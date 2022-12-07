Read full article on original website
paramuspost.com
UPCOMING EVENTS AT BERGEN COUNTY’S WINTER WONDERLAND
Van Saun County Park is once again North Jersey’s premier destination for winter family fun. (PARAMUS, NJ) – Bergen County’s Winter Wonderland holiday festival at Van Saun County Park is back bringing holiday joy to families across northern New Jersey! With open air ice skating, a heated hospitality tent, games, activities, food trucks, an indoor/outdoor beer and wine garden, and an iconic 30-foot centerpiece Christmas Tree, families have the chance to be transported to a winter paradise this holiday season right here in Bergen County.
Renna Media
4-H Craft Boutique Offers Free Family Fun
Bring the family to the Somerset County 4-H Holiday Craft Festival for some free holiday fun. Do some gift shopping, visit the gingerbread house contest, see a large working model train exhibit and, of course, there are photo opportunities with Santa! The dates are December 10 and 11 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Ted Blum 4-H Center, 310 Milltown Road in Bridgewater. Free admission.
Essex Co. zoo supports community through holiday light show
WEST ORANGE, N.J. -- The Essex County Turtle Back Zoo is keeping their local community close to their hearts through their holiday light show.This year, the cost of admission is a donation."You can bring used coats, you can bring food donations, you can bring new toys, and that will gain you entry to the light show," the zoo's deputy director, Kate Hartwyk, said. "This is our giveback to the community. All the donations go to local organizations throughout Essex County."Starting Friday, the zoo's Holiday Lights Spectacular will be lit up every night through Dec. 31. The light show will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.For more information, visit turtlebackzoo.com.
unionnewsdaily.com
Union comes alive in Winter Wonderland
UNION, NJ — The township came alive on Friday, Dec. 2, when Union’s Winter Wonderland was hosted at F. Edward Biertuempfel Memorial Park, along Winslow Avenue. Thousands came out for the celebration, which continued on Saturday, Dec. 3, culminating in a tree lighting, despite the unpleasant weather that day.
Renna Media
Berkeley Heights Seniors Trip to Resorts Casino – December 19
The Berkeley Heights Seniors are sponsoring a trip to Resorts Casino in Atlantic City on Monday, December 19. The bus leaves the parking lot at Town Hall, 29 Park Avenue, at 8:30 a.m. and returns at approximately 7:15 p.m. The cost is $35, which includes bus transportation and a $20 voucher for slot play. For further information or reservations, call Ramona at 908-647-3295.
theplaidhorse.com
New Jersey’s Essex Equestrian Center Closing Its Doors
The Essex Equestrian Center—also known over the years as the Woodland Riding Club, the Montclair Riding Club and the Suburban Essex Equestrian Center—is set to close Monday, Dec. 19 in West Orange, NJ. For the past 20 years, the facility, known for its lesson program—a starting point for...
News 12
Hallmark movie stars return to the NJ Expo Center for the 3rd Christmas Con
Stars of some of the Hallmark Channel's Christmas movies will be on hand at the New Jersey Convention and Exposition Center this weekend for the third Christmas Con. "It's for the fans! That's why we do it. It's so special and have them come up to you and tell you how your movie made a difference to them. Or what your Christmas movie means to them at the holidays," says actor Jonathan Bennett, who is hosting Christmas Con.
Renna Media
American Legion Post 433 Celebrates 75 Years in New Providence
Veterans were honored at the American Legion Post 433 on Thursday, October 13, with a proclamation from Mayor Al Morgan recognizing their 75 years in New Providence. Mayor Morgan also presented two Veteran parking signs, which will be placed at two designated exclusive parking spaces at Borough Hall for “Veteran Parking Only”. “We honor our Veterans and thank them for their service,” Morgan shared.
wrnjradio.com
Hackettstown church seeks homemade cookies for Truck Stop Cookie Project
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – Trinity United Methodist Church is looking to spread some joy to truckers through the Truck Stop Cookie Project. Their goal this year is 500 bags, each with 1 dozen cookies, some holiday candy, and a Christmas message. “500 bags means 500 dozen cookies! Can...
