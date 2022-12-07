ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

The Independent

Bill Barr says ‘increasingly likely’ Trump will be ‘legitimately’ indicted on criminal charges

Former Attorney General Bill Barr says it looks “increasingly likely” that Donald Trump will be “legitimately” indicted on criminal charges by the Justice Department.Mr Barr’s comments came on the day that current AG Merrick Garland installed a special counsel to oversee investigations into the one-term president.The Republican was asked in a PBS interview about the legal danger facing Mr Trump over the probe into top secret documents the FBI found hidden at Mar-a-Lago.“If the Department of Justice can show that these were very sensitive documents, which I think they probably were and also show that the president consciously was...
The Independent

Judge declines DoJ request to hold Trump team in contempt of court over Mar-a-Lago papers subpoena

A federal judge in Washington DC declined to hold Donald Trump or his legal team in contempt of court as the Department of Justice had requested at a court hearing on Friday, ABC News first reported.The judge instead urged the Justice Department and the Trump legal team to resolve the dispute themselves.Judge Beryl Howell was asked by prosecutors to hold the former president’s team in contempt over their failure to fully comply with a May subpoena for documents with classified markings that was directed to Trump’s custodian of records.Friday’s proceedings were under seal and not public, despite lawyers for...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Hill

Trump lawyers searched properties for classified material: report

Former President Trump’s legal team hired an outside group to search at least two of his properties for any remaining classified documents, The Washington Post reported on Wednesday. Trump Tower in New York and the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J., were both searched in recent weeks, after a federal judge asked the former president’s lawyers…
BEDMINSTER TOWNSHIP, NJ
MSNBC

Trump's classified materials scandal appears to get worse

It was exactly four months ago tomorrow when FBI agents executed a court-approved search warrant at Mar-a-Lago, retrieving classified materials that Donald Trump took and refused to give back. But while the criminal investigation into the former president continues, an important question has lingered in the background: Are there still documents in the Republican’s possession that need to be returned?
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
The Independent

Election nonprofit that drew GOP ire in 2020 renews grants

A nonprofit group that became a point of controversy for distributing hundreds of millions of dollars in election grants during the 2020 presidential campaign is releasing a fresh round of money to local election offices, including in states where Republican lawmakers tried to ban the practice.The Chicago-based Center for Tech and Civic Life has released only general details about how much money each office will receive or what it will fund.It has said 10 county and municipal election offices will be part of the first group to receive grant money under the center's U.S. Alliance for Election Excellence, which...
WISCONSIN STATE

