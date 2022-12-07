ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHOU

TIMELINE: Scattered showers begin clearing out

HOUSTON — After weeks of temperatures coming in significantly above December normals, we're in for a change of pace... finally! A strong cold front will deliver seasonable temperatures for mid-December. Scattered downpours are lingering in the Houston area for the morning commute. TIMELINE. Wednesday. Midday Wednesday: Front moves offshore,...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

PHOTOS: Severe weather causes damage across North Texas

GRAPEVINE, Texas — A line of severe storms moved through Tuesday morning, leaving damage across the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex and other areas of North Texas. At least five tornadoes were seen along the front edge of the storms as it moved through the area. One was confirmed in the Decatur area in Wise County, one in the River Oaks area in Tarrant County and another in the Grapevine area of Tarrant County.
FORT WORTH, TX
KHOU

HIDDEN GEM: Texas Winter Lights

HOUSTON — What happens when you take a Texas-shaped lazy river on a giant terrace six stories above downtown and add lights? You get Texas Winter Lights at Marriott Marquis' Altitude Rooftop & Pool. "When you’re up in your suite looking out at the pool deck, they just pop,"...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

HIDDEN GEM: The Light Park

KATY, Texas — Driving to see Christmas lights looks a little different at The Light Park. "Christmas is a great time of year – for us, for the families," said co-owner Joe White. "We wanted to do something no one has ever done before: lights beyond all imagination."
KATY, TX
KHOU

The Ultimate Guide to Holiday Events

HOUSTON — Houston Moms is an online community dedicated to providing free resources to moms and parents across our area. Their mission is to make this great big city feel just a little bit smaller whether that's letting you know of the best playgrounds to take your children, how to navigate the Houston Zoo or simply inspire and encourage you in this hard but incredibly rewarding journey we call motherhood.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

HIDDEN GEM: Deck the Trees

HOUSTON — Consider the halls decked at the George R. Brown Convention Center! With just a peek through its windows, you can check out this magnificent display of more than a dozen trees, each with its own personality. "It’s really, really beautiful," said Brandon Kahn. The fabulous forest...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Be proactive with your health this holiday season with the help of Advanced Body Scan

HOUSTON — For many, the holiday season is one of the happiest times of the year. But with the stress that is often accompanied by, it can also be a dangerous time for our health. In fact, research shows that cardiac death is almost 5% higher during the holidays compared to the rest of the year. So how can you tell if you're shortness of breath is due to an underlying illness or something more? Advanced Body Scan has the solution with their 5 minute scan.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

HIDDEN GEM: Lightscape

HOUSTON — If you’ve only ever seen the Houston Botanic Garden by day, now's your chance to check it out by Lightscape. "We think Lightscape is a really unique way to celebrate the holidays," said Justin Lacey, the garden's director of communications. Once the sun sets, the garden...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Houston-area resident wins 'Survivor'

HOUSTON — A Kingwood, Texas, man won Season 42 of the CBS show "Survivor" Wednesday. Mike Gabler, a heart valve specialist, is the second-oldest winner in the history of "Survivor." His family cheered him on during a watch party in The Woodlands. He announced during Wednesday's show that he...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Adam Sandler adds 3 Texas cities for 2023 comedy tour

TEXAS, USA — Comedian and actor Adam Sandler announced his 2023 comedy tour, Adam Sandler Live, will include three stops in Texas. After starting the tour in early February in Chicago, Sandler will perform at Houston's Toyota Center on Feb. 13, Austin's Moody Center on Feb. 14. and Dallas' American Airlines Center on Feb. 15.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Make a difference for a family in need with The Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign

HOUSTON — This holiday season The Salvation Army of Greater Houston hopes to raise $1.1 million through their Red Kettle Campaign. In the past, you had to donate with dollar bills and coins in the kettle, but today you can give with your smart phone at the red kettle. You can also create a virtual Red Kettle where you can encourage friends, family and coworkers to support your virtual kettle and see how much you can raise. In large office or company, it would be fun to create a virtual kettle for each department, team or branch and have a little competition for bragging rights.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

2022: A look back at some of the positive stories from the year

HOUSTON — There’s a lot of good in our community. Throughout the year, we saw that. The humanity, kindness and human spirit shone through on stories we covered on KHOU 11. KHOU 11 digital anchor Brandi Smith looks back on the good news of 2022. Those are just...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

LIST: Houston-area restaurants open for Christmas

HOUSTON — Many people are probably still drained from the full spread they cooked on Thanksgiving dinner and have decided to leave the pots and pans in the kitchen cabinets this Christmas. If you're one of those people, then you may have made a great decision because there are...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

How Advanced Nerve and Health Center can help treat neuropathy

HOUSTON — Dr. Bao Thai, DC, with Advanced Nerve and Health Center explains how their personalized treatment plan restored quality of life for their patient Jaine Irvin. Call Advanced Nerve and Health Center now at 832-626-1260 or log on to nerveandhealth.com. Advanced Nerve and Health Center has a limited...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy