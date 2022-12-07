ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

'It's all about competing': Browns welcome challenge from now-healthy Bengals receivers

By Chris Easterling, Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
 3 days ago

BEREA − The Browns defensive backs weren't bashful the last time they played the Cincinnati Bengals. They made it abundantly clear they took an extra level of joy out of their Halloween night win.

"When you call us out and say it's on sight, it's always going to be on our mind," cornerback Greg Newsome II said immediately after the 32-13 Week 8 win . "That was a game that I circled, honestly, from the beginning of the season. So to come out here and do what we did today, I'm proud of us."

The Bengals would be quick to point out they were without star receiver Ja'Marr Chase , who missed that game with a hip injury, the first of four consecutive games he sat out. The Browns would be quick to respond that they were without their best cornerback, Pro Bowler Denzel Ward, who missed that game due to a concussion.

Both are expected to be back on the field on Sunday whey they meet again in Cincinnati.

“Yeah, I mean I like matchups like those and enjoy those matchups, so definitely looking forward to him being back and going against those guys," Ward said Wednesday. "They’ve got a great receiving group, great quarterback obviously. I think it will just be a great matchup – offense and defense.”

Chase returned to the field last Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs. The second-year pro had seven catches for 97 yards, including a 40-yard catch, in his return.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YxTvh_0jayNcYB00

The return of Chase means a return to full strength for a Bengals offense which is, when healthy, one of the league's best. The Bengals are fourth in the league in passing at 271.5 yards per game, with Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd all in the top 27 in the league in receiving yards.

The Browns secondary knows all about those receivers. The fact Chase − who stirred things up with some offseason comments made about the Browns' defensive backs − is back to make them whole again is only an added bonus.

"Like I said, it's all about competing," safety John Johnson III said. "They're a competitive group. They want to get the better of us and we wanna get the better of them. So it's always a prime matchup and looking forward to it."

It's a matchup that, for all of Cincinnati's offensive talent, the Browns have gotten the best of lately. Since the Bengals selected quarterback Joe Burrow No. 1 overall in 2020, they have not beaten their in-state rivals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VaAfJ_0jayNcYB00

The Browns have won five in a row in the series, four of which were started by Burrow. That includes the win in Cleveland earlier this season.

"You look at all the games we've played against them, until last game, we really moved the ball really well," Burrow told Cincinnati reporters Wednesday. "We just had some key turnovers in bad spots that have limited out ability to win these games. We've got to take care of the ball, execute, run the ball well and take our opportunities when they come."

Burrow, who didn't play in the regular-season finale last season after the Bengals clinched the AFC North title, has presented his share of opportunities to the Browns. Despite averaging 309 passing yards in four games against Cleveland, he's also thrown four interceptions.

None were as big as the one Ward came up during the Browns' 41-16 win the last time they were in Cincinnati in Week 9 last season. The Bengals had reached the Browns 3 when Ward stepped in front of a Burrow pass and returned it 99 yards for a touchdown.

Earlier this year, it was a first-drive pick by A.J. Green off of a Myles Garrett deflection that ended a drive deep in Browns territory. That marked the third consecutive game against Cleveland in which Burrow has thrown a first-drive interception

"We want to play our technique," Johnson said. "We wanna play our football the whole game regardless. But anytime you turn the ball over, I mean anytime you get a takeaway on the first drive, it does kind of set the tone and a spark for that defense. Because everyone else wants one. Once the first guy gets one, I gotta get one. So I think it's a good spark if it happens on the first drive, but I didn't even know that honestly. But you gotta go out there and just play at a high level."

That's something the Browns' secondary knows has to happen if they want to leave Cincinnati with a win. It's not even about the chance to make it sixth in a row over the Bengals.

The more important streak is that a win would be the third in a row this season for the Browns. At 5-7 and three games behind Cincinnati and Baltimore in the AFC North standings, a game such as Sunday's would do one of two things, it would either keep their playoff hopes alive or essentially end their season.

"I think it's just a mindset," Johnson said. "It's just 1-0, we wanna win each week, forget about what happened before, don't worry about what's ahead of us. Just win where your feet are and focus on getting 1-0, getting a win that week. So I think that's what we've really been doing."

Contact Chris at ceasterling@thebeaconjournal.com.

