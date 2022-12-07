Read full article on original website
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
Dems 51-Seat Senate Majority Didn’t Last Long as 1 has Defected and a 2nd Seems Likely & Could Give GOP Senate Control
Less than 48 hours after securing a 51-seat Senate majority, 1 veteran Democratic Senator has announced their decision to abandon the party. Sources believe there will be at least 1 more.
The federal judge who appointed Trump's special master just threw out his lawsuit challenging the FBI's Mar-a-Lago search
The ruling came after a federal appeals court issued a scathing opinion overturning the judge's initial decision to grant Trump a special master.
Sam Bankman-Fried's Stanford law professor parents will be 'wiped out' financially by their son's legal bills - as they prepare for his extradition from the Bahamas after his arrest
The Stanford law professor parents of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried face the prospect of mounting legal bills following his arrest in the Bahamas on US federal charges. Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried have remained by their 30-year-old son's side in the Bahamas since his crypto exchange collapsed in bankruptcy last month, but his arrest on Monday adds a new element of stress for the tight-knit family.
Scores of executions feared in Iran as 23-year-old hanged in public killing
Fears are growing that Iran is preparing to execute scores more protesters after authorities hanged a 23-year-old man from a crane, in a public killing carried out less than a month after he was arrested and following a secretive trial. Majidreza Rahnavard was sentenced to death by a court in...
KHQ Right Now
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 5:03 p.m. EST
Mexican president asks Bad Bunny to play free concert. MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico's president has asked Puerto Rican reggaeton singer Bad Bunny to play a free concert in Mexico City, to make up for a fake ticket scandal that left thousands frustrated at a sold-out weekend appearance. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Wednesday he couldn't offer the singer any money. But he said the government would pay for the lights, stage and sound system, and even install a zip line in the capital's massive main central plaza. López Obrador suggested Bad Bunny would play the free date because is “sensitive” and feels “solidarity” with those who couldn't get in.
Smart sanctions for a stupid war: The West finally gets clever about Russia
The European Union and the United States are now targeting maritime protection and indemnity (P&I) insurance clubs to limit Russian shipping capacity and cap the price of its oil, meaning we’re finally beginning to see some smart sanctions for a stupid war. P&I clubs are maritime insurance groups that specialize in open-ended, large-risk claims. P&I insurance is a requirement for all heavy cargo and container vessels. Under the new sanctions, European P&I clubs can no longer offer insurance to a vessel carrying Russian oil at a price higher than $60 a barrel. Since February 2022, governments and the private sector have...
Window closing for deal in U.S. Congress to protect 'Dreamer' immigrants
WASHINGTON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Over 200 advocates from around the United States converged on Capitol Hill this week with an 11th-hour mission: persuade lawmakers to provide citizenship to "Dreamer" immigrants who illegally entered the United States as children.
Colwell: A peek at Santa's list for newsmakers, naughty and nice
As he does every year at this time, a very reliable source dropped off a list of the Christmas presents some prominent people will receive. Although the source is in a position to know, I provide my usual warning. He looks kind of suspicious — has a long beard and goes around in a red costume, a weird getup with a tasseled hat and motorcycle boots — and keeps advocating some kind of annual giveaway plan. ...
Majority of Americans say Trump’s Constitution comments disqualifying: poll
Trump has tried to walk back his comments and insist he wasn’t calling for the Constitution’s termination.
