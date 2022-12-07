ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

US105

Texas’ Most Expensive Home Took A Huge Hit With A $7 Million Price Reduction

If you're looking for an affordable home at a bargain price because the interest rates are so dang high, this house probably isn't for you. It'll be one that you can quickly take off your consideration list. Now I don't want to discourage you from looking at it though. While the majority of us will NEVER be able to afford any property like this, it's always fun to peek into homes like this and dream!
DALLAS, TX
CW33

2 North Texas cities ranked happiest in America for 2022: study

DALLAS (KDAF) — What does it mean to be happy? Having money, family, fame, good food & things to do around you? Does where you live coincide with your happiness?. It all depends on perspective, doesn’t it? Well, the perspective of a study conducted by Smart Asset set out to find the happiest cities in America for 2022 and it seems that North Texas is all smiles.
FRISCO, TX
Government Technology

Alphabet-Owned Drone Delivery Company Expands in Texas

(TNS) — Wing, a drone delivery company owned by Google’s parent company, Alphabet, has opened a remote operations center in Coppell that will allow it to expand its delivery capabilities in North Texas and beyond. Wing has been operating in Frisco and Little Elm since April, making deliveries...
COPPELL, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas creates new trails; Plano gives a Silver Line update

The inspiration for the 12 Street Station is the movement of air and the future, according to Dallas Area Rapid Transit. (Rendering courtesy Dallas Area Rapid Transit) On the Dec. 9 episode of "The DFW Breakdown," Community Impact reporter Jackson King discusses Dallas’ effort to clean up more than 1,300 alleyways throughout the city, including a pilot program to turn some disused alleys into neighborhood trails. Later on, reporter Michael Crouchley brings an update on Dallas Area Rapid Transit’s Silver Line project as Plano moves into a new phase of planning for two stations.
DALLAS, TX
keranews.org

City of Fort Worth prepares to sell Central Library for $18 million to national investment firm

After Tuesday, Fort Worth’s Central Library building will no longer rest in city hands, if a proposed sale goes through. City Council members are preparing to approve the sale of the building to Dart Interests LLC, a national real estate investment and development firm, for $18 million. The firm, which describes itself as a “long-term developer and investor,” owns properties in several states, including Florida, South Carolina, New York, California and Texas.
FORT WORTH, TX
PLANetizen

Construction Set to Begin on $1.6 Billion Highway Widening in Texas

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) will soon begin construction on the $1.6 billion Southeast Connector, one of the state’s largest-ever investments in transportation infrastructure. The project is intended to ease congestion and improve transportation in Tarrant County on a stretch of highway that sees about 200,000 vehicle trips a day—a number that is expected to increase to 370,000 vehicles a day by 2045.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
keranews.org

Fort Worth will continue to ban short-term rentals in residential areas

Fort Worth City Council will keep its ban on short-term rentals in residential areas in place. The hot button issue has been debated in public meetings and online for months. Even as they discussed the policy during a Dec. 6 work session, council members said they were receiving “waves of emails” from constituents concerned about the policy proposals.
FORT WORTH, TX
Footwear News

Expect to See More Shoe Brands at Next Month’s Dallas Apparel & Accessories Market

Buyers can expect to see even more footwear next month at the upcoming Dallas Apparel & Accessories Market show. According to the Dallas Market Center, footwear is a category that’s enjoying “tremendous growth” at the show — with the number of exhibitors in January up 45% compared with 2021. Show organizers added that the category’s new location on the 10th floor allows for a greater number of brands. New and noteworthy exhibitors next month include Frye Boots, Phillipe Model Paris, Marc Fisher, Ash, Schutz, Birkenstock and K-Swiss. Apparel and accessories options also continue to grow, illustrated by a 25% expansion of young...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

There's a Santa shortage this holiday season and demand is skyrocketing

TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — It’s that special time of year, and this holiday season, Santa Claus has a full calendar. According to HireSanta, an online site that allows people to book Santa for events and visits, demand is skyrocketing. The demand comes as HireSanta Founder Mitch Allen is struggling to fill more than 2,000 open positions for Santa Claus, elves and Mrs. Claus.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
dallasexpress.com

North Texas’ Top Two Christmas Towns

Texans can find plenty of ways to celebrate the holiday season this year in the Lone Star State. Trips To Discover, a travel discovery platform, compiled a list of the Top 10 Christmas Towns in Texas, which included the North Texas cities of Grand Prairie and Grapevine. Below is just...
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Swiss chocolate company bringing distribution center to southern Denton County

Läderach Chocolatier Suisse, a family-owned premium Swiss chocolate company, will soon occupy a 42,000-square-foot distribution center in far south Denton County. The AllianceTexas warehouse, located in the Northlake area, will distribute Läderach’s high-quality fresh chocolate to all its retail stores in the United States, according to a news release from Hillwood.
DENTON COUNTY, TX
