFL and explained what makes Nebraska a special job. Rhule stated that Nebraska is not just another coaching job and that it’s a mission for himself and his coaching staff to rebuild the program.
Reports: Jake Peetz sticking with Rams, not returning to Nebraska

LINCOLN - Nebraska coach Matt Rhule is still looking to add several full-time assistants after multiple reports on Saturday said Jake Peetz would remain with the Los Angeles Rams. Peetz, an O'Neill native and former Husker long snapper, had been strongly rumored to join Rhule's staff as a quarterbacks coach....
Nebraska's Matt Rhule announces two more coaching staff additions

OMAHA, Neb. — Nebraska football's head coach Matt Rhule announced Friday two more coaching staff additions. The Huskers' new defensive coordinator will be Tony White and the offensive line coach will be Donovan Raiola. This comes after Rhule's first six hires: offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield, E.J. Barthel, running backs;...
Nebraska Vs. Purdue Game Thread

Radio: Saturday’s game will be carried on the Huskers Radio Network including KLIN (1400 AM) in Lincoln, KXSP (590 AM) in Omaha and KRVN (880 AM) in Lexington and will also be available on Huskers.com and the Huskers app. Huskers need to pull off an upset today against #4...
The 25 best players in Nebraska football history

Nebraska might be the one school that is best known for producing some of the greatest linemen -- on both sides of the ball -- in college football history. But the Cornhuskers have also churned out some legendary skill performers. Here's our list of 25 great players to come out...
A lookahead to next season brings Husker sophomores into the spotlight

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — This season has ended for the Nebraska volleyball team and at some point, the shift to next season will begin. Nebraska’s season ended with a five-set heartbreaker against Oregon in the NCAA Sweet 16 on Thursday. Nebraska had four match-point chances in the fourth set but couldn’t close the deal.
Nebraska RB becomes latest Husker to enter transfer portal

Nebraska sophomore running back Jaquez Yant has entered into the NCAA transfer portal. Yant played in 12 games for the Cornhuskers and rushed for a total of 350 yards, while also scoring 3 touchdowns. He played high school football at Amos P. Godby (Florida) and was unranked coming out of...
Nebraska WBB vs Samford Preview

Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-3, 2-0 Big Ten) vs. Samford Bulldogs (4-7, 0-0 SoCon) Saturday, December 10, 2022, 6 p.m. (CT) Live TV: Nebraska Public Media Larry Punteney (PBP), Jami Hagedorn (Analyst) Live Video: B1G+. Live Radio: Huskers Radio Network (5:45 p.m.) Matt Coatney (PBP), Jeff Griesch (Analyst) Lincoln (107.3 FM), Omaha...
Nebraska WBB Gets Past Samford 71-46

Maggie Mendelson has joined the basketball team now that the volleyball team is out of the NCAA tournament. Issie Bourne still has a sling on her arm, but that is not expected to be a long term injury. Trinity Brady and Sam Haiby are in uniform, but unlikely to play tonight.
Nebraska running back Jaquez Yant enters transfer portal

Nebraska running back Jaquez Yant has entered the transfer portal on Thursday morning, per a source. The 6-foot-2, 235-pound Yant appeared in seven games as a sophomore, rushing for 56 yards and two touchdowns. That followed a breakout freshman campaign where Yant played in seven games with one start. Yant rushed 47 times for 294 yards and one touchdown, ranking third on the team in carries and rushing yards.
Nebraska Women vs Samford Game Thread

Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-3, 2-0 Big Ten) vs. Samford Bulldogs (4-7, 0-0 SoCon) Saturday, December 10, 2022, 6 p.m. (CT) Live TV: Nebraska Public Media Larry Punteney (PBP), Jami Hagedorn (Analyst) Live Video: B1G+. Live Radio: Huskers Radio Network (5:45 p.m.) Matt Coatney (PBP), Jeff Griesch (Analyst) Lincoln (107.3 FM), Omaha...
The Purdue Preview

Record: 9-0 (1-0 Big Ten) Head Coach: Matt Painter (18th Season) The Purdue Boilermakers make their way into Pinnacle Bank Arena this Saturday to take on the Huskers in conference play. Purdue sits alone atop the conference standings and the lone undefeated team left in the Big Ten. Their #4...
Lincoln: 8 Amazing Places To Visit In Lincoln, Nebraska

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Lincoln, Nebraska. Visiting the capital city of Lincoln, Nebraska is a great opportunity to learn about the state’s history. You can learn about the challenges faced by the first pioneers of the US. You can also visit a number of interesting museums. The...
