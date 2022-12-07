ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Vikings vs. Lions inactives have some heavy star power

The Minnesota Vikings will be going into Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions the most short-handed they have been this season. Late Saturday night, The Star Tribune’s Ben Goessling reported that both left tackle Christian Darrisaw and safety Harrison Smith wouldn’t start and it came out Sunday morning that both wouldn’t play. Blake Brandel and Josh Metellus will start in their places.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Bulls emphasize patience for rookie Dalen Terry’s inclusion in rotation: ‘The game just has to slow down for him’

It’s impossible to miss Dalen Terry on the sidelines of a Chicago Bulls game. On the bench, with his hoodie zipped to his chin and pulled over his head, Terry often resembles an over-energetic little brother at an AAU game. He leaps on top of teammates, wobbles his knees through dance choreographies and, at one point, pretended to stomp on miniature versions of the opponent. But while Terry ...
CHICAGO, IL
YourErie

Black and Gold Fan Segment Week 14

Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — As Pittsburgh gears up for Sunday’s game against the Ravens, Jay asks, what’s the key for Pittsburgh to claim three consecutive wins? Also coming up later in December, Steeler Nation will celebrate the 50th anniversary of one of the most iconic NFL plays of all time: the immaculate reception. Fan Sound […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC Chicago

What Happened to the Chicago Honey Bears Cheerleaders?

What happened to the Honey Bears? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Ever noticed that the Bears don’t have cheerleaders on the sidelines during their games? You may have heard about the “Honey Bears” from the Super Bowl era, and seen photos of Bears cheerleaders at the Superdome as the Bears celebrated their 46-10 drubbing of the Patriots in Super Bowl XX. But that was the last time the Honey Bears took the field.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

What If Every One Possession Game Had Opposite Result for Bears?

What if every one possession game had the opposite result? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. A graphic materialized that displayed the NFL's current records if each one possession game emerged with the opposite result. The results are shocking. According to the graphic, the Bears would have five more wins...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Griner’s release, Heyward’s new home & Bulls are part of ‘The Afternoon Lineup’

We're talking about Brittney Griner's release from Russia, Jason Heyward's new home after his Cubs' release, and the Bulls' contributions of their "Big Three" in a victory on this edition of "The Afternoon Lineup" on WGN News Now. We'll also discuss how you can still get in the Chicago Marathon even if you didn't have any non-guaranteed entry luck Thursday along with a unique Michael Jordan auction item. Larry Hawley has more in this edition of "The Afternoon Lineup."
CHICAGO, IL