Renna Media
Stacey Maisch Awarded P.E.O. Program for Continuing Education
Stacey Maisch, from the New Providence Memorial Library, was awarded a Philanthropic Educational Organization (P.E.O.) Program for Continuing Education Grant from the P.E.O. Sisterhood. She was sponsored by P.E.O. Chapter AS of Westfield, NJ. The P.E.O. Program for Continuing Education was established in 1973 to provide need-based grants to women...
Is ‘Dave & Buster’s’ coming to the Bridgewater Commons Mall?
Bridgewater Commons has had great development throughout the years and now, according to Patch, some gaming and/or an entertainment complex could be making its way to the mall. The article gives a breakdown of a Township Council meeting where an ordinance was introduced to allow “establishments for games, entertainment, and/or...
Renna Media
Millburn High School Presents Winter Chorus and Orchestra Concert December 15
The Music Department of Millburn High School proudly presents its annual Winter Chorus and Orchestra Concert on Thursday, December 15 at 7:30 P.M. in the high school auditorium. This concert is free and open to the public. Chamber Strings will perform Dvorák’s Serenade for Strings. Chorale will present an arrangement...
Renna Media
GRACE Brings Community Together to Raise $100,000+ for Our Neighbors in Need
More than 150 community members and volunteers came togetheron October 1st, to support An Evening with GRACE to Benefit Our Neighbors In Need, honoring some of Summit’s most giving community members and bringing support of more than $100,000 to continue the mission of GRACE in Summit, NJ. New friends...
edisoninsider.com
Students reveal the best two pizza places in Westfield
“Humans are drawn to fatty, sweet, rich, and complex foods. Pizza has all of these components. Cheese is fatty, meat toppings tend to be rich and the sauce is sweet. Pizza toppings are also packed with a compound called glutamate, which can be found in tomatoes, cheese, pepperoni, and sausage” (Miller). These facts are probably the reason why so many people love pizza today. With so many places to choose from in Westfield, how do residents choose their pizza?
Renna Media
Westfield United Fund’s 84th annual Community Fundraising Campaign
Volunteer-driven nonprofit begins 84th year raising funds to deliver essential services. The Westfield United Fund has officially kicked off its annual end-of-year community campaign to support local agencies that deliver essential services to children, low-income families, seniors, and people with special needs. The goal of this year’s campaign is to...
Metuchen semifinalists for the Great American Main Street Award
METUCHEN, N.J. (PIX11) – The borough in Middlesex County is one of eight national semifinalists for the Great American Main Street Award. The borough joins downtowns from Florida to Wyoming, with the winner being named in the spring. “Once you come, you’ll see that this community deserves this award,” said Dawn Mackey, Executive Director of the […]
Amazing diner dubbed New Jersey’s most ‘charming retro’ eatery
There are so many wonderful things New Jersey is known for and, among them is the fact that we are the diner capital of the world. It seems that everywhere you turn, there is a diner in the Garden State, but it's not just a diner. It's an awesome diner.
Opening reception at Mana; Free parking for non-commercial vehicles in Bayonne utility lots | Upcoming
Brunch reception, opening of “Derrick Belcham: The You Voice”. Mana Contemporary presents “The You Voice,” a nine-channel video installation by filmmaker Derrick Belcham on Saturday, Dec. 10, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a brunch reception. The show runs until Jan. 28. The work explores the...
bestofnj.com
PH Steakhouse Revives Historic Chester Publick House
The history behind the building that now houses PH Steakhouse in Chester dates back over 200 years. The location has been a stagecoach stop, prep school, hotel, tavern, and famously The Publick House up until 2020. Now, the Restaurant Village Hospitality Group is reviving the space as an upscale steakhouse.
Enter The Hallmark Movie Scene Of Your Dreams in Bordentown, NJ
If you’re looking for some festive things to do this time of year before it’s too late, look no further! A super wholesome event is happening every Thursday in Bordentown during the Holiday Season that you for sure do not want to miss. I was scrolling on Facebook...
