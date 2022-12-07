Mexican president asks Bad Bunny to play free concert. MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico's president has asked Puerto Rican reggaeton singer Bad Bunny to play a free concert in Mexico City, to make up for a fake ticket scandal that left thousands frustrated at a sold-out weekend appearance. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Wednesday he couldn't offer the singer any money. But he said the government would pay for the lights, stage and sound system, and even install a zip line in the capital's massive main central plaza. López Obrador suggested Bad Bunny would play the free date because is “sensitive” and feels “solidarity” with those who couldn't get in.

