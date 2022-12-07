Read full article on original website
Iconic Houston rapper set to open first restaurant for his award winning burgersAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Abbott says "I'm getting damn tired of Texas residents smuggling people into our country illegally"Ash JurbergTexas State
Billionaire golfer Tiger Woods to open PopStroke putting courses in Houston and DallasJalyn SmootHouston, TX
You can now stay in President Bush's former Houston homeAsh JurbergHouston, TX
50 Cent is Giving Back to the Houston Community with New Business LabAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITHouston, TX
TIMELINE: Scattered showers begin clearing out
HOUSTON — After weeks of temperatures coming in significantly above December normals, we're in for a change of pace... finally! A strong cold front will deliver seasonable temperatures for mid-December. Scattered downpours are lingering in the Houston area for the morning commute. TIMELINE. Wednesday. Midday Wednesday: Front moves offshore,...
PHOTOS: Severe weather causes damage across North Texas
GRAPEVINE, Texas — A line of severe storms moved through Tuesday morning, leaving damage across the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex and other areas of North Texas. At least five tornadoes were seen along the front edge of the storms as it moved through the area. One was confirmed in the Decatur area in Wise County, one in the River Oaks area in Tarrant County and another in the Grapevine area of Tarrant County.
HIDDEN GEM: Texas Winter Lights
HOUSTON — What happens when you take a Texas-shaped lazy river on a giant terrace six stories above downtown and add lights? You get Texas Winter Lights at Marriott Marquis' Altitude Rooftop & Pool. "When you’re up in your suite looking out at the pool deck, they just pop,"...
After multiple confirmed tornadoes, all active warnings across North Texas have expired
DALLAS — A line of severe weather moved eastward across North Texas on Tuesday morning. At some point or another, most of the Dallas-Fort Worth region fell under a tornado warning. Following multiple confirmed tornadoes, however, all active warnings across North Texas have expired as of 10:45 a.m. As...
Montrose will be home to Bun B's Trill Burgers' first brick-and-mortar
HOUSTON — Burger fans are in for a treat. Bun B's Trill Burgers is opening its first brick-and-mortar location at a familiar address. The restaurant will be at the former home of Houston's longest-running James Coney Island location at the corner of Richmond and Shepherd. It's expected to open...
HIDDEN GEM: The Light Park
KATY, Texas — Driving to see Christmas lights looks a little different at The Light Park. "Christmas is a great time of year – for us, for the families," said co-owner Joe White. "We wanted to do something no one has ever done before: lights beyond all imagination."
The Ultimate Guide to Holiday Events
HOUSTON — Houston Moms is an online community dedicated to providing free resources to moms and parents across our area. Their mission is to make this great big city feel just a little bit smaller whether that's letting you know of the best playgrounds to take your children, how to navigate the Houston Zoo or simply inspire and encourage you in this hard but incredibly rewarding journey we call motherhood.
HIDDEN GEM: Deck the Trees
HOUSTON — Consider the halls decked at the George R. Brown Convention Center! With just a peek through its windows, you can check out this magnificent display of more than a dozen trees, each with its own personality. "It’s really, really beautiful," said Brandon Kahn. The fabulous forest...
Be proactive with your health this holiday season with the help of Advanced Body Scan
HOUSTON — For many, the holiday season is one of the happiest times of the year. But with the stress that is often accompanied by, it can also be a dangerous time for our health. In fact, research shows that cardiac death is almost 5% higher during the holidays compared to the rest of the year. So how can you tell if you're shortness of breath is due to an underlying illness or something more? Advanced Body Scan has the solution with their 5 minute scan.
HIDDEN GEM: Lightscape
HOUSTON — If you’ve only ever seen the Houston Botanic Garden by day, now's your chance to check it out by Lightscape. "We think Lightscape is a really unique way to celebrate the holidays," said Justin Lacey, the garden's director of communications. Once the sun sets, the garden...
Houston-area resident wins 'Survivor'
HOUSTON — A Kingwood, Texas, man won Season 42 of the CBS show "Survivor" Wednesday. Mike Gabler, a heart valve specialist, is the second-oldest winner in the history of "Survivor." His family cheered him on during a watch party in The Woodlands. He announced during Wednesday's show that he...
Living in the Lone Star: Holiday Homes Edition in the Heights
If you're looking for an area in Houston to check out some of the most dazzling Christmas displays, head to the Heights! Brandi Smith has this week's holiday homes.
Adam Sandler adds 3 Texas cities for 2023 comedy tour
TEXAS, USA — Comedian and actor Adam Sandler announced his 2023 comedy tour, Adam Sandler Live, will include three stops in Texas. After starting the tour in early February in Chicago, Sandler will perform at Houston's Toyota Center on Feb. 13, Austin's Moody Center on Feb. 14. and Dallas' American Airlines Center on Feb. 15.
Make a difference for a family in need with The Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign
HOUSTON — This holiday season The Salvation Army of Greater Houston hopes to raise $1.1 million through their Red Kettle Campaign. In the past, you had to donate with dollar bills and coins in the kettle, but today you can give with your smart phone at the red kettle. You can also create a virtual Red Kettle where you can encourage friends, family and coworkers to support your virtual kettle and see how much you can raise. In large office or company, it would be fun to create a virtual kettle for each department, team or branch and have a little competition for bragging rights.
2022: A look back at some of the positive stories from the year
HOUSTON — There’s a lot of good in our community. Throughout the year, we saw that. The humanity, kindness and human spirit shone through on stories we covered on KHOU 11. KHOU 11 digital anchor Brandi Smith looks back on the good news of 2022. Those are just...
You may have free money waiting for you! How Texans can check for unclaimed property
HOUSTON — Editor's note: The above video originally aired in 2019. While a lot of people are pinching pennies and cutting corners these days, they might be missing out on free money from the state of Texas. The Unclaimed Property Division at the Texas Comptroller’s Office has billions of...
Memorial Assistance Ministries helping Texans get back on their feet
HOUSTON — A local organization is expanding to help reach more people in need. Memorial Assistance Ministries, otherwise known as MAM, has opened up a new office and resale shop in the Heights. The organization helps people who need help in the community get back on their feet, like...
LIST: Houston-area restaurants open for Christmas
HOUSTON — Many people are probably still drained from the full spread they cooked on Thanksgiving dinner and have decided to leave the pots and pans in the kitchen cabinets this Christmas. If you're one of those people, then you may have made a great decision because there are...
How Advanced Nerve and Health Center can help treat neuropathy
HOUSTON — Dr. Bao Thai, DC, with Advanced Nerve and Health Center explains how their personalized treatment plan restored quality of life for their patient Jaine Irvin. Call Advanced Nerve and Health Center now at 832-626-1260 or log on to nerveandhealth.com. Advanced Nerve and Health Center has a limited...
