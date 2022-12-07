Read full article on original website
essexnewsdaily.com
How festive is your East Orange home? Enter the contest and find out
EAST ORANGE, NJ — East Orange is again having a house decorating contest and will be accepting submissions in the form of photographs at tinyurl.com/eohousedecor22 through Dec. 15. This is the second year of the contest, which is meant to enhance the holiday spirit in the city. East Orange Mayor Ted R. Green was inspired to start this event after the COVID-19 pandemic forced residents into lockdown and quarantine.
News 12
Hallmark movie stars return to the NJ Expo Center for the 3rd Christmas Con
Stars of some of the Hallmark Channel's Christmas movies will be on hand at the New Jersey Convention and Exposition Center this weekend for the third Christmas Con. "It's for the fans! That's why we do it. It's so special and have them come up to you and tell you how your movie made a difference to them. Or what your Christmas movie means to them at the holidays," says actor Jonathan Bennett, who is hosting Christmas Con.
Renna Media
4-H Craft Boutique Offers Free Family Fun
Bring the family to the Somerset County 4-H Holiday Craft Festival for some free holiday fun. Do some gift shopping, visit the gingerbread house contest, see a large working model train exhibit and, of course, there are photo opportunities with Santa! The dates are December 10 and 11 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Ted Blum 4-H Center, 310 Milltown Road in Bridgewater. Free admission.
Renna Media
Girl Scout Troop 41108 Gives Back During the Holiday Season
Garwood Girl Scout Troop 41108 was busy this holiday season. They kicked the month of November off shopping for Toys for Tots and donating them to Hoboken’s Santa. The girls received a huge thank you note. During the week before Thanksgiving, the girls went grocery shopping on their own and donated bags of food to their local pantry of choice. To complete the month, the girls made a total of 13 Operation Christmas boxes to send overseas to children who are underprivileged.
njurbannews.com
Newark youth get to ‘Shop with a Hero’ this holiday season
Mayor Ras J. Baraka announced that the City is partnering with United Community Corporation this holiday season to host a “Shop With a Hero” event. 250 local youth will have the opportunity to go on a $100 shopping spree with a first responder, police officer, firefighter, doctor, nurse, or EMT, visiting stores on Broad and Market Streets in downtown Newark, on Saturday, December 17.
Renna Media
A Merry Madison Seasonal Spectacular – December 10th
The Madison Public Theatre, a not-for-profit theatre based in Madison, New Jersey, is excited to announce their upcoming festive holiday concert, “A Merry Madison Seasonal Spectacular.” The public is invited to enjoy this family-friendly musical and variety extravaganza starring Broadway and touring stars, in addition to musicians, performers, and choirs from our extraordinarily talented community.
Renna Media
Cranford Historical Society Presents 2022 Preservation Awards
The Cranford Historical Society joined with the Historic Preservation Advisory Board to present the 2022 Preservation Awards on November 13th. Awards were given to Kinney Clark of 115 Holly Street, and Richard Russo of 405 Springfield Avenue for their home renovations which preserved the architectural and historical significance of the home. A reception followed the presentation of the awards.
trentondaily.com
Trenton Branch NAACP to Host 2nd Annual Holiday Soiree
With the season already underway, now’s the perfect time to start getting into the holiday spirit! If you’re looking for a reason to celebrate and want to support a fantastic cause along the way, the Trenton Branch NAACP’s Holiday Soiree is the perfect place to start. On...
This New Jersey Winter Village Is Changing The Game
Newark, New Jersey is getting really festive this holiday season!. I was just at a Devil’s game and while I was going up the escalators to my seat, I looked out the window and saw a huge ice rink with the craziest contraptions floating on it! I couldn’t tell exactly what was happening from far away, but then I was scrolling on Instagram later on and saw this!
Renna Media
4th Annual Santa’s Parade of Lights
On Sunday, December 18, 2022, Santa’s Parade of Lights will be returning to Roselle Park for the fourth year. The parade will commence at 7:00 p.m. and will take off from the Roselle Park Train Station. The route will remain the same as the previous year, detailed below. Leading...
Renna Media
Millburn High School Presents Winter Chorus and Orchestra Concert December 15
The Music Department of Millburn High School proudly presents its annual Winter Chorus and Orchestra Concert on Thursday, December 15 at 7:30 P.M. in the high school auditorium. This concert is free and open to the public. Chamber Strings will perform Dvorák’s Serenade for Strings. Chorale will present an arrangement...
theplaidhorse.com
New Jersey’s Essex Equestrian Center Closing Its Doors
The Essex Equestrian Center—also known over the years as the Woodland Riding Club, the Montclair Riding Club and the Suburban Essex Equestrian Center—is set to close Monday, Dec. 19 in West Orange, NJ. For the past 20 years, the facility, known for its lesson program—a starting point for...
Is ‘Dave & Buster’s’ coming to the Bridgewater Commons Mall?
Bridgewater Commons has had great development throughout the years and now, according to Patch, some gaming and/or an entertainment complex could be making its way to the mall. The article gives a breakdown of a Township Council meeting where an ordinance was introduced to allow “establishments for games, entertainment, and/or...
I Love The Parrots Outside My Window...And I Live In New Jersey
Did you know that New Jersey has a little secret? It's true. Back in the later part of last century, a small bunch of small green parrots escaped from a home. The parrots were never to be seen indoors again, but that doesn't mean that they died.
Amazing diner dubbed New Jersey’s most ‘charming retro’ eatery
There are so many wonderful things New Jersey is known for and, among them is the fact that we are the diner capital of the world. It seems that everywhere you turn, there is a diner in the Garden State, but it's not just a diner. It's an awesome diner.
PhillyBite
Top 5 Best Rooftop Bars in Jersey City
NEW JERSEY - Whether you're planning to take a night off from the city or spend a few hours at a rooftop bar, Jersey City has plenty of options. From classic bars to funky and hip venues, there's something for everyone. 902 Brewing Co. Located in the heart of the...
Historic Holmdel, NJ location cleared for filming of TV special
Television and film production has been ramping up in New Jersey over the past several years. Interest in the Great Garden State continues to grow for multiple production companies, which is great news for the state. Netflix, for example, wants to move into the former Fort Monmouth location and build...
Renna Media
American Legion Post 433 Celebrates 75 Years in New Providence
Veterans were honored at the American Legion Post 433 on Thursday, October 13, with a proclamation from Mayor Al Morgan recognizing their 75 years in New Providence. Mayor Morgan also presented two Veteran parking signs, which will be placed at two designated exclusive parking spaces at Borough Hall for “Veteran Parking Only”. “We honor our Veterans and thank them for their service,” Morgan shared.
Renna Media
Berkeley Heights Seniors Trip to Resorts Casino – December 19
The Berkeley Heights Seniors are sponsoring a trip to Resorts Casino in Atlantic City on Monday, December 19. The bus leaves the parking lot at Town Hall, 29 Park Avenue, at 8:30 a.m. and returns at approximately 7:15 p.m. The cost is $35, which includes bus transportation and a $20 voucher for slot play. For further information or reservations, call Ramona at 908-647-3295.
Opening reception at Mana; Free parking for non-commercial vehicles in Bayonne utility lots | Upcoming
Brunch reception, opening of “Derrick Belcham: The You Voice”. Mana Contemporary presents “The You Voice,” a nine-channel video installation by filmmaker Derrick Belcham on Saturday, Dec. 10, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a brunch reception. The show runs until Jan. 28. The work explores the...
