Read full article on original website
Related
Report: How Much of the Hudson Valley Lives in Poverty?
While it's not the most pleasant topic to think about this time of year, we know a lot of people are struggling. But how does New York rank when it compares to other states in terms of poverty?. A new 40-page report (using data from the U.S. Census Bureau, SAIPE)...
It’s Illegal To Throw These 11 Things Away With Regular Trash In New York State
If you're doing some deep cleaning during the holidays, there are some things that you cannot or should not just toss into your normal household trash in New York State. These 11 Items Are Illegal To Throw Away In New York State. 1. Pharmaceuticals. You cannot flush unwanted, unused, or...
This Is The Poorest County in New York State [Photos]
According to the Chamber of Commerce, New York is the third richest state in the United States. New York City has more millionaires that call it home than any other city in the world. According to Barrons, New York City is the wealthiest city in the world,. New York is...
Bottles, Cups Sold In New York State May Poison Adults & Children
Bottles and cups sold in New York State and online have been recalled due to a "poisoning hazard." Green Sprouts has recalled 10,500 stainless steel straw bottles, sippy cups and sip & straw cups. Bottles and Cups Sold In New York May Cause Lead Poisoning. The bottoms of the recalled...
True Or False- Is Ames Returning To Central New York In 2023?
If you loved shopping at the Ames in Rome New York in the 90s, you might be able to shop there once again. Or, will you?. A very bizarre website has gone viral on social media this last week with the following message:. Ames Department Stores, Inc is returning in...
New York State Laws That You Didn’t Know Came Out in 2022
Did you know about these New York State laws? We may have heard about them and forgotten that they went through. New laws are always something that can be debatable within the community. While some are for the new law and others may be against it, sometimes we can come together and agree to disagree.
New York State College Closes Due To Lack Of Students
Many people across New York State are looking at enrolling in college in the Fall of 2023 but there will be one college that will have to be removed from the list. My son Avry is a senior in High School and he is deep in the process of applying to different colleges that he is interested in. Many schools have waived application fees, are guaranteeing more merit scholarship money, and even offering free housing to get students on campus.
What Is New York States Famous Issue with Railroad Ties?
Do you have old railroad ties around your house? Maybe they are being used for landscaping? Maybe they are on the border of a garden or doing something greater like holding back dirt in a retaining wall. The railroad ties listed above may or may not be coated with creosote,...
‘Tripledemic’ Hits New York, Many Deadly Viruses Spreading
Health officials say a "trifecta" of deadly viruses spreading across New York State is "deeply concerning" and a "bad situation. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is concerned about a surge in hospitalizations due to a "tripledemic." New York State Dealing With "Tripledemic" State hospitals are dealing with rising cases of...
High New York State: 4 Cannabis Related Words Explained
One day (allegedly very soon) there will be retail recreational cannabis sales in New York State. In the meantime, you might find yourself heading to Massachusetts or New Jersey for your recreational needs. Do you find yourself asking the same questions each time you go into one of those out-of-state...
Parts Of New York State Could Enjoy A ‘White Christmas”
A number of Empire State residents may wake up Christmas morning to some snow. As I write this, on Dec. 7, 2022, temperatures in the Hudson Valley are in the mid-50s. That sure isn't winter-like weather. WPDH reports the earliest the Hudson Valley has seen snow is Oct. 4. That...
Get Ready for a Lot More Snow in New York State
It's hard to believe that we only have two and a half more weeks until Christmas Day, but that's the reality we face as we head into the heart of December. Over the last few years, we have had a relatively mild December, with temperatures in the 40's or even 50's.
Want to be a Jail Custody Officer? Ulster County Eliminates Need to Take Civil Service Exam
If you aren't a good test taker and want to be a jail custody officer we have some good news!. Many of us are very good when it comes to taking any kind of test, personally, I'm one of the worst exam takers in the world! If we have that in common and you would like to give being a jail custody officer a try, the New York State Sheriffs’ Association announced they will allow 12 counties in New York to hire custody officers without requiring applicants to pass a state civil service exam.
Fact Check: New York households will get two stimulus payments to help reduce hardship. Check your status today.
"File:Kathy Hochul, November 2017.jpeg"Photo byKC Kratt is licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0. Are you a New Yorker? If so, you're in for a treat!. Millions of Americans are set to receive money in the next few weeks, which will come as a relief to many who are struggling to make ends meet. This is amazing news! The money is coming from the government, and it will help cover basic needs like food, clothing, and shelter. It will also help boost the economy by reducing poverty and compensating for the 4.4% unemployment rate.
Remarkable Hawk Rescue After Scary Highway Accident
If you just got hit by a car, your face might look like that, too. A red-tailed hawk is now safe after a scary collision in Upstate New York. "On December 6th, Trooper Dustin Lewis and Trooper Travis Bauer assisted an injured [red-tailed] hawk that was struck by a car in the town of Verona", began a recent post from the New York State Police (NYSP). BY the look on its face, the hawk was just as surprised as the troopers to find itself cradled by a human instead of soaring in the sky. But there's good news...
Emergency Crews in the Hudson Valley Save Man and Dog From Water
We would do just about anything to save our pets. For many, that means putting themselves in peril if it means rescuing their cat, dog, or whatever else they may own. Police and firefighters from multiple agencies across the Hudson Valley worked together to save not just an escaped dog, but the owner who had gone to try to rescue the pet.
DWI Policy Changes In New York State For 2023
Are you ready for the new year to get here? Perhaps 2022 has not been the bets for you or has brought you the good things that you had hoped for over 300 days ago? The good news is that there will be a new year coming in just days and 2023 may offer the blessings you have been waiting for.
3 of the “Deadliest” Lakes are in New York State
"Don't go in the water"; it's not just the catchphrase from Jaws, but a fitting warning about several lakes in our state. Out of the ten deadliest bodies of water in the entire country, three are in New York. The Deadliest Lakes in New York. Each local lake is dangerous...
mynbc5.com
Gov. Hochul signs emergency fuel provision for New York home heating
NEW YORK — New York State will help homeowners get emergency fuel for no extra cost this winter. Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a resolution on Thursday allowing New Yorkers to get emergency deliveries from any provider if a customer's regular provider can't get fuel. The policy can only be...
How To Stop Annoying, Unwanted Telemarketing Calls In New York
There's now an easy way to stop getting non-stop telemarking calls in New York State. On Tuesday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation that's expected to crack down on unwanted telemarketing calls across New York State. New York State Cracks Down On Unwanted Telemarketing Calls. Close up of woman's...
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV
Poughkeepsie, NY
14K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0