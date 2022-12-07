Stars of some of the Hallmark Channel's Christmas movies will be on hand at the New Jersey Convention and Exposition Center this weekend for the third Christmas Con. "It's for the fans! That's why we do it. It's so special and have them come up to you and tell you how your movie made a difference to them. Or what your Christmas movie means to them at the holidays," says actor Jonathan Bennett, who is hosting Christmas Con.

EDISON, NJ ・ 23 HOURS AGO