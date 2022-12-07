ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Alex G Strips Down Album Tracks and Deep Cuts for NPR ‘Tiny Desk’ Performance

Alex G is a man of few words — at least outside of his songwriting. The musician made his NPR Tiny Desk concert debut with a four-song set backed by a four-piece band and was content to let the music speak for itself. “I don’t have a lot to say,” he shared briefly at one point during the concert before launching into a song. Alex G’s set chronologically began with back-to-back offerings from his ninth studio album God Save the Animals, released in September. The studio recordings of both “Runner” and “Miracles” toggle between energetic rock performance and heartfelt serenity,...
papermag.com

Sound Off: 10 New Songs You Need to Hear Now

SZA — "F2F" Lana Del Rey — "Did you know that there's a tunnel under Ocean Blvd" Caroline Polachek — "Welcome To My Island" Biig Piig — "Picking Up (feat. Deb Never)" Blondshell — "Veronica Mars" Shygirl — "Posion - Club Shy mix" Florence...
NYLON

Måneskin Covers Lana Del Rey’s “Blue Jeans”

The beautiful thing about covers is the artistic clash of two people we love; a way for an artist to pay tribute to another artist in the most reliable form of flattery: mimicry! Not only is it the sincerest form of flattery, but bands who cover popular artists make headlines: Just ask Olivia Rodrigo, whose tour was earmarked by a slew of headlines about her covering no less than a dozen songs from artists like Avril Lavigne and Natalie Imbruglia.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MTV

SZA's 'S.O.S.' To Feature Phoebe Bridgers, Ol' Dirty Bastard, And More

Mayday! Mayday! There are only three more days until SZA’s long-awaited album S.O.S. drops on December 9, and the R&B singer finally unveiled the tracklist on Monday (December 5). The reveal also came with scintillating previews of a few tracks. “Which version for back tracklist?” SZA tweeted with two...
Variety

María Becerra Talks New Album ‘La Nena De Argentina’: ‘This Story Is Better Told Only by Myself’

After months of anticipation, Argentine singer María Becerra’s new album “La Nena De Argentina” dropped on Thursday night. The 12-song set sees the pop artist displaying her artistic range over sultry reggaeton, cumbia and pop rhythms with hushed confessions sprinkled throughout. “I didn’t develop a concept behind the album like in the last one,” she tells Variety, in reference to her 2021 EP release “Animal,” which featured several guests from Tiago PZK to Becky G. Becerra has also appeared as a collaborator beside many big-name artists, resulting in massive hits and fan favorites like hers and J. Balvin’s “Que Mas...
Pitchfork

100 gecs, Axel Boman, Ulla, and More: This Week’s Pitchfork Selects Playlist

The staff of Pitchfork listens to a lot of new music. A lot of it. On any given day our writers, editors, and contributors go through an imposing number of new releases, giving recommendations to each other and discovering new favorites along the way. Each Monday, with our Pitchfork Selects playlist, we’re sharing what our writers are playing obsessively and highlighting some of the Pitchfork staff’s favorite new music. The playlist is a grab-bag of tracks: Its only guiding principle is that these are the songs you’d gladly send to a friend.
People

Finneas Reveals Camp Rock Made Him Want to Pick Up Guitar: 'Jonas Brothers Are Songwriters, Man'

The musician shared his connection to the Jonas Brothers while talking to Joe Jonas during a Hollywood Reporter roundtable If Finneas is looking for the voice he hears inside his head (the reason that he's singing), he doesn't need to look much further than Camp Rock. The Grammy-winning musician revealed in a Hollywood Reporter songwriters roundtable Friday that he was inspired to pick up the guitar because of the Jonas Brothers' iconic film. "Camp Rock made me want to learn how to play guitar, Joe," the songwriter told...
Stereogum

Watch Brandon Flowers Sing “Like I Used To” With Sharon Van Etten In Melbourne

Sharon Van Etten and the Killers are separately on tour in Australia right now, and it looks like their paths have converged in Melbourne. New footage posted online today shows Brandon Flowers joining Van Etten onstage to handle Angel Olsen’s parts on “Like I Used To,” the great duet Van Etten and Olsen released last year. The performance took place a few hours ago during the second of two SVE shows at Northcote Theatre in Melbourne. “Thank you, @BrandonFlowers for being such a sincere , humble , beautiful person,” Van Etten wrote on Twitter. “Loved singing with you – and @AngelOlsen gave her blessing. Hope to do it again sometime.” Watch clips of the performance below.
talentrecap.com

‘AGT’ Saxophonist Avery Dixon’s First Album is a Holiday Rollercoaster

America’s Got Talent saxophonist Avery Dixon has just released his first ever studio album, One For The Red Bow Tie. This album Consists of several tracks, a complete playlist worth streaming this holiday season. Avery Dixon Releases First Ever Instrumental Album. This AGT Golden Buzzer recipient is impressively making...
Stereogum

Hear Gwen Stefani’s Unreleased Version Of Selena Gomez’s “The Heart Wants What It Wants”

Back in 2014, Selena Gomez had a #6 hit with “The Heart Wants What It Wants,” a ballad that played around with the tabloid interest in her romantic life. The song credits Gomez as a writer alongside Antonina Armato, David Jost, and Tim James, but she’s not the only artist who recorded it. Gwen Stefani cut a version of the same track titled “My Heart Wants What It Wants,” which was not released but which has now made it online. Check out both recordings of the song below.
thesource.com

The Weeknd’s “Can’t Feel My Face” Becomes His Fourth Diamond Single

The Weeknd’s “Can’t Feel My Face” has been officially certified as a Diamond by the RIAA. The Weeknd became the third solo artist and fourth artist overall to accomplish the achievement with this, his fourth Diamond single (after “The Hills,” “Starboy,” and “Blinding Lights”). The single is from his second studio album, Beauty Behind the Madness, and was his first to top the Billboard Hot 100.

Comments / 0

Community Policy