WacoTrib.com
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 11, 2022 in Waco, TX
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.
WacoTrib.com
Observers in Waco say US headed for recession, Texas may weather storm
Recession is coming, but Texas and Waco may weather the economic storm better than other areas, said Sandeep Mazumder, dean of Baylor University’s Hankamer School of Business, during a forecasting conference the school hosted Thursday. More than 200 people attended the event presented by the Greater Waco Chamber of...
WacoTrib.com
Mike Copeland: Farm Bureau policy positions; Fish City hiring; Shoplifting's toll; Gas prices
From drones to feral hogs, the nearly 800 delegates to the Texas Farm Bureau convention last weekend in Waco weighed in on issues facing farmers and ranchers. Their stances will be passed along to the American Farm Bureau, and to state entities that may have an interest. Drones: Delegates approved...
WacoTrib.com
Retailers making their mark on downtown Waco
Colton Dearing, head bowed, created a tap-tap-tapping sound just inside the front door to Grocery at Seventh Street and Washington Avenue downtown. He was applying tool to leather, a craft he dabbled in during road trips with Wilderado, a Los Angeles-based rock band for which he plays bass. “I love...
WacoTrib.com
Waco looks for update on stalled Ameritex homes
Ameritex Homes President Tara Williams said pandemic-related labor and supply shortages have hampered construction progress for the company, leading to the partially completed houses that can be seen around Waco. Ameritex has permits to build between 70 and 80 houses on infill lots in developed neighborhoods, primarily in North Waco...
WacoTrib.com
Waco neighbors: Obituaries for December 11
Read through the obituaries published today in Waco Tribune-Herald. (7) updates to this series since Updated 32 min ago.
WacoTrib.com
East Waco development site
The Brazos Gateway development would would bring 20,000 square feet of retail and almost 300 condos to East Waco, taking up six acres of land hemmed in by Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, I-35 and a railroad track. Renderings show three multiple story buildings and a fourth sporting a 20 story tower slightly taller than the ALICO Building.
WacoTrib.com
What you missed this week in notable Waco crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Waco Tribune-Herald. (10) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
WacoTrib.com
4 Bedroom Home in Nolanville - $469,828
A&G Homes is offering a $12,000 Buyer Allowance (Holiday Special) for ANY Buyer Expense (not to be used for price reduction) to close in 30 days or less. Ask us about our preferred lender program!! Move in to luxury with this stunning new construction home built by award winning A & G Homes. This open concept floor plan has all the comforts from the spacious 3-car tandem load garage to high ceilings, recessed lighting, upscale molding, ceramic tile throughout, carpet in bedrooms & closets and faux wood blinds. The gourmet kitchen has a large island, walk-in pantry, decorative backsplash, under cabinet lighting and granite counter tops. Stainless-steel appliances are standard including a double oven range. The kitchen overlooks the dining area and a huge family room with a fireplace. The enormous owner’s suite has a Texas sized walk-in closet and a spacious bathroom with a double sink vanity, a garden tub and a walk-in ceramic tile shower. The split floor plan finds the secondary bedrooms and a full bath across the home from the owner’s suite. A powder room is conveniently located for guests. The home is pre-plumbed for an outdoor kitchen on a spacious covered patio. This home will be move in ready with a privacy fence, landscaping with full sod, sprinkler system and many more features that are standard with A & G Homes.
WacoTrib.com
Waco-area news briefs: Geneva Hall to host New Year's Eve dance
The Baylor Singing Seniors, conducted by Phillip Sitton, will present a fall and Christmas concert at 4 p.m. Sunday at Woodway Methodist Church, 21000 Woodway Drive. The concert will feature a variety of music including “Psalm 24” arranged by Sorenson, “How Lovely is Thy Dwelling Place” by Brahms, “For Unto Us A Child Is Born” by Handel, “Jesus Child” by John Rutter and “Amen! Tell It on the Mountain!” arranged by McDonald.
WacoTrib.com
Affidavit: 8 whiskey bottles found after crash near Tradinghouse Lake
After McLennan County deputies found eight empty whiskey bottles and an open container in a vehicle involved in a one-car crash, the driver — also accused of spitting on and threatening deputies during her arrest — is out on $17,000 bail, according to court documents. The arresting Texas...
WacoTrib.com
Idea for condo tower taller than ALICO met with skepticism from East Waco neighbors
Developers have put together ideas for an East Waco site that would stack retail space and condominiums higher than the ALICO Building across downtown. But neighborhood association members who met this week with the project’s architects questioned whether the proposal would serve the community’s needs. The Brazos Gateway development on six acres fronting Interstate 35 and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard envisions 20,000 square feet of retail space and 293 condominiums in three buildings, including a 20-story tower that would stand higher than any other building now in Waco. A fourth building on the site would be for office space.
WacoTrib.com
Mart romps to 41-14 win over Burton to reach state title game
AUSTIN — Facing a formidable Burton defense that had allowed just one touchdown in the playoffs, Mart’s big-play offense was simply too dynamic and versatile to defend. Jonah Ross hit Brandon Lundy for two deep touchdown passes while De’Montrel Medlock and JD Bell broke loose for long runs as the No. 1 Panthers romped to a 41-14 win over No. 2 Burton on Thursday night at the Kelly Reeves Athletic Complex.
WacoTrib.com
Crawford shows toughness, but Hawley slips away with 34-20 state semifinal win
MINERAL WELLS — Third-ranked Crawford stood tough. The Pirates were down by eight going into the final quarter, but an interception and a pair of turnovers on downs allowed second-ranked Hawley to take the 34-20 win in the Class 2A Div. I state semifinals and send the Pirates home a game away from Jerryworld.
