Jaguars vs. Titans: Trevor Lawrence Set To Start Despite Toe Injury
Jacksonville's franchise passer will make his 13th start of the season on Sunday.
Next Man Up: Browns AGM Glenn Cook is an always-learning family man
Each week, News 5’s Camryn Justice chats with a Browns player you might not know much about...yet. We call this feature "Next Man Up."
Fantasy football Week 14 inactives: Status for Saquon Barkley, Kenneth Walker III and others
AJ Mass provides updated inactives and analysis based on the latest reports and official announcements leading up to kickoff.
Vikings vs. Lions inactives have some heavy star power
The Minnesota Vikings will be going into Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions the most short-handed they have been this season. Late Saturday night, The Star Tribune’s Ben Goessling reported that both left tackle Christian Darrisaw and safety Harrison Smith wouldn’t start and it came out Sunday morning that both wouldn’t play. Blake Brandel and Josh Metellus will start in their places.
Chicago Bulls emphasize patience for rookie Dalen Terry’s inclusion in rotation: ‘The game just has to slow down for him’
It’s impossible to miss Dalen Terry on the sidelines of a Chicago Bulls game. On the bench, with his hoodie zipped to his chin and pulled over his head, Terry often resembles an over-energetic little brother at an AAU game. He leaps on top of teammates, wobbles his knees through dance choreographies and, at one point, pretended to stomp on miniature versions of the opponent. But while Terry ...
Black and Gold Fan Segment Week 14
Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — As Pittsburgh gears up for Sunday’s game against the Ravens, Jay asks, what’s the key for Pittsburgh to claim three consecutive wins? Also coming up later in December, Steeler Nation will celebrate the 50th anniversary of one of the most iconic NFL plays of all time: the immaculate reception. Fan Sound […]
What Happened to the Chicago Honey Bears Cheerleaders?
What happened to the Honey Bears? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Ever noticed that the Bears don’t have cheerleaders on the sidelines during their games? You may have heard about the “Honey Bears” from the Super Bowl era, and seen photos of Bears cheerleaders at the Superdome as the Bears celebrated their 46-10 drubbing of the Patriots in Super Bowl XX. But that was the last time the Honey Bears took the field.
What If Every One Possession Game Had Opposite Result for Bears?
What if every one possession game had the opposite result? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. A graphic materialized that displayed the NFL's current records if each one possession game emerged with the opposite result. The results are shocking. According to the graphic, the Bears would have five more wins...
Stat: Bears own most 'explosive plays' this season
According to one statistical sheet from PFF, the Bears own the most "explosive plays" amongst the rest of the NFL teams this season. The chart deems an "explosive play" as a rushing play of 10 yards or more and a passing play of 20 yards or more. Altogether, the Bears...
Griner’s release, Heyward’s new home & Bulls are part of ‘The Afternoon Lineup’
We're talking about Brittney Griner's release from Russia, Jason Heyward's new home after his Cubs' release, and the Bulls' contributions of their "Big Three" in a victory on this edition of "The Afternoon Lineup" on WGN News Now. We'll also discuss how you can still get in the Chicago Marathon even if you didn't have any non-guaranteed entry luck Thursday along with a unique Michael Jordan auction item. Larry Hawley has more in this edition of "The Afternoon Lineup."
NFL Draft Analyst Says Fields Should Have Been Taken No. 2 in 2021
NFL draft analyst says Fields should have been taken No. 2 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Looking back on the 2021 NFL draft class, how would you redraft the quarterbacks?. "Trevor Lawrence one, I think Fields would be two," Dane Brugler of The Athletic told David Kaplan on NBC...
