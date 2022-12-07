Read full article on original website
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 11, 2022 in North Platte, NE
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Southeast.
If Thursday’s snow in North Platte let you down, hang on for next week
For all of its black ice and misery, Thursday’s storm system left North Platte with little of the moisture it badly needs. But a “pretty significant system approaching early next week” should bring more snow, though it’s too early to say what it will bring North Platte, said meteorologist Nathan Jurgensen of the National Weather Service office at Lee Bird Field.
Birth Announcements, Dec. 10
David and Karlee Boyd of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Hannah Kay, born Dec. 7, 2022, weighing 7 pounds. Grandparents are Scott and Julie Correll of North Platte and Ken and Kathleen Boyd of Sparks. Great-grandmother is Della Correll of North Platte. BARRETT DEAN CULLERS. Zac and...
Highways, streets turn icy, killing 1 in wreck north of North Platte
Freezing rain bedeviled west central Nebraska Thursday, causing numerous slip-and-slide traffic wrecks and at least one death. A winter weather advisory expired in and near North Platte at 6 p.m. CT but remained in effect through midnight in several Sandhills counties, according to the National Weather Service. A woman was...
Celebrating a centenarian: Longtime North Platte resident Vaunia Miyoshi turns 100
DENVER, Colo. – After the doorbell rang for the third time, Vaunia Miyoshi’s daughter Mitzi called out, “Mom, you’d better come park yourself in the living room! Everything’s for you today.”. Thus started three days of celebrating with family and friends for the former Lincoln...
NDOT worker struck while responding to crash on I-80 during Thursday's winter storm
A Nebraska Department of Transportation worker suffered non-life threatening injuries on Thursday after being struck by a vehicle after responding to a crash on Interstate 80 outside Sutherland. The man was transported for medical treatment after he was hit outside of his vehicle at the scene.
North Platte neighbors: Obituaries for December 9
Read through the obituaries published today in North Platte Telegraph. Marilyn LaVaughn Mann Bauman, 88, died on Dec. 6, 2022, at Hester Care Center, Hutchinson, Kansas. She was born on May 28, 1934, in Gothenburg…
North Platte finishes sixth at state One-Act
North Platte High School and Ogallala High School finished sixth and fourth, respectively, at the NSAA Play Production Championships in Norfolk on Friday. The Bulldogs received a reciprocal score of 0.500,
Judy Steele: Projects patiently waiting for some love
This is a photo of one of my fun projects “some day.” Maybe some day I do get to it or just simply hire someone else to help me clean up this particular project. I don’t have a name or do not know much about this particular child’s toy … but I do know they are hard to come by — and this one needs lots and lots of attention. I Orange Oil it every so often so it won’t dry out too badly and I just keep it in my foyer to enjoy it as I walk by it several times a day.
County to consider vehicle bids
The Lincoln County commissioners will consider accepting a bid for four pickup trucks for the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office on Monday. The meeting begins at 9 a.m. in the Commissioners Room at the Lincoln County Courthouse, 301 N. Jeffers St. The bids are for four ½ ton, crew cab,...
North Platte falls to Omaha Skutt Catholic at home
Jake Brack scored 19 points as Omaha Skutt Catholic defeated the North Platte boys basketball team 59-49 on Friday in North Platte. River Johnston led North Platte with 16 points. Jesse Mauch added nine, and Carter Kelley scored eight. J.J. Ferrin scored 12 for Skutt, and Brock School added 10.
North Platte Community College women's basketball notches win
The North Platte Community College women’s basketball team capitalized on key possessions late in the fourth quarter to avenge an early season loss to the Trinidad State in a 90-82 win Saturday. It was the final game in the Hampton Inn Classic. Jada Grigsby scored a career-high 27 points...
North Platte School Board to recognize outgoing members
The North Platte Public Schools Board of Education will recognize the outgoing board members at Monday's regular meeting. The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. at McKinley Education Center. Mark Nicholson
North Platte boys get first win of season, Bulldogs girls fall to Elkhorn North
The first three games of the season didn’t result in wins for the North Platte boys basketball team. But the Bulldogs broke through on Saturday afternoon. Carter Kelley and River Johnston both had 16 points to lead the way to a 55-51 win over Elkhorn North in the Dawg House.
Hershey girls defeat St. Pat's; Irish boys top Panthers
HERSHEY — Tahlia Steinbeck scored 18 points as the Hershey girls basketball team defeated St. Pat’s 49-42 on Saturday at home. “It wasn’t the prettiest game in the world,” Hershey coach Alex Lowther said. “I knew it was going to be a tough battle. It’s a rivalry game. St. Pat’s always brings it when they’re playing us, and they shot well in that first quarter … first half really.”
Arnold one-act team wins third state title in a row
Arnold High School claimed its third state championship in succession at the D2 Play Production competition on Wednesday with its performance of "Rosie the Riveter.". In the D1 championship on Wednesday, Paxton finished third and Stapleton fourth.