On Twitter: @ceasterlingABJ

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: 'It's all about competing': Browns welcome challenge from now-healthy Bengals receivers

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Ryan Shazier Makes Opinion Of Kenny Pickett Very Clear

Former Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier believes Pittsburgh's found its next franchise quarterback. Appearing on "The Herd" with Colin Cowherd Thursday, the two-time Pro Bowler laid out what he likes about what he's seen from rookie Kenny Pickett. Saying:. I think Pickett is the guy for us. And the reason I...
PITTSBURGH, PA
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to massive Cincinnati Bengals news

Over the past few seasons, Joe Mixon has been one of the best and most dominant running backs in the entire league. He has been an integral part of a prolific Cincinnati Bengals offense, even scoring a record five total touchdowns in the last full game with the team. Unfortunately, he hit a slight setback with a concussion last month and has missed several games as a result. But it looks like he’ll be returning for this week’s game against the Cleveland Browns.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cleveland.com

Who can Cleveland Cavaliers target in trade to upgrade small forward spot? Hey, Chris!

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- It’s the latest edition of Hey, Chris!. The submissions for this post once again came mostly from Subtext insiders, who received a message to send one question each. The best were chosen. Want to receive Cavs Insider texts and communicate directly with me? Sign up for a 14-day free trial with your phone number and perhaps one of your questions will be used in the next edition of Hey, Chris! You can also sign up by texting me at 216-208-4499.
CLEVELAND, OH
atozsports.com

Former Bengals QB gets wrapped up in major NFL controversy

Former Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Carson Palmer is wrapped up in one of the biggest controversies currently surrounding the NFL. And it’s not Palmer’s fault. On Thursday, Pro Football Talk reported on the House Oversight Committee report that’s focused on an investigation of the Washington Commanders. This investigation...
CINCINNATI, OH
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 14 of 2022

It’s hard to believe we’ve already reached the final weeks of the NFL season. 2022 has been one of the wildest rides in recent memory that’s seen new forces emerge in the league, players explode out of nowhere, and some of the NFL’s surest bets plummet from the sky in astounding fashion.
numberfire.com

Hayden Hurst (calf) out for Bengals' Week 14 contest versus Browns

Cincinnati Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst (calf) will not play in Week 14's game against the Cleveland Browns. Hurst will sit out on Sunday after he was unable to participate in practice with a calf injury. Expect Mitchell Wilcox to see more snaps versus a Cleveland defense ranked seventh (7.5) in FanDuel points allowed to tight ends.
CINCINNATI, OH
247Sports

Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 12/9: Sleeping Rust, Chubb and Bitonio Recognized, and Ignoring Ex-QBs

If you’re an accomplished reader of the newswire, you’re also an accomplished reader of the media. You know how the media as a group responds to various stimuli, much as how the human finger responds to a hot stove, a dog responds to a bowl of food, or a webdork responds to the appearance of free beer. You know that, for example, when a starting quarterback appears, the media writes stories.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Comeback

Kirk Herstreit thinks Ohio State could get ’embarrassed’

The Ohio State Buckeyes backed into the College Football Playoff as the No. 4 seed after falling in a blowout to the Michigan Wolverines in their final game of the season. Now, with the Buckeyes playing the No. 1 seed Georgia Bulldogs in the semifinal, college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit is worried about their chances. Read more... The post Kirk Herstreit thinks Ohio State could get ’embarrassed’ appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Week 14 Injury Report: Amari Cooper only player with injury designation vs. Bengals

The Cleveland Browns are now just two days away from making a trip down I-71 South to take on their AFC North rivals, the Cincinnati Bengals. If the Browns beat the Bengals, it would make the sixth straight win over their in-state rivals, as head coach Kevin Stefanski has never lost to them. The Browns are relatively healthy going into this Week 14 matchup as well, as wide receiver Amari Cooper is the only player listed with an injury designation with a hip injury suffered in the win over the Houston Texans.
CLEVELAND, OH
FOX Sports

2023 NFL mock draft: Bryce Young goes first, but strong DL class stands out

The best consolation for another fantastic season of college football nearing its end is that NFL Draft season will soon be here. What better way to usher in that glorious time of year than a way-too-early mock draft, especially given that early declarations for the Class of 2023 are being filed every day now, strengthening a class expected to offer bumper crops at quarterback, defensive back and along the defensive line.
UTAH STATE
Akron Beacon Journal

Akron Beacon Journal

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Akron, OH from Akron Beacon Journal.

 http://beaconjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy