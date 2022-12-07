The Dutchess County Legislature passed a 2023 county budget Thursday that includes a $25 million amendment to pay for improvements to Dutchess Stadium. The funding would fulfill an obligation tied to a 25-year rental agreement signed with the Hudson Valley Renegades in June 2021, but goes against the Democrat county comptroller's recommendation to table to amendment until January and was passed amid dispute from some Democrat legislators. ...

DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO