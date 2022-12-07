Read full article on original website
Cleveland Jewish News
BJ Makom Whirlyball trip Dec. 12
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation’s Makom will go on a Whirlyball outing from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at 505 Richmond Road in Bedford Heights. Sixth graders are also invited. If not a Makom regular, contact Syndey Ungar at sydneyungar@bnaijeshurun.org to attend. Pick-up and drop off will be at the Whirlyball...
Cleveland Jewish News
jHUB ‘Holiday Happiness’ event Dec. 11
JHUB will host the “Holiday Happiness” event at 1:30 p.m. Dec. 11 at the Maltz Museum at 2929 Richmond Road in Beachwood. The event will include music, theater, art and books. Admission is free with registration. For more information or to register, visit jhubcle.org.
Cleveland Jewish News
Rabbi Yossi Freedman
Downtown Cleveland may not seem like the Wild West, but for Rabbi Yossi Freedman, it bears some resemblance. As the co-director of Downtown Cleveland Chabad, Freedman and his wife, Chaya (Wilansky), have been engaging Jewishly with people who work and live downtown and in near west side neighborhoods since 2010. They also established Downtown Chabad Young Professionals in 2013.
Cleveland Jewish News
Eliana J. LeVine
Eliana J. LeVine keeps busy in her volunteer work throughout the Cleveland Jewish community. A member of several boards of directors, and former board chair of her alma mater, the Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School, she gives her time to the causes she holds dear. LeVine was born...
Cleveland Jewish News
Handling the holidays grief workshop Dec. 12
Ohio’s Hospice LifeCare is offering a “Handling the Holidays” grief workshop with David Hargrave, bereavement counseling professional with Ohio’s Hospice LifeCare, from 5:30 to 6:45 p.m. Dec. 12 at 1900 Akron Road in Wooster. The workshop is free and open to the public, but has limited...
Cleveland Jewish News
BJ to host Chanukah tot Shabbat Dec. 9
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation will host a Chanukah-themed Tot Shabbat from 5:15 to 6 p.m. Dec. 9 in its Halpern Hall at 27501 Fairmount Blvd. in Pepper Pike. Rabbis Hal Rudin-Luria and Josh Foster will help attendees welcome in Shabbat with songs, a story and crafts. Attendees are encouraged to wear pajamas.
Cleveland Jewish News
Menorah Park
Our community and neighborhood, simply put, provides the spice to our lives. In the midst of a pandemic that has disrupted many of our physical connections and tested our strength, we’ve gained increased awareness that remaining connected to others is important to our emotional and physical health. Neighborhoods provide...
Cleveland Jewish News
The Yanowitz Family
For the Yanowitz family, giving back is a tradition ingrained through the generations, going back at least to the 1800s when Donna Yanowitz’s grandfather helped found and lead a synagogue in the family’s hometown of Duluth, Minn. The Yanowitz family, this year’s Cleveland Jewish News 18 Difference Makers Generation Award honorees, embody the prinicple of l’dor v’dor, generation to generation as philanthropy and community involvement have always been central to their lives.
Cleveland Jewish News
Rebecca Bar-Shain
Finding ways to support one’s community, both big and small, is a cornerstone of University Heights resident Rebecca Bar-Shain’s life. As a certified financial planner/partner at Cedar Brook Group in Mayfield Heights, Bar-Shain guides clients through their financial lives, finding solutions and pathways to their goals. As a community member, she gives her time to institutions like the Jewish Family Service Association, the Jewish Federation of Cleveland and Fuchs Mizrachi School.
Cleveland Jewish News
Heather Schlang
Helping others is a full-time job for Heather Schlang. She has dedicated her days to the betterment of youth lives, specifically those in need, through her work for Share What You Wear, an initiative of the National Council of Jewish Women / Cleveland. Schlang was born in North Olmsted and...
Cleveland Jewish News
Todd E. Gurney
When Todd Gurney joined ORT America in 2018, he had not heard of the organization before. Now preparing to serve as the next president of ORT’s Ohio region after becoming the first vice president, his vision includes getting the organization’s name out more and attracting younger generations. ORT...
Cleveland Jewish News
Aaron S. Evenchik
For Aaron S. Evenchik, helping others – in pro bono law work, as a speaker and in any way he can for Jewish organizations – is just part of sharing the blessing. At the same time, he sees struggle as “the other side of blessing.”. “Struggle sometimes...
Cleveland Jewish News
Rebekah Dorman
Rebekah Dorman has always had a professional and personal focus on improving the lives of children and families facing challenges like poverty and mental illness. Before founding Kadima Consulting, the Beachwood resident was a developmental psychologist. She has held various positions in the nonprofit world, including vice president of Applewood Centers, where she created programs for families of children with chronic health issues, a home visiting program for low-income families and a stress management program for teens in foster care.
Cleveland Jewish News
Wertheim named University Heights Citizen of the Year
Stephen Wertheim was honored as the University Heights Citizen of the Year during the University Heights Civic Awards reception Nov. 16 at the Jardine Room at John Carroll University. Wertheim was presented the award by Mayor Michael Dylan Brennan for his work chairing the charter review committee, according to a...
Cleveland Jewish News
Andrew Mizsak
Following in the footsteps of generations of family involved in Northeast Ohio politics, Andrew Mizsak is a principal consultant at Main Street Consultants. There, he helps cultural organizations build relationships with public officials. Since 2015, he has been working with Kol Israel Foundation, the first to get an Ohio Historical...
Cleveland Jewish News
Alan Rosskamm
When Clevelanders hear the name Alan Rosskamm, many associate him with his 12-year tenure as CEO of Breakthrough Public Schools, a network of public nonprofit charter schools in Cleveland dedicated to giving inner-city students more high-quality education options, or his time as president and CEO of Jo-Ann Stores from 1985 to 2006, where he also served on its board of directors until the company went private in 2011.
Cleveland Jewish News
Andrew E. Randall
For Andrew E. Randall, president and CEO of Cleveland Private Trust, giving back is ingrained by his family, strengthened by the community around him and informed by his faith. “My mother and father had this kind of philanthropic volunteerism in their blood,” he said. “I guess they passed it down...
Cleveland Jewish News
Lois Goodman
This year’s Cleveland Jewish News Sam Miller Lifetime Achievement Award recipient Lois Goodman has made a positive difference in the local Jewish community for decades through her work to support interfaith understanding and fight hate, as well as her efforts to ensure equal rights and opportunities for women and independence for the elderly, among other causes.
Cleveland Jewish News
Dobama Theatre’s ‘Land of Oz’ wraps you in magic
If you ever wondered what happened to the beloved characters in the Emerald City after Dorothy clicked her heels and decided “there’s no place like home,” grab hold of the tail of a twister and get dropped off in “The Land of Oz.” Showing at Dobama Theatre in Cleveland Heights, you will discover that things may not have turned out as you expected – or maybe they did, depending on your familiarity with L. Frank Baum’s book series.
Cleveland Jewish News
Bubbles exhibit to open Dec. 12
The Children’s Museum of Cleveland is opening a new bubbles exhibit Dec. 12. Presented by University Hospitals Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital, it invites young learners to discover the science of bubbles through hands-on exploration, according to a Dec. 7 press release. “It’s hard not to smile in...
