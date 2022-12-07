ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Daily Mail

Sam Bankman-Fried's Stanford law professor parents will be 'wiped out' financially by their son's legal bills - as they prepare for his extradition from the Bahamas after his arrest

The Stanford law professor parents of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried face the prospect of mounting legal bills following his arrest in the Bahamas on US federal charges. Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried have remained by their 30-year-old son's side in the Bahamas since his crypto exchange collapsed in bankruptcy last month, but his arrest on Monday adds a new element of stress for the tight-knit family.
KHQ Right Now

AP Trending SummaryBrief at 5:03 p.m. EST

Mexican president asks Bad Bunny to play free concert. MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico's president has asked Puerto Rican reggaeton singer Bad Bunny to play a free concert in Mexico City, to make up for a fake ticket scandal that left thousands frustrated at a sold-out weekend appearance. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Wednesday he couldn't offer the singer any money. But he said the government would pay for the lights, stage and sound system, and even install a zip line in the capital's massive main central plaza. López Obrador suggested Bad Bunny would play the free date because is “sensitive” and feels “solidarity” with those who couldn't get in.
TheConversationCanada

Smart sanctions for a stupid war: The West finally gets clever about Russia

The European Union and the United States are now targeting maritime protection and indemnity (P&I) insurance clubs to limit Russian shipping capacity and cap the price of its oil, meaning we’re finally beginning to see some smart sanctions for a stupid war. P&I clubs are maritime insurance groups that specialize in open-ended, large-risk claims. P&I insurance is a requirement for all heavy cargo and container vessels. Under the new sanctions, European P&I clubs can no longer offer insurance to a vessel carrying Russian oil at a price higher than $60 a barrel. Since February 2022, governments and the private sector have...
South Bend Tribune

Colwell: A peek at Santa's list for newsmakers, naughty and nice

 As he does every year at this time, a very reliable source dropped off a list of the Christmas presents some prominent people will receive.      Although the source is in a position to know, I provide my usual warning. He looks kind of suspicious — has a long beard and goes around in a red costume, a weird getup with a tasseled hat and motorcycle boots — and keeps advocating some kind of annual giveaway plan. ...
