ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum not distracted by MVP talk, praises Suns

By Dana Scott, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J95pe_0jayOA4A00

Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics is the current frontrunner to win this season's league MVP award by Vegas odds and the media.

He was the NBA’s fourth-leading scorer (30.8 points per game), and fifth in 3s made (82), heading into Wednesday night's game against the Suns at Footprint Center. Plus, the defending Eastern conference champion Boston Celtics have the league’s best record (20-5 prior to Wednesday's game, which started after The Republic's deadline) and top-ranked offense.

Like the Phoenix Suns’ Devin Booker, Tatum is coming off being an All-NBA First Team selection last season.

Tatum spoke during the Celtics' pregame media availability at Footprint Center before Wednesday's game agains the West-leading Suns (16-8). He discussed Boston's sudden coaching change in September after the Ime Udoka scandal led to his one-year suspension in September for violating its organization's rules, the impact of Colin Kaepernick on NBA players during the 2020 bubble, and more.

On whether Celtics’ change to interim head coach Joe Mazzulla after Udoka’s suspension helped drive the team to where it is so far or more the talented roster:

"Probably a mixture of both. I think with all of the stuff that we went through in the beginning of the season just kind of brought us together. You know, made us closer and just kind of gave us the option to. We had a choice to we could either make excuses or figure it out. We chose to try and figure it out and we got a great group, and we still got some guys out that will be even better when they get back. And the coach (Mazzulla) has done a great job as well, so it’s just a mixture of everybody being on the same page."

On the Suns’ team makeup that motivates Tatum and the Celtics to play against them:

"They’re a really good team. They went to the finals two years ago. I think they had the best record in the league last year, great coach (Monty Williams) … CP (Chris Paul) obviously one of the best point guards of all time, as well as Book how he’s been playing these past few years. They’re just a well constructed team and they just complement each other really well."

On improvements he needs to make in his skill set:

“I don’t think I have anything mastered. I think I’m pretty good but still a long way from where I truly want to get to. So I think just everyday of trying to get a little bit better overall and it’s a long journey.”

Colin Kaepernick was at the Celtics-Raptors game on Monday. Tatum talks about his advice to players when they contemplated a 2020 playoffs boycott during nationwide Black Lives Matter protests.

“That was great. That was unexpected to see him there (in Toronto), but I got a chance to talk to him a little bit this summer on Nike campus. So seeing him courtside the other day and the reaction that he got, I was happy to see that. You know his impact, how much that means. So it’s great to have him at the game. …

“His voice and his impact and things that he stood for, and to this day the stance that he took and the things that he sacrificed honestly went a long way. He was definitely like a voice of reason and somebody that helped us navigate through those times in the bubble. Somebody that I respect a lot."

On whether Tatum being a frontrunner in the media’s early season MVP conversation is a distraction or motivational factor for him.

"Not a distraction. It’s something that I’m aware of, but I think a lot of it has to do with our team’s success. I think I keep playing the way I am and everybody individually, and we keep complementing each other the way we are, and continue to win, then everybody’s going to get individually what they deserve. So I guess the main focus is to keep trying to be one of the best teams and keep trying to win and just get closer to our ultimate goal of getting back to the finals."

Have tips for us? Reach the reporter at dana.scott@azcentral.com or at 480-486-4721. Follow his Twitter @iam_DanaScott.

Support local journalism. Start your online subscription today.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Jayson Tatum Absolutely Roasts Grant Williams After Celtics Blowout vs. Suns

The Boston Celtics are winning games and having fun doing it. Boston extended its winning streak to three games and improved its league-best record to 21-5 after a dominant 125-98 beatdown of the Western Conference-leading Phoenix Suns on the road at Footprint Center. Everything seems to be going right for...
BOSTON, MA
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Bulls emphasize patience for rookie Dalen Terry’s inclusion in rotation: ‘The game just has to slow down for him’

It’s impossible to miss Dalen Terry on the sidelines of a Chicago Bulls game. On the bench, with his hoodie zipped to his chin and pulled over his head, Terry often resembles an over-energetic little brother at an AAU game. He leaps on top of teammates, wobbles his knees through dance choreographies and, at one point, pretended to stomp on miniature versions of the opponent. But while Terry ...
CHICAGO, IL
NESN

Why Suns Guard Describes Celtics’ Joe Mazzulla As ‘Just Special’

Phoenix Suns guard Damion Lee and Boston Celtics interim head coach Joe Mazzulla have a history together, long before the two squared off on opposing sidelines during Wednesday night’s contest at Footprint Center. Lee, an undrafted product out of Louisville, like Mazzulla, didn’t instantly find his way to an...
BOSTON, MA
Bustle

Larsa Pippen Is Reportedly Dating The Son Of A Legendary NBA Player

On The Real Housewives of Miami Season 5, Kim Kardashian’s former friend Larsa Pippen has a new house, a new attitude — and possibly, a new man. Peacock’s RHOM reboot, which brought the show back after an eight-year hiatus, saw the 48-year-old OG Housewife return to Miami for the first time since the series’ first season in the wake of her split from NBA player Scottie Pippen after 20 years of marriage. Now, fans are wondering who Larsa is dating, zoning in on one potential love interest.
NEW YORK STATE
WGN News

Griner’s release, Heyward’s new home & Bulls are part of ‘The Afternoon Lineup’

We're talking about Brittney Griner's release from Russia, Jason Heyward's new home after his Cubs' release, and the Bulls' contributions of their "Big Three" in a victory on this edition of "The Afternoon Lineup" on WGN News Now. We'll also discuss how you can still get in the Chicago Marathon even if you didn't have any non-guaranteed entry luck Thursday along with a unique Michael Jordan auction item. Larry Hawley has more in this edition of "The Afternoon Lineup."
CHICAGO, IL
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Phoenix Suns 'grateful' for Brittney Griner's return to United States

NEW ORLEANS — Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams woke up to a text Thursday morning from his mom about Phoenix Mercury star Brittney Griner’s release into U.S. custody from a Russian penal colony. “She was so happy and I didn’t even know what was going on,” Williams said. “I picked up my phone as soon as I got up and just scrolled a little bit through some articles and realized she was coming home.” ...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Coyotes score with 13 seconds left to snap 19-game losing streak vs. Boston Bruins

Behind an outstanding goaltending performance and clutch scoring, the Arizona Coyotes finally set down roots at Mullett Arena once again and defeated the league-leading Boston Bruins.  Friday’s game saw the Coyotes (8-13-4) snap a 19-game losing streak against the Bruins (21-4-1) after Lawson Crouse buried a feed from Matias Maccelli with 13.5 seconds left in the...
BOSTON, MA
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

23K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy