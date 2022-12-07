ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware Water Gap, PA

Route 611 in Delaware Water Gap area closed due to rock slide

By Kathryne Rubright, Pocono Record
Pocono Record
 3 days ago

Pennsylvania Route 611 in the area of Delaware Water Gap Borough and Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area has been closed.

“PA 611 was closed last night due to a rock slide caused by recent heavy rain,” PennDOT announced on Wednesday. “Traffic is being detoured on PA 512, PA 33, US 209, Interstate 80, and Business Route 209.”

The closure stretches from Cherry Valley Road/Oak Street south to Slateford Road and will be in effect “until further notice.”

A section of Route 611 was shut down for six weeks earlier this year for repairs of damage sustained during an April storm.

Earlier this year: PA 611 reopens after 6-week shutdown. Just in time for Memorial Day, say business owners

The rock slide "is in the same general area," as that damage, but not the exact same spot, said Ron Young, press officer for PennDOT District 5.

"The slope failure in April undermined part of the road and a retaining wall," he said. "This rock slide deposited rocks from above on the road."

This article originally appeared on Pocono Record: Route 611 in Delaware Water Gap area closed due to rock slide

Pocono Record

