Hugh Jackman, Billy Porter, Kate Hudson & Others Join Star-Studded Telethon to Raise Money for MPTF

extratv
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pGt0a_0jayNwxT00

The stars will be out December 10 for the Lights, Camera, Take Action! Telethon to raise money for the Motion Picture & Television Fund.

The telethon will air from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. PT on Los Angeles’ KTLA 5 and on MTPF.com.

Yvette Nicole Brown and Tom Bergeron will host the fundraiser, which will feature performances by David Foster and Katharine McPhee, Brad Paisley and others.

The star-studded night will include appearances by many celebs, including Jeff Bridges, Janelle Monáe, Billy Porter, Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson.

According to MPTF, funds from the telethon will help the organization continue to support “working and retired members of the entertainment community with a safety net of health and social services, including temporary financial assistance, case management, and residential living.”

Learn more about the organization at mptf.com and donate here!

extratv

extratv

