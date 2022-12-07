Read full article on original website
Renna Media
Madison High School Key Club Members Take on Holiday Hunger
Thousands of Morris County families rely on the Interfaith Food Pantry Network to help them celebrate a holiday meal.38 million Americans are food insecure, meaning they don’t know if they have enough to feed themselves and their families. Over 650,000 live right here in New Jersey. Over the past...
Renna Media
Perez Twins Take the Lead with a Passion Project
The Perez twins Dailen and Delani, Roselle Park middle school siblings, help build bridges to learning in the most unique places. Together they find laundromats in cities that will allow them the opportunity to set up a learning corner. Their “Learning at the Laundromat” initiative has taken off. Most items...
Renna Media
Stacey Maisch Awarded P.E.O. Program for Continuing Education
Stacey Maisch, from the New Providence Memorial Library, was awarded a Philanthropic Educational Organization (P.E.O.) Program for Continuing Education Grant from the P.E.O. Sisterhood. She was sponsored by P.E.O. Chapter AS of Westfield, NJ. The P.E.O. Program for Continuing Education was established in 1973 to provide need-based grants to women...
Renna Media
Cranford Historical Society Presents 2022 Preservation Awards
The Cranford Historical Society joined with the Historic Preservation Advisory Board to present the 2022 Preservation Awards on November 13th. Awards were given to Kinney Clark of 115 Holly Street, and Richard Russo of 405 Springfield Avenue for their home renovations which preserved the architectural and historical significance of the home. A reception followed the presentation of the awards.
njurbannews.com
Newark youth get to ‘Shop with a Hero’ this holiday season
Mayor Ras J. Baraka announced that the City is partnering with United Community Corporation this holiday season to host a “Shop With a Hero” event. 250 local youth will have the opportunity to go on a $100 shopping spree with a first responder, police officer, firefighter, doctor, nurse, or EMT, visiting stores on Broad and Market Streets in downtown Newark, on Saturday, December 17.
Renna Media
Millburn High School Presents Winter Chorus and Orchestra Concert December 15
The Music Department of Millburn High School proudly presents its annual Winter Chorus and Orchestra Concert on Thursday, December 15 at 7:30 P.M. in the high school auditorium. This concert is free and open to the public. Chamber Strings will perform Dvorák’s Serenade for Strings. Chorale will present an arrangement...
Renna Media
A Merry Madison Seasonal Spectacular – December 10th
The Madison Public Theatre, a not-for-profit theatre based in Madison, New Jersey, is excited to announce their upcoming festive holiday concert, “A Merry Madison Seasonal Spectacular.” The public is invited to enjoy this family-friendly musical and variety extravaganza starring Broadway and touring stars, in addition to musicians, performers, and choirs from our extraordinarily talented community.
Essex Co. zoo supports community through holiday light show
WEST ORANGE, N.J. -- The Essex County Turtle Back Zoo is keeping their local community close to their hearts through their holiday light show.This year, the cost of admission is a donation."You can bring used coats, you can bring food donations, you can bring new toys, and that will gain you entry to the light show," the zoo's deputy director, Kate Hartwyk, said. "This is our giveback to the community. All the donations go to local organizations throughout Essex County."Starting Friday, the zoo's Holiday Lights Spectacular will be lit up every night through Dec. 31. The light show will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.For more information, visit turtlebackzoo.com.
Renna Media
4-H Craft Boutique Offers Free Family Fun
Bring the family to the Somerset County 4-H Holiday Craft Festival for some free holiday fun. Do some gift shopping, visit the gingerbread house contest, see a large working model train exhibit and, of course, there are photo opportunities with Santa! The dates are December 10 and 11 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Ted Blum 4-H Center, 310 Milltown Road in Bridgewater. Free admission.
Renna Media
GRACE Brings Community Together to Raise $100,000+ for Our Neighbors in Need
More than 150 community members and volunteers came togetheron October 1st, to support An Evening with GRACE to Benefit Our Neighbors In Need, honoring some of Summit’s most giving community members and bringing support of more than $100,000 to continue the mission of GRACE in Summit, NJ. New friends...
Renna Media
American Legion Post 433 Celebrates 75 Years in New Providence
Veterans were honored at the American Legion Post 433 on Thursday, October 13, with a proclamation from Mayor Al Morgan recognizing their 75 years in New Providence. Mayor Morgan also presented two Veteran parking signs, which will be placed at two designated exclusive parking spaces at Borough Hall for “Veteran Parking Only”. “We honor our Veterans and thank them for their service,” Morgan shared.
Renna Media
Girl Scout Troop 41108 Gives Back During the Holiday Season
Garwood Girl Scout Troop 41108 was busy this holiday season. They kicked the month of November off shopping for Toys for Tots and donating them to Hoboken’s Santa. The girls received a huge thank you note. During the week before Thanksgiving, the girls went grocery shopping on their own and donated bags of food to their local pantry of choice. To complete the month, the girls made a total of 13 Operation Christmas boxes to send overseas to children who are underprivileged.
theplaidhorse.com
New Jersey’s Essex Equestrian Center Closing Its Doors
The Essex Equestrian Center—also known over the years as the Woodland Riding Club, the Montclair Riding Club and the Suburban Essex Equestrian Center—is set to close Monday, Dec. 19 in West Orange, NJ. For the past 20 years, the facility, known for its lesson program—a starting point for...
Renna Media
Berkeley Heights Seniors Trip to Resorts Casino – December 19
The Berkeley Heights Seniors are sponsoring a trip to Resorts Casino in Atlantic City on Monday, December 19. The bus leaves the parking lot at Town Hall, 29 Park Avenue, at 8:30 a.m. and returns at approximately 7:15 p.m. The cost is $35, which includes bus transportation and a $20 voucher for slot play. For further information or reservations, call Ramona at 908-647-3295.
East Brunswick announces new sister city in Israel
EAST BRUNSWICK – East Brunswick has added a new member to its sisterhood of international cities with the addition of Yavne. The Israeli city now joins Ukraine and China as East Brunswick’s newest cultural partner. On Nov. 28, Council President James Wendell, Council Vice President Kevin McEvoy, Councilwoman...
Renna Media
Local Teen helps raise money for families facing pediatric cancer
Nick Swandrak, 18, of Cranford, NJ, teamed up with retired NFL Coach Tom Coughlin to raise money for local families facing pediatric cancer on October 21 at Cipriani 42nd Street, New York. In a speech to a crowd of nearly 500 professional athletes, celebrities and supporters at the Tom Coughlin Jay Fund’s annual Champions for Children Gala, Swandrak shared his own journey of being diagnosed and treated for acute lymphoblastic leukemia and his subsequent relapse earlier this year. The Jay Fund, the nonprofit founded by the two-time Super Bowl winning coach of the New York Giants, marked its 17th year of providing financial, emotional and practical support for families tackling pediatric cancer in the New York/New Jersey Metropolitan area.
Devoted Union County Dad With Terminal Brain Cancer Prompts Wave Of Community Support
Support is on the rise for the family of a beloved Union County dad diagnosed with terminal brain cancer. Victor Vilela was diagnosed with a brain tumor through scans after a car accident 16 years ago, according to a GoFundMe launched for his end-of-life care. The scans led to an...
Muslim community sees rise in bias incidents
New Jersey’s Muslim community has been the target of an increasing number of bias incidents. Over 100 cases of anti-Muslim discrimination this past year have been tracked by the New Jersey chapter of the Council on American Islamic Relations, or CAIR. In recent weeks, four Islamic centers in the...
Is ‘Dave & Buster’s’ coming to the Bridgewater Commons Mall?
Bridgewater Commons has had great development throughout the years and now, according to Patch, some gaming and/or an entertainment complex could be making its way to the mall. The article gives a breakdown of a Township Council meeting where an ordinance was introduced to allow “establishments for games, entertainment, and/or...
theobserver.com
KPD: Man, despite being barred from Quick Chek, just had to get in there
On Nov. 23 at 10:55 p.m., Officer Angel Martinez responded to the Kearny Avenue Quick Chek where a carbon monoxide alarm had activated. While the officer was awaiting completion of the fire department’s investigation, he reportedly had to stop Dejon A. Wilson, 37, of Kearny, several times from entering the store. Not only was the store potentially unsafe at that point, but Wilson had previously been banned by the store’s management due to prior objectionable incidents there.
