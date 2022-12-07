Read full article on original website
Scott Frost returning to sidelines as HC in 2022 US Army Bowl
Scott Frost is officially making his return to the sidelines. The former Nebraska HC is going to be one of the head coaches in the U.S. Army Bowl. The U.S. Army Bowl is a showcase for high school All-Americans from all over the country. Frost will be coaching the gold team and will be coaching against former Ole Miss HC Houston Nutt.
Matt Rhule hammers importance of Nebraska rebuild, tells Husker faithful it's not just another assignment
Matt Rhule addressed the crowd at Pinnacle Bank Arena as Nebraska hoops prepared to take on No. 4 Purdue. The new Huskers HC fired the crowd up. Rhule comes to Nebraska from the Carolina Panthers in the NFL and explained what makes Nebraska a special job. Rhule stated that Nebraska is not just another coaching job and that it’s a mission for himself and his coaching staff to rebuild the program.
Reports: Jake Peetz sticking with Rams, not returning to Nebraska
LINCOLN - Nebraska coach Matt Rhule is still looking to add several full-time assistants after multiple reports on Saturday said Jake Peetz would remain with the Los Angeles Rams. Peetz, an O'Neill native and former Husker long snapper, had been strongly rumored to join Rhule's staff as a quarterbacks coach....
Nebraska edge rusher opts to return to Huskers following stint in transfer portal
Jimari Butler has made his announcement on social media that he will stay at Nebraska and continue his career as a Cornhusker. The transfer portal window to announce, enter and leave is currently very active with plenty of players looking to leave their current program. Butler played every game this...
Husker247 Podcast: A new defensive coordinator and a bunch of OVs
It’s a big recruiting edition of the Husker247 podcast as the first half of the episode features Mike Schaefer and Michael Bruntz, before 247Sports analyst Andrew Ivins joins to talk about Matt Rhule’s recruiting, new commit Brice Turner and several of Nebraska’s weekend visitors. Despite the heavy...
Nebraska's Matt Rhule announces two more coaching staff additions
OMAHA, Neb. — Nebraska football's head coach Matt Rhule announced Friday two more coaching staff additions. The Huskers' new defensive coordinator will be Tony White and the offensive line coach will be Donovan Raiola. This comes after Rhule's first six hires: offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield, E.J. Barthel, running backs;...
Husker defender announces he's coming back after brief portal visit
Remember during this crazy season that a player who enters the portal isn't always necessarily transferring. Usually he is, but exceptions do pop up. One popped up Friday morning in Nebraska's favor, as Jimari Butler announced he intends to stay with the Husker program after entering the portal just two days ago.
Huskers Make Two More Staff Assignments Official
Donovan Raiola staying as O-line coach; Tony White coming in as defensive coordinator
Husker Hour: Football Coaching & Transfers, Volleyball Ends, Big Basketball Wins
Cole Stukenholtz and Matt McMaster run down all coaching, recruiting, and transfer news for football with Luke Mullin from the Lincoln Journal Star. Plus a wrap up of volleyball's seasons and a review of men's and women's basketball. You can hear KLIN Husker Hour with Kaleb Henry, Cole Stukenholtz, and...
Nebraska Vs. Purdue Game Thread
Radio: Saturday’s game will be carried on the Huskers Radio Network including KLIN (1400 AM) in Lincoln, KXSP (590 AM) in Omaha and KRVN (880 AM) in Lexington and will also be available on Huskers.com and the Huskers app. Huskers need to pull off an upset today against #4...
The 25 best players in Nebraska football history
Nebraska might be the one school that is best known for producing some of the greatest linemen -- on both sides of the ball -- in college football history. But the Cornhuskers have also churned out some legendary skill performers. Here's our list of 25 great players to come out...
A lookahead to next season brings Husker sophomores into the spotlight
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — This season has ended for the Nebraska volleyball team and at some point, the shift to next season will begin. Nebraska’s season ended with a five-set heartbreaker against Oregon in the NCAA Sweet 16 on Thursday. Nebraska had four match-point chances in the fourth set but couldn’t close the deal.
Nebraska RB becomes latest Husker to enter transfer portal
Nebraska sophomore running back Jaquez Yant has entered into the NCAA transfer portal. Yant played in 12 games for the Cornhuskers and rushed for a total of 350 yards, while also scoring 3 touchdowns. He played high school football at Amos P. Godby (Florida) and was unranked coming out of...
Nebraska WBB vs Samford Preview
Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-3, 2-0 Big Ten) vs. Samford Bulldogs (4-7, 0-0 SoCon) Saturday, December 10, 2022, 6 p.m. (CT) Live TV: Nebraska Public Media Larry Punteney (PBP), Jami Hagedorn (Analyst) Live Video: B1G+. Live Radio: Huskers Radio Network (5:45 p.m.) Matt Coatney (PBP), Jeff Griesch (Analyst) Lincoln (107.3 FM), Omaha...
Nebraska WBB Gets Past Samford 71-46
Maggie Mendelson has joined the basketball team now that the volleyball team is out of the NCAA tournament. Issie Bourne still has a sling on her arm, but that is not expected to be a long term injury. Trinity Brady and Sam Haiby are in uniform, but unlikely to play tonight.
Nebraska running back Jaquez Yant enters transfer portal
Nebraska running back Jaquez Yant has entered the transfer portal on Thursday morning, per a source. The 6-foot-2, 235-pound Yant appeared in seven games as a sophomore, rushing for 56 yards and two touchdowns. That followed a breakout freshman campaign where Yant played in seven games with one start. Yant rushed 47 times for 294 yards and one touchdown, ranking third on the team in carries and rushing yards.
Nebraska Women vs Samford Game Thread
Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-3, 2-0 Big Ten) vs. Samford Bulldogs (4-7, 0-0 SoCon) Saturday, December 10, 2022, 6 p.m. (CT) Live TV: Nebraska Public Media Larry Punteney (PBP), Jami Hagedorn (Analyst) Live Video: B1G+. Live Radio: Huskers Radio Network (5:45 p.m.) Matt Coatney (PBP), Jeff Griesch (Analyst) Lincoln (107.3 FM), Omaha...
The Purdue Preview
Record: 9-0 (1-0 Big Ten) Head Coach: Matt Painter (18th Season) The Purdue Boilermakers make their way into Pinnacle Bank Arena this Saturday to take on the Huskers in conference play. Purdue sits alone atop the conference standings and the lone undefeated team left in the Big Ten. Their #4...
