ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Comments / 0

Related
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Report: How Much of the Hudson Valley Lives in Poverty?

While it's not the most pleasant topic to think about this time of year, we know a lot of people are struggling. But how does New York rank when it compares to other states in terms of poverty?. A new 40-page report (using data from the U.S. Census Bureau, SAIPE)...
Power 93.7 WBLK

New York State College Closes Due To Lack Of Students

Many people across New York State are looking at enrolling in college in the Fall of 2023 but there will be one college that will have to be removed from the list. My son Avry is a senior in High School and he is deep in the process of applying to different colleges that he is interested in. Many schools have waived application fees, are guaranteeing more merit scholarship money, and even offering free housing to get students on campus.
CAZENOVIA, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Parts Of New York State Could Enjoy A ‘White Christmas”

A number of Empire State residents may wake up Christmas morning to some snow. As I write this, on Dec. 7, 2022, temperatures in the Hudson Valley are in the mid-50s. That sure isn't winter-like weather. WPDH reports the earliest the Hudson Valley has seen snow is Oct. 4. That...
96.1 The Breeze

Get Ready for a Lot More Snow in New York State

It's hard to believe that we only have two and a half more weeks until Christmas Day, but that's the reality we face as we head into the heart of December. Over the last few years, we have had a relatively mild December, with temperatures in the 40's or even 50's.
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Want to be a Jail Custody Officer? Ulster County Eliminates Need to Take Civil Service Exam

If you aren't a good test taker and want to be a jail custody officer we have some good news!. Many of us are very good when it comes to taking any kind of test, personally, I'm one of the worst exam takers in the world! If we have that in common and you would like to give being a jail custody officer a try, the New York State Sheriffs’ Association announced they will allow 12 counties in New York to hire custody officers without requiring applicants to pass a state civil service exam.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
News Tender

Fact Check: New York households will get two stimulus payments to help reduce hardship. Check your status today.

"File:Kathy Hochul, November 2017.jpeg"Photo byKC Kratt is licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0. Are you a New Yorker? If so, you're in for a treat!. Millions of Americans are set to receive money in the next few weeks, which will come as a relief to many who are struggling to make ends meet. This is amazing news! The money is coming from the government, and it will help cover basic needs like food, clothing, and shelter. It will also help boost the economy by reducing poverty and compensating for the 4.4% unemployment rate.
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Remarkable Hawk Rescue After Scary Highway Accident

If you just got hit by a car, your face might look like that, too. A red-tailed hawk is now safe after a scary collision in Upstate New York. "On December 6th, Trooper Dustin Lewis and Trooper Travis Bauer assisted an injured [red-tailed] hawk that was struck by a car in the town of Verona", began a recent post from the New York State Police (NYSP). BY the look on its face, the hawk was just as surprised as the troopers to find itself cradled by a human instead of soaring in the sky. But there's good news...
VERONA, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

DWI Policy Changes In New York State For 2023

Are you ready for the new year to get here? Perhaps 2022 has not been the bets for you or has brought you the good things that you had hoped for over 300 days ago? The good news is that there will be a new year coming in just days and 2023 may offer the blessings you have been waiting for.
mynbc5.com

Gov. Hochul signs emergency fuel provision for New York home heating

NEW YORK — New York State will help homeowners get emergency fuel for no extra cost this winter. Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a resolution on Thursday allowing New Yorkers to get emergency deliveries from any provider if a customer's regular provider can't get fuel. The policy can only be...
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Poughkeepsie, NY
14K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy