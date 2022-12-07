Read full article on original website
Students record White teacher saying: 'I think my race is the superior one'
A White middle school teacher in Texas is no longer employed after telling his students his race "is the superior one."
Dutchess Legislature approves $25M for stadium, votes down school program, in 2023 budget
The Dutchess County Legislature passed a 2023 county budget Thursday that includes a $25 million amendment to pay for improvements to Dutchess Stadium. The funding would fulfill an obligation tied to a 25-year rental agreement signed with the Hudson Valley Renegades in June 2021, but goes against the Democrat county comptroller's recommendation to table to amendment until January and was passed amid dispute from some Democrat legislators. ...
Board Members Mull Survey on Town Meeting Access
Are residents deterred from participating in Town Meeting? Are there changes that could encourage more attendance?. The Select Board is considering a survey exploring that topic – if the price is right. Board Chair Emily Mitchell raised the idea near the close of Monday’s board meeting. She acknowledged that...
Montessori Mastery adds electives, basketball
Montessori Mastery School of Odessa has added JV and high school basketball, photography and American Sign Language this year. It’s also continuing its popular theater program, taught by Kaylee Cerda, field trips for fourth through 12th grades and visits from area museums and organizations for the prekindergarten through third grade classes.
Lawmakers mull new ways to fund school construction
BOISE — Lawmakers on a joint panel exploring how to better fund Idaho’s school construction needs had positive reactions to a tax-reform proposal from a group of school advocates on Thursday, but also indicated they may not be ready to endorse such sweeping changes to the state’s tax code.
